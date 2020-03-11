16:00 | 11.03.2020

Genesee & Wyoming Announces 2019 Industrial Development Results

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (G&W) today announced 2019 industrial development results, with customers investing $1.1 billion in new projects expected to generate more than 1,250 new jobs in communities served by its U.S. freight railroads.

“Access to national and international markets is still the key to attracting new rail-served industrial development projects,” said Mike Peters, G&W chief commercial officer. “Landing over a billion dollars of customer investment across our footprint of 105 U.S. railroads is testimony to their critical role in the supply chain.” The 2019 industrial development wins support commodities including grain, plastic pellets, lumber, paper, rock, and wind turbine components. Highlights include: AMG Vanadium’s Zanesville, Ohio, spent-catalyst recovery facility on the Columbus & Ohio River Railroad Melvin Stone’s Whitewater, Ohio, quarry expansion on the Indiana & Ohio Railway Plastic Express’ Pooler, Georgia, plastics transload center on the Georgia Central Railway Vestas American Wind Technology’s Remington, Indiana, railhead location on the Toledo, Peoria & Western Railway Weyerhaeuser’s Millport, Alabama, lumber facility on the Luxapalila Valley Railroad “We work hard in the communities served by our railroads to become part of their local economic development teams to support business growth and job creation,” said Kevin Phillips, G&W vice president of industrial development. “We focus on identifying optimal locations for new, rail-served projects in our database of over 500 prospective properties and then quickly getting customers online and shipping with tailored logistic service to help them reduce costs.”

About Genesee & Wyoming

G&W owns or leases 116 freight railroads organized in locally managed operating regions with 7,300 employees serving 3,000 customers. G&W’s four North American regions serve 42 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces and include 113 short line and regional freight railroads with more than 13,000 track-miles. G&W’s UK/Europe Region includes the U.K.’s largest rail maritime intermodal operator and second-largest freight rail provider, as well as regional rail services in Continental Europe. G&W subsidiaries and joint ventures also provide rail service at more than 30 major ports, rail-ferry service between the U.S. Southeast and Mexico, transload services, and industrial railcar switching and repair. For more information, please visit www.gwrr.com or LinkedIn.

