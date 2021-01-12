23:58 | 12.01.2021

General Motors Sustainability Team Featured on Impact Podcast

General Motors’ Sustainability Senior Manager Geraldine Barnuevo and Senior Sustainability Engineer Breitner Marczewski are featured guests this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company. Barnuevo manages GM’s corporate sustainability strategy function including short term and long term goal setting and the development of key initiatives to achieve progress in goal-specific areas important to advance the company’s vision toward a future with Zero Emissions. In addition to that, she is responsible for GM’s sustainability corporate reporting and engagement with external stakeholders including investors and industry associations. Marczewski provides engineering support for GM’s Zero Waste program on a global level. He is a TRUE Waste Advisor from GBCI and holds a Six Sigma Black Belt certification and a master’s degree in Science Engineering and Technology Management from both Louisiana Tech University. “We believe that collaboration is the most important force to mitigate climate change,” said Marczewski. “Sharing our story and hearing from others is a fundamental part of collaboration and learning. John was an inspiring host and we look forward to learning more from other participants in future episodes.” “It was an honor to have Geraldine and Breitner on our show,” said Shegerian. “The important work they are doing at GM is a perfect example of a company doing things the right way and a signal of many great things to come for the automotive industry.” In the interview, Barnuevo and Marczewski share details about several of GM’s sustainability and zero waste initiatives and describe the new Chevy Bolt’s 259-mile fuel range when fully charged. Every week, guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to make the world a better place on a daily basis. Recent Impact Podcast guests have included leaders from Verizon, Best Buy, General Motors, JetBlue, Comerica Bank, Beyond Meat, Nikola Motor, and a number of fascinating thought leaders, including writer/comedian/author Jeannie Gaffigan; softball legend and ESPN baseball anchor Jessica Mendoza; Good Day LA’s Maria Quiban; PTSD treatment pioneer and MAPS founder, Dr. Rick Doblin; ESPN radio personality Sarah Spain; ultra-endurance athlete Rich Roll; British Special Forces veteran and World Record breaking athlete Dean Stott; six-time Emmy-winning creator/co-host of Sport Science and CMO of Kill Cliff, John Brenkus; music industry legend Mathew Knowles; legendary actor Ed Asner; trailblazing civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom; Super Bowl champion Ryan Harris; MLB outfielder and Players for the Planet founder Chris Dickerson; “Heaven is for Real” author Colton Burpo; Play Like a Girl founder Dr. Kimberly Clay; leading cybersecurity expert Kate Fazzini and many more. The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users. To book a guest on the show, contact producer Linda Ramos at Linda.Ramos@impactpodcast.com.

