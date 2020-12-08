19:19 | 08.12.2020

General Mills on CDP’s ‘A List’ for Climate and Water Stewardship for Third Consecutive Year

General Mills (NYSE: GIS) announced today it has been recognized for leadership in corporate sustainability by global environmental impact nonprofit CDP, achieving a prestigious double ‘A’ score for tackling both climate change and water security. This year, General Mills is one of few North American companies in the Food & Beverage sector to attain a double ‘A’ score and was recognized for its actions to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks and practice sustainable management of water resources. “It’s an honor to be recognized by CDP for our leadership in sustainability,” said Mary Jane Melendez, chief sustainability and social impact officer at General Mills. “Stressors to the earth and its resources impact our ability to feed a growing population. We remain diligent on being an environmental steward and taking action on climate change and water security risks in support of the planet, people and the communities we serve.” General Mills is focused on accelerating sustainability efforts, including combating climate change across its value chain and advancing the sustainability of water use for farmers and operations. Key 2030 goals include reducing absolute greenhouse gas emissions across the value chain by 30 percent and advancing regenerative agriculture on one million acres. CDP’s annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. In 2020, over 515 investors with over $106 trillion in assets and 150+ major purchasers with $4 trillion in procurement spend requested companies to disclose data on environmental impacts, risks and opportunities through CDP’s platform. Over 9,600 responded – the highest ever. A detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP to assess these companies, allocating a score of A to D- based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks, and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets. Those that don’t disclose or provided insufficient information are marked with an F. The full list of companies that made this year’s CDP ‘A List’ is available here, along with other publicly available company scores: https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores

About General Mills

General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie’s, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills’ share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

