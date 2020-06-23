|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:29 | 23.06.2020
GEON® Performance Solutions Welcomes Gregg Branning as Chief Financial Officer
GEON Performance Solutions, a global leader in the formulation, development and manufacturing of performance polymer solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Gregg Branning as its first chief financial officer (CFO) effective June 22, 2020.
“Gregg has an impressive track-record working with strategic growth companies like GEON,” said Tracy Garrison, CEO. “His energy for competitiveness and drive for excellence will be a great asset to our team as we pursue our mission to be a global leader in engineered polymer technologies. We’re excited to welcome Gregg to the team.”
Branning earned his master’s degree from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business and has an undergraduate degree in accounting from Oral Roberts University.
