Genesis Energy, L.P. Declares Quarterly Distribution



Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) announced today that, on January 13, 2021, the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a distribution on Genesis’ common units and 8.75% Class A Convertible Preferred Units attributable to the quarter ended December 31, 2020. These distributions will be paid on February 12, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on January 29, 2021.

Each holder of common units will be paid a quarterly cash distribution of $0.15 ($0.60 on an annualized basis) for each common unit held of record. With respect to the preferred units, Genesis will pay a cash distribution of $0.7374 ($2.9496 on an annualized basis) for each preferred unit held of record.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis’ operations include offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, onshore facilities and transportation and marine transportation. Genesis’ operations are primarily located in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico.

