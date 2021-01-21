14:00 | 21.01.2021

Generational Equity Advises Rehagen Electrical Contracting in Sale to MidStates Energy

Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of Rehagen Electrical Contracting, Inc. to MidStates Energy Co, LLC. The acquisition closed January 1, 2021 and details were not disclosed. Located in Jefferson City, Missouri, Rehagan Electrical, founded in 1988, is an electrical contractor specializing in commercial, industrial, and institutional projects. Project types include new and remodel, plan and spec build, design-build, and negotiated work. Over the past 32 years, Rehagen Electrical has completed more than 1,500 commercial projects that have included new installations and remodels, plan and spec work, service and design build projects. Rehagen Electrical will continue using its name while operating under the MidStates Energy umbrella. Owner Randy Rehagen and his 20 full-time licensed electricians will remain on staff.

MidStates Energy Co. (MidStates), located in Bloomsdale, Missouri, is a team of experts in industrial electrical installations. Their associates are highly experienced with control room and generator system installations, feeders for bus ducts and risers, new construction, terminations, substations, and more. MidStates also offers a range of electrical design, installation and maintenance services for the commercial market, including health care, data centers, HVAC control systems, lighting design, preventative and ongoing maintenance. The Company has a full team of emergency experts providing round the clock service to its clients. “The expertise and services that Randy has developed are a major complement to everything we offer at MidStates,” says Nathan Naeger, vice president, MidStates Energy Co. “We are proud to have Randy and his staff become members of our growing family.” “It is a perfect fit,” says Rehagen. “We will continue to serve our existing customers while growing and leveraging all the resources that MidStates can provide.” Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Central Region, Michael Goss and his team, led by Managing Director Mergers & Acquisitions, Mike O’Malley, with support from Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions, Jacob Mangalath successfully closed the transaction. “It was great working with Randy Rehagen. Rehagen Electrical has an excellent reputation and MidStates should thrive with what Randy has built,” said O’Malley.

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America. With over 250 professionals located throughout North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management. The M&A Advisor named the company the 2017 and 2018 Investment Banking Firm of the Year and Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.

