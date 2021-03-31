ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
23:39 | 31.03.2021
GeoPark Announces the Filing of Its Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2020

GeoPark Limited (“GeoPark” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with operations and growth platforms in Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Ecuador, hereby announces the filing of its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

GeoPark’s Form 20-F can be accessed by visiting either the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or the Investor Support section of the Company’s website at www.geo-park.com. In addition, Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company’s audited financial statements, or its complete 2020 Form 20-F including audited financial statements, free of charge, by requesting a copy from the investor relations team.

Additional information about GeoPark can be found in the “Investor Support” section on the website at www.geo-park.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210331006010/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

23:14 Uhr | 31.03.2021
RKI: Britische Corona-Variante bei ...

22:47 Uhr | 31.03.2021
Rom verbannt Kreuzfahrtschiffe aus ...

22:28 Uhr | 31.03.2021
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: ...

22:21 Uhr | 31.03.2021
Aktien New York Schluss: Satter ...

22:15 Uhr | 31.03.2021
Italien verlängert viele ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer