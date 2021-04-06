|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
14:55 | 06.04.2021
GeoPark Limited Announces Tender Offer for up to U.S.$255,000,000 of Its 6.500% Senior Notes Due 2024 and Solicitation of Consents for Proposed Amendments to the Related Indenture
GeoPark Limited (“GeoPark” or the “Company”) (NYSE: “GPRK”), an exempted company incorporated under the laws of Bermuda announced today that it commenced a tender offer to purchase for cash (the “Tender Offer”), up to U.S.$255,000,000 aggregate principal amount outstanding (the “Maximum Tender Amount”) of its 6.500% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “Notes”) (CUSIP Nos. 37255B AA7 / G38327 AA3 and ISIN Nos. US37255BAA70 / USG38327AA304) and a solicitation of consents (the “Consent Solicitation”) for proposed amendments to the related indenture (the “Indenture”). The Tender Offer and the Consent Solicitation are being made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement dated April 6, 2021 (the “Statement”), and related consent and letter of transmittal. The Tender Offer will expire at 11:59 p.m. New York City time, on May 3, 2021, unless extended or earlier terminated by the Company in its sole discretion, subject to applicable law (the “Expiration Time”).
The purpose of the Tender Offer is to acquire outstanding Notes up to the Maximum Tender Amount, and the purpose of the Consent Solicitation is to obtain Consents (as defined below) to effect the Proposed Amendments (as defined below).
The following table summarizes the Tender Offer Consideration, the Early Tender Payment, the Total Consideration and the Consent Payment for each U.S.$1,000 principal amount of Notes.
6.500%
Rule 144A:
37255B AA7 /
U.S.$425,000,000
U.S.$1,000
U.S.$50
U.S.$1,050
U.S.$2
(1) As of April 6, 2021.
(2) For each U.S.$1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase, or with respect to which the applicable holder of Notes has provided its Consent, as applicable.
(3) Excludes accrued interest on the Notes, which will be paid in addition to the Tender Offer Consideration or the Total Consideration, as applicable.
(4) The Total Consideration consists of the Tender Offer Consideration plus the Early Tender Payment (which includes the Consent Payment).
(5) In respect of the Tender Offer, the Consent Payment is included in, and is not additional to, the Early Tender Payment.
(6) Holders of Notes that validly tender their Notes and thereby deliver their Consents at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline (and do not validly withdraw such Notes and therefore do not validly revoke the related Consents) will be eligible to receive the Consent Payment in respect of such Notes, even if a smaller principal amount is accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer due to proration.
Holders whose Notes are accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer will also receive accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date on such purchased Notes up to, but not including, the date on which the applicable Notes are redeemed.
In particular, the Proposed Amendments would, among others, (i) permit the Issuer to send any notice for redemption of the Notes at least 15 days before the redemption date to the trustee (instead of 35 days) and at least 10 days (instead of 30) but not more than 60 days before the redemption date to the Holders of Notes, (ii) set the Interest Coverage Ratio to 2.50 to 1.00 and the Net Leverage Ratio to 3.25 to 1.00, in each case for purposes of determining whether the Issuer or any Guarantor may Incur additional Debt, (iii) permit the Issuer and any Restricted Subsidiary to Incur additional Debt by increasing the maximum Permitted Debt that may be Incurred pursuant to the credit facilities basket, the capitalized lease obligations basket and the general basket from the greater of $40.0 million or 8.5% to the greater of $125.0 million or 12% of Consolidated Tangible Assets, (iv) change the measurement period for purposes of evaluating the restricted payments builder basket from January 1, 2019 (instead of January 1, 2017) to the last day of our most recent completed fiscal quarter for which internal financial statements are available and the measurement date for the restricted payments builder from September 21, 2017 to January 17, 2020, (v) increase the Starter Amount for the restricted payment builder basket from $20.0 million to $40.0 million, (vi) increase the general restricted payments basket from $25.0 million to $35.0 million, (vii) increase the threshold of Debt Guaranteed or Incurred by a future acquired or created subsidiary above which such subsidiary must Guarantee the Notes from $90.0 million to $100.0 million, (viii) increase the threshold of Excess Proceeds from $30.0 million to $50.0 million, (ix) permit the Issuer to purchase any and all Notes that are tendered and not withdrawn pursuant to an offer to purchase in excess of the purchase amount related to the net proceeds of an asset sale to be applied for the purchase of Notes under the Indenture, (x) increase the cross-default threshold of outstanding debt from $30.0 million to $40.0 million for the purpose of determining if an event of default under the Indenture has occurred, (xi) increase the threshold of a final judgment entered against the Issuer or a Restricted Subsidiary for the payment of money from $30.0 million to $40.0 million for determining whether an event of default under the Indenture has occurred, (xii) increase the limit for excluding the dispositions of assets from the definition of an Asset Sale under the Indenture from less than $10.0 million to less than $20.0 million, (xiii) increase the general basket of Permitted Liens under the Indenture from $60.0 million to $120.0 million, (xiv) add to, amend, supplement or change certain other defined terms contained in the Indenture related to the foregoing, and (xv) include certain conforming changes to the Indenture to effect the foregoing.
Any holder of Notes who tenders Notes pursuant to the Tender Offer prior to the Early Tender Deadline will be deemed to have delivered a Consent in respect of such tendered Notes to the Proposed Amendments. Holders may not deliver their Consent to the Proposed Amendments without tendering their Notes.
Holders that validly tender Notes and thereby deliver their Consents at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline (and do not validly withdraw such Notes and concurrently revoke such Consents) will be eligible to receive the Consent Payment in respect of such Notes, even if a smaller principal amount is accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer due to proration. Holders of Notes should refer to the Statement for a detailed description of the Tender Offer’s proration procedures.
A holder that has previously tendered Notes may not revoke a Consent without withdrawing the previously tendered Notes to which such Consent relates. Notes may only be withdrawn, and Consents revoked, prior to the Early Tender Deadline, unless extended by the Company in its sole discretion, subject to applicable law.
The statement and the related letter of transmittal should be read carefully before a decision is made with respect to the tender offer and consent solicitation. none of the company, any dealer manager and solicitation agent, the information agent, the tender agent, the tabulation agent or any trustee, paying agent, transfer agent or listing agent, makes any recommendation as to whether or not holders of notes should tender their notes or provide their consents.
The Tender Offer does not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation by anyone in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is not permitted by law or in which the person making such offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation.
In any jurisdiction where the securities, blue sky or other laws require tender offers to be made by a licensed broker or dealer and in which the dealer managers, or any affiliates thereof, are so licensed, the tender offer will be deemed to have been made by any such dealer managers, or such affiliates, on behalf of the Company.
The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and GeoPark does not undertake any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date such statements were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. In light of the risks and uncertainties described above, and the potential for variation of actual results from the assumptions on which certain of such forward-looking statements are based, investors should keep in mind that the results, events or developments disclosed in any forward-looking statement made in this document may not occur, and that actual results may vary materially from those described herein, including those described as anticipated, expected, targeted, projected or otherwise.
