|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
8:00 | 08.09.2020
Genus plc Reports Preliminary 2020 Year End Financial and Business Results
Genus plc (LSE: GNS), a world leading animal genetics company producing superior breeding livestock through genetic improvement, today reported preliminary financial results for the full year ended June 30, 2020, as well as provided a business update on recent corporate developments in its worldwide porcine and bovine genetics businesses. The Company will discuss its corporate, operational and financial highlights on a pre-recorded webcast, scheduled today, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 7:01 AM BST, 2:01 AM EDT. A recording of the webcast will be available here and on the Company’s website.
“Genus performed strongly and made substantial strategic progress throughout the 2020 fiscal year. In the second half the Group showed its resilience following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stephen Wilson, Genus plc Chief Executive. “Our customers experienced challenges due to the unprecedented market price and demand volatility as protein supply chains were disrupted in some markets. I am proud of the way our people responded and supported our customers through this period. We had to adapt in many ways to ensure that we could continue to supply our customers in the face of extraordinary circumstances, but through the ingenuity and determination of our people we have been able to keep operating uninterrupted during the crisis. This has been achieved while continually focusing on protecting our employees, customers and other stakeholders.”
“Our financial performance in the year was strong, with revenue increasing by 13%, and adjusted profit before tax growing 16% (22% in constant currency), to a record £71.0m.”
“Genus PIC, the Company’s porcine genetics business, was the major contributor to that growth, as it benefited as expected from strong demand in China as large producers expanded to fill the supply shortfall caused by African Swine Fever in 2019. Europe and Latin America also contributed strong growth, resulting in PIC’s adjusted operating profit including joint ventures being 25% higher. Strategically important porcine royalty revenue was up 11% in constant currency, with growth in all regions, contributing to total porcine revenue increasing by 17% in constant currency.”
“Genus ABS, the Company’s bovine genetics business, achieved volume growth of 8% and adjusted operating profit growth of 12% in constant currency. This was driven mainly by the growth in sexed product, with sexed volumes up 47%, and continued growth in the use of beef genetics in dairy herds, with global beef volumes up 17%. ABS benefited from our investment in sales capability and the shift to long-term partnership accounts, particularly in the US. Performance was also particularly strong in Brazil, Russia, India and China.”
“Research and development is the lifeblood of our business and we increased net investment by 19% (17% in constant currency) as planned, largely driven by increased investment in porcine product development as we look to further strengthen our proprietary genetics and build capacity for future growth. We will continue to increase investment in gene editing and our IntelliGen® Technologies production capacity, as well as further developing our R&D pipeline.”
An archived recording of the webcast will also be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website.
13
Operating profit exc. JVs
16
Operating profit inc. JVs exc. gene editing
17
Profit before tax
22
Free cash flow
n/m
Basic earnings per share (pence)
23
Dividend per share (pence)
High breeding stock sales and royalties in China drove PIC volume growth of 13%, 6% excluding China
Strong revenue growth in ABS, our bovine genetics business, of 9%2, driven by Sexcel®, our sexed product
ABS volume growth of 8%, with sexed volumes up 47% and beef up 17%
Double digit adjusted operating profit growth1 in PIC (up 25%2) and ABS (up 12%2); R&D investment increased 17%2
Statutory PBT includes a £15.8m uplift in net IAS 41 biological asset valuation and £19.2m of exceptional costs, compared with a reduced asset valuation and higher exceptional costs in the prior year
Foreign currency translation impact on adjusted PBT of £3.4m primarily reflecting weakness in LATAM currencies
New enlarged credit facility completed 24 August 2020; £150m multi-currency RCF, a USD125m RCF and a USD20m bond and guarantee facility for a three-year term with two one-year extension options
Very strong financial position with high operating cash flows and significant borrowings headroom enables flexibility to invest further in growth
Adjusted earnings per share1 up 23% in constant currency; dividend up 5% with 2.9x adjusted earnings cover1
More than doubled size of PIC China’s supply chain to capture opportunity of re-stocking post African Swine Fever (‘ASF’)
PIC’s collaboration with Beijing Capital Agribusiness Co. Ltd (‘BCA’) is progressing well with receipt of the first milestone payment of USD7m (net income £3.2m) received in January 2020
Expanded sexed product capacity including new sites, and driving performance through continued technology improvements
Completed a two-year trial of NuEra Genetics®, our beef-on-dairy product, demonstrating a material value proposition for the beef industry
Continued progress as planned with the Porcine Reproductive Respiratory Syndrome virus (‘PRRSv’) development programme, first Food and Drug Administration (‘FDA’) filing completed
Market leading genetic portfolio across the Group enabling broad based market share gains
On a statutory basis, profit before tax was £51.5m (2019: £9.9m). The difference between statutory and adjusted profit before tax principally reflected the uplift in the non-cash fair value net IAS 41 biological asset movement versus a decrease last year. Basic earnings per share on a statutory basis were 62.4 pence (2019: 12.4 pence).
The effect of exchange rate movements on the translation of our overseas profits was to reduce the Group’s adjusted profit before tax for the year by £3.4m compared with 2019, primarily from weakness in Latin American currencies. All growth rates quoted are in constant currency unless otherwise stated. Constant currency percentage movements are calculated by restating the results for the year ended 30 June 2020 at the average exchange rates applied to adjusted operating profit for the year ended 30 June 2019.
Genus’s worldwide sales are made in over 80 countries under the trademarks ‘ABS’ (dairy and beef cattle) and ‘PIC’ (pigs) and comprise semen, embryos and breeding animals with superior genetics to those animals currently in farms. Genus’s customers’ animals produce offspring with greater production efficiency and quality, and our customers use them to supply the global dairy and meat supply chains.
