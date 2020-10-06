23:30 | 06.10.2020

Generator Rental Market for Oil and Gas Industry: COVID-19 Business Continuity Plan | Evolving Opportunities with Aggreko Plc and APR Energy | Technavio

The global generator rental market for oil and gas industry is expected to grow by USD 153.87 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005840/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Generator Rental Market for Oil and Gas Industry 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The generator rental market for oil and gas industry is driven by the need for consistent power. In addition, the increasing focus on unconventional oil and gas E&P activities is anticipated to boost the growth of the generator rental market for oil and gas industry. Many oil and gas E&P companies are shifting to smaller, deep or ultradeep reserves, and unconventional reserves due to depleting conventional oil gas reserves. This has increased the use of power tools and additional tools and technologies as extracting oil from such reserves requires more power. In addition, processes such as production, processing, and refining in the oil and gas industry are energy-intensive and require a continuous supply of power. Any downtime in these processes will lead to significant monetary losses for oil and gas E&P companies. Hence, oil and gas E&P companies are exhibiting high demand for rental power as it serves as a backup to assist them during emergency and maintenance. It also helps them reduce downtime, operational costs, and ensures the safety of crew members. All these factors are positively influencing the growth of the global generator rental market for oil and gas industry.

Major Five Generator Rental for Oil and Gas Industry Companies:Aggreko Plc

Aggreko Plc operates its business through segments such as Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. The company provides diesel and natural gas rental generators ranging from 20 kVA to 1,375 kVA.

APR Energy

APR Energy operates its business through segments such as Power solutions and Mobile technology. The company provides mobile containerized generators and diesel and natural-gas power module packages.

Ashtead Group Plc

Ashtead Group Plc operates its business through segments such as Sunbelt US, A-Plant, and Sunbelt Canada. The company offers rental power generators under the Sunbelt Rentals brand for industrial applications.

Atlas Copco AB

Atlas Copco AB operates its business through segments such as Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The company offers a wide range of mobile diesel generators and rental power generator models.

Caterpillar Inc.

Caterpillar Inc. operates its business through segments such as Resource Industries, Construction Industries, Energy and Transportation, and Financial Products. The company offers rental generators to oil and gas industry through its subsidiary, Energyst.

Generator Rental Market for Oil and Gas Industry Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Diesel generator Gas generator

Generator Rental Market for Oil and Gas Industry Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

MEA North America Europe APAC South America

Generator Rental Market for Oil and Gas Industry Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Onshore Offshore

Global Low Voltage (LV) Diesel Generators Market – Global low voltage (LV) diesel generators market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and end-user (commercial, residential, and industrial).

Global Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals Market – Global mobile power generation equipment market by product (generator and turbine) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

