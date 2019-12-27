14:00 | 27.12.2019

Generational Equity Advises Mission Bell Manufacturing in Sale to USA Millwork

Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Mission Bell Manufacturing, Inc. to USA Millwork. The acquisition closed December 20, 2019 and details were not disclosed. Mission Bell, an architectural millwork manufacturer located in Morgan Hill, CA, was founded in 1959, and is known for high profile work for tech companies, hospitals and universities. The Company specializes in quality architectural woodwork, reclaimed wood, and custom casework. Their work extends from the most intricate one-of-a kind quality woodwork fixtures to standard production cabinets. Located in Manassas, VA, USA Millwork was founded in 2017 with the purchase of four regional leaders in millwork and casegoods. The consolidated company provides planning-to-completion services for complex, large-scale projects across the country in a variety of industries including corporate, healthcare, hospitality, entertainment, government, retail and multi-family. The USA Millwork portfolio includes Cabinets by Design (Georgia), Freelance Millwork (Colorado), IBS Millwork (Virginia), Mission Bell (California) and O’Keefe Millwork (Wisconsin). “We are honored to be able to add Mission Bell to the USA Millwork portfolio. For over 60 years, the Scianna family has built one of the elite millwork businesses in the country and we are honored to be able to carry on their tradition of excellence,” said Patrick Dickinson, CEO of USA Millwork. Dickinson added, “Mission Bell’s reputation for intricate high-quality products and its ability to meet demanding schedules has won them an outstanding reputation in the industry. The merger of Mission Bell and USA Millwork allows us to add capacity, capabilities, and industry-leading practices to better serve customers across our existing national platform.” Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Western Region, Stephen Crisham and Managing Director Lori Galloway successfully closed the deal.

About Generational Equity
Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