Genus’s competitive edge comes from the ownership and control of proprietary lines of breeding animals, the biotechnology used to improve them and its global supply chain, technical service and sales and distribution network.
Headquartered in Basingstoke, United Kingdom, Genus companies operate in over 25 countries on six continents, with research laboratories located in Madison, Wisconsin, USA.
No statement in this Announcement is intended to be a profit forecast, and no statement in this Announcement should be interpreted to mean that earnings per share of the Company for the current or future financial years would necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings per share of the Company. Information contained in this Announcement should not be relied upon as a guide to the Company’s future performance.
£m
488.5
– Net IAS 41 valuation movement on biological assets
– Amortisation of acquired intangible assets
– Share-based payment expense
– Exceptional items:
– Litigation
– Acquisition and integration
– Other
– Pension related
Total exceptional items
Share of post-tax profit of joint ventures and associates retained
Finance costs
Finance income
Taxation
Owners of the Company
Non-controlling interest
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Adjusted operating profit
Adjusted operating profit attributable to non-controlling interest
Pre-tax share of profits from joint ventures and associates excluding net IAS 41
Gene editing costs
72.2
Gene editing costs
Net finance costs
Basic adjusted earnings per share
Diluted adjusted earnings per share
Adjusted results are the Alternative Performance Measures (‘APMs’) used by the Board to monitor underlying performance at a Group and operating segment level, which are applied consistently throughout. These APMs should be considered in addition to statutory measures, and not as a substitute for or superior to them.
£m
£m
6.7
Foreign exchange translation differences
Fair value movement on net investment hedges
Fair value movement on cash flow hedges
Tax relating to components of other comprehensive income
Actuarial loss on retirement benefit obligations
Movement on pension asset recognition restriction
Release of additional pension liability
Tax relating to components of other comprehensive
29.2
35.9
Owners of the Company
Non-controlling interest
6.2
112.8
(0.1)
20.5
2.0
275.2
416.6
2.5
419.1
–
–
–
–
–
(15.2)
(15.2)
–
(15.2)
6.2
112.8
(0.1)
20.5
2.0
260.0
401.4
2.5
403.9
Foreign exchange translation
differences, net of tax
–
16.6
–
–
16.6
(0.1)
16.5
Fair value movement on net
investment hedges, net of tax
(1.3)
–
–
(1.3)
–
(1.3)
Fair value movement on cash flow hedges, net of tax
–
(1.8)
–
(1.8)
–
(1.8)
Actuarial gain on retirement
benefit obligations, net of tax
–
–
(4.6)
(4.6)
–
(4.6)
Movement on pension asset recognition restriction, net of tax
–
–
(8.3)
(8.3)
–
(8.3)
Recognition of additional pension liability, net of tax
–
–
28.7
28.7
–
28.7
15.3
(1.8)
15.8
29.3
(0.1)
29.2
Profit for the year
–
7.8
7.8
(1.1)
6.7
15.3
(1.8)
23.6
37.1
(1.2)
35.9
Recognition of share-based payments, net of tax
–
–
0.2
0.2
–
0.2
Adjustment arising from change in non-controlling interest and written put option
–
–
–
–
(2.6)
(2.6)
Dividends
–
(16.8)
(16.8)
–
(16.8)
Issue of ordinary shares
0.3
66.2
–
–
–
–
66.5
–
66.5
6.5
179.0
(0.1)
35.8
0.2
267.0
488.4
(1.3)
487.1
Foreign exchange translation
differences, net of tax
investment hedges, net of tax
benefit obligations, net of tax
2019
2018
Goodwill
Other intangible assets
Biological assets
Property, plant and equipment
Interests in joint ventures and associates
Other investments
Derivative financial assets
Other receivables
Deferred tax assets
Inventories
Biological assets
Trade and other receivables
Cash and cash equivalents
Income tax receivable
Derivative financial assets
Asset held for sale
Trade and other payables
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings
Provisions
Deferred consideration
Obligations under leases
Tax liabilities
Derivative financial liabilities
Trade and other payables
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings
Retirement benefit obligations
Provisions
Deferred consideration
Income tax liability
Deferred tax liabilities
Derivative financial liabilities
Obligations under leases
403.9
2019
*(restated)
2018
£m
Called up share capital
6.2
Share premium account
112.8
Own shares
(0.1)
Translation reserve
20.5
Hedging reserve
2.0
Retained earnings
260.0
401.4
Non-controlling interest
5.7
Put option over non-controlling interest
(3.2)
2.5
403.9
During the period, it was discovered that an input used in the valuation of biological assets in preceding periods was not in line with operational data.
Accordingly, the prior period balance sheets at 30 June 2019 and 30 June 2018 have been restated in accordance with IAS 8, and, in accordance with IAS 1 (revised). A balance sheet at 30 June 2018 is also presented together with related notes. The restatements involved are a reduction in Biological assets at 30 June 2019 and 30 June 2018 of £20.5m and a reduction in related deferred tax liabilities at 30 June 2019 and 30 June 2018 of £5.3m.
(as reported)
2019
£m
Impact of restatement
£m
Biological assets
307.6
(20.5)
Deferred tax liabilities
(72.0)
5.3
(15.2)
£m
Dividends received from joint ventures and associates
Joint venture loan repayment
Disposal of joint venture
Acquisition of joint venture
Acquisition of trade and assets
Disposal of subsidiary
Payment of deferred consideration
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
Purchase of intangible assets
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
Drawdown of borrowings
Repayment of borrowings
Payment of lease liabilities
Equity dividends paid
Issue of ordinary shares
13.6
Cash and cash equivalents at start of the year
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash
equivalents
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer