14:40 | 12.03.2020

Genetron Health Responds to Wuhan Huoshenshan Hospital’s Request with Donation of NGS Platforms

In urgent response to Wuhan Huoshenshan Hospital’s request for more accurate, rapid and comprehensive diagnostic platform, Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health”), a China-based precision oncology company that covers full-cycle cancer care, has announced its donation of GENETRON S5 (China National Medical Device Registration 20193220820) semiconductor high-throughput sequencer and supporting instruments to the hospital. All equipment has arrived at the hospital and went into immediate use.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200312005457/en/Genetron Health Responds to Wuhan Huoshenshan Hospital’s Request with Donation of NGS Platforms (Photo: Business Wire)

With the RMB 3 million-worth donation, Genetron Health’s state-of-the-art molecular diagnostic platform currently is Huoshenshan Hospital’s only next-generation sequencing (NGS) platform. It can perform accurate molecular test of clinical samples to yield comprehensive genomic data. Such data is acutely instrumental in current and future clinical and epidemiology research in battling the disease, monitoring mutations of the coronavirus as well as in continuous management and prevention of the COVID-19 outbreak (including formulation of preventive measures, research and development of related diagnostic kits, vaccines and drug treatment). GENETRON S5 sequencing platform also effectively and efficiently complements the current PCR test, thus enhances reliable testing for weak positive cases using a substantially shorter time. In addition, it can aid diagnosis of any co-infections and support follow-up precision treatment. Mr. Xia, laboratory director of Huoshenshan Hospital, said, “The hospital complies strictly to the treatment plan devised by the provincial health commission since it was opened in early February. At the same time, the team is constantly on the lookout for diagnostic platforms apart from PCR to facilitate swift diagnosis and treatment of patients. GENETRON S5 was selected for its outstanding ability to deliver accurate and fast data in detecting new patients as well as those suffering co-infections; managing precision treatment plans and generating comprehensive clinical data in support of treatment development. We are extremely impressed with Genetron Health’s professionalism and swift execution and will certainly look forward to future cooperation together.”

About Genetron Health

Genetron Health is a leading and fast-growing precision oncology company in China that aims to provide one-stop genomic profiling solutions for multiple scenarios covering early screening, diagnosis and monitoring, and biopharmaceutical services. The company collaborates with over 400 hospitals and dozens of biopharmaceutical companies and research institutions, and has developed a large proprietary genomic database. Genetron Health has established R&D centers in both the United States and China, two manufacturing facilities with both ISO 13485:2016 certification and ISO 9001 2015 certification in China and five clinical laboratories in Beijing (CLIA accreditation and CAP certification), Shanghai, Hangzhou, Chongqing and Guangzhou. The R&D capacities of Genetron Health are supported by a best-in-class research and development team led by scientists at the forefront of cancer genomics research. The company has published many research papers in highly influential worldwide peer-reviewed scientific journals, such as Nature Genetics, Nature Communications, Cell Research and PNAS. For more information, please visit www.genetronhealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200312005457/en/