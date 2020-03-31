|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:30 | 15.07.2020
GeoPark Announces Second Quarter 2020 Operational Update
GeoPark Limited (“GeoPark” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with operations and growth platforms in Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Ecuador, today announced its operational update for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 (“2Q2020”).
All figures are expressed in US Dollars and growth comparisons refer to the same period of the prior year, except when otherwise specified.
Field teams reduced to a minimum with back-up teams and contingencies in place
Supporting local communities with safety, medical and food supplies
Office teams moved to work remotely from home
Over $290 million in ongoing cost savings and capital investment reductions across regional platform – including voluntary salary reductions
Received regulatory approvals to reclassify the flowline connecting the Llanos 34 block to regional infrastructure into a pipeline, contributing to reduced operational risk, further cost savings and reduced carbon footprint
$75 million oil prepayment facility, with $50 million committed and no amounts drawn
$130.7 million in uncommitted credit lines2
Long-term financial debt maturity profile with no principal payments until September 2024
S&P and Fitch reaffirmed GeoPark’s long-term corporate credit rating at B+
Added new hedges for the next 12 months, now reaching 27,500 bopd in 3Q2020, 25,500 bopd in 4Q2020, 9,000 bopd in 1Q2021 and 6,500 bopd in 2Q2021. New hedges include a portion providing protection to Vasconia local marker in Colombia
Resuming drilling campaign in 2H2020 with 6-8 gross wells in the Llanos 34 block (GeoPark operated, 45% WI) and 1-2 gross wells in the CPO-5 block (GeoPark non-operated, 30% WI)
Expanding full-year 2020 work program to $65-75 million (from prior $45-50 million) targeting 40,000-42,000 boepd average production and operating netbacks of $220-240 million assuming Brent of $35 per bbl3
Fully funded and flexible work programs, quickly adaptable to any oil price scenario
Initiating formal process to irrevocably retire from the non-producing Morona block4 in Peru due to extended force majeure which allows for the termination of the license contract
James F. Park, Chief Executive Officer of GeoPark, said: “Enormous gratitude to the GeoPark team, which despite the obvious hardships and uncertainties, provided a rapid-fire and effective response to this unique health, operational and economic crisis. And then, as soon as the situation became clearer, and without skipping a beat, our team has got the drill bit turning to the right and the production valves opening to the left – allowing us to start to catch up and get back to business. All the while with our creative juices flowing and bold ideas to take advantage of this upheaval and turn GeoPark into an even better value generator on the other side of this downturn.”
31,072
30,920
912
32,191
-3%
Chile
3,101
241
17,160
2,952
5%
Brazil
679
80
3,594
1,693
-60%
Argentina
2,060
1,263
4,782
2,365
-13%
Includes royalties paid in kind in Colombia for approximately 1,286 bopd in 2Q2020. No royalties were paid in kind in Brazil, Chile or Argentina.
31,072
38,723
33,311
31,578
32,191a
Chile
3,101
3,121
3,292
3,358
2,952
Brazil
679
1,290
2,799
2,299
1,693
Argentina
2,060
2,597
2,384
2,384
2,365
32,504
40,861
35,456
33,693
34,261
Gas
4,408
4,870
6,330
5,926
4,940
a)
Colombian production includes approximately 640 bopd during 2Q2019 from the La Cuerva and Yamu blocks that were sold on July 1, 2019.
The Llanos 34 block averaged 26,090 bopd in 2Q2020, 84% of GeoPark’s production in Colombia. Production from Amerisur averaged 4,651 bopd of light oil (30-41 degrees API) in 2Q2020, representing 15% of GeoPark’s production in Colombia.
Infrastructure Update:
Received approval from local authorities to reclassify GeoPark’s existing 32 km flowline into a pipeline, named Oleoducto de Casanare (“ODCA”), connecting the Llanos 34 block to the ODL regional infrastructure. The ODCA has a potential capacity of 100,000 bopd, and following its conversion into a pipeline, allows the transportation of barrels from any field in the Llanos 34 block or from neighboring acreage (including owned or third-party barrels), contributing to reduced overall operational risk, further savings from overall transportation and operating costs, and a reduced carbon footprint.
Average 2Q2020 production levels include no gas production from the Manati gas field during April 2020, with production resumed in late May 2020 and maintained until the end of June 2020. The Manati gas field is currently producing approximately 1,400 boepd, above monthly take or pay levels.
On January 10, 2020, Perupetro declared the project in force majeure effective retroactively to June 15, 2019. This force majeure has remained for a period exceeding the contract’s terms, entitling GeoPark to legally initiate the formal process to retire from the license contract as well as from the agreement executed with Petroperu.
In 1Q2020, GeoPark recorded non-cash impairment losses of $31.0 million in Peru. As of March 31, 2020, the carrying amount of Peru-related assets amount to $21 million, mainly representing tax credits and equipment located in the field.
The Company has the following commodity risk management contracts in place as of the date of this release:
71.0-73.8
65.2
69.0-70.0
71.95
32.15
N/A
34.60
40.0-40.3
43.9-44.1
4Q2020
71.0-73.8
65.2
69.0-70.0
71.95
40.0-40.3
49.8-51.3
45.1
44.2
1Q2021
50.3-51.5
50.0
2Q2021
51.7
51.0
To listen to the call, participants can access the webcast located in the Investor Support section of the Company’s website at www.geo-park.com, or by clicking below:
United States Participants: 866-547-1509
Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download any streaming media software that might be required to listen to the webcast. An archive of the webcast replay will be made available in the Investor Support section of the Company’s website at www.geo-park.com after the conclusion of the live call.
Rounding amounts and percentages: Certain amounts and percentages included in this press release have been rounded for ease of presentation. Percentage figures included in this press release have not in all cases been calculated on the basis of such rounded figures, but on the basis of such amounts prior to rounding. For this reason, certain percentage amounts in this press release may vary from those obtained by performing the same calculations using the figures in the financial statements. In addition, certain other amounts that appear in this press release may not sum due to rounding.
Forward-looking statements that appear in a number of places in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations, regarding various matters, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the retirement from the Morona block due to continued force majeure, expected production growth, expected schedule, economic recovery, payback timing, IRR, drilling activities, demand for oil and gas, capital expenditures plan, regulatory approvals, reserves and exploration resources. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions, and on information currently available to the management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors. Oil and gas production figures included in this release are stated before the effect of royalties paid in kind, consumption and losses, except when specified.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information or future developments or to release publicly any revisions to these statements in order to reflect later events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a discussion of the risks facing the Company which could affect whether these forward-looking statements are realized, see filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Readers are cautioned that the exploration resources disclosed in this press release are not necessarily indicative of long-term performance or of ultimate recovery. Unrisked prospective resources are not risked for change of development or chance of discovery. If a discovery is made, there is no certainty that it will be developed or, if it is developed, there is no certainty as to the timing of such development. There is no certainty that any portion of the prospective resources will be discovered. If discovered, there is no certainty that it will be commercially viable to produce any portion of the resources. Prospective resource volumes are presented as unrisked.
