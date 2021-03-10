|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
1:38 | 11.03.2021
GeoPark Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
GeoPark Limited (“GeoPark” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with operations and growth platforms in Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Brazil and Argentina reports its consolidated financial results for the three-month period (“Fourth Quarter” or “4Q2020”) and for the year ended December 31, 2020 (“Full-year” or “FY2020”). A conference call to discuss 4Q2020 and FY2020 financial results will be held on March 11, 2021 at 10:00 am (Eastern Standard Time).
All figures are expressed in US Dollars and growth comparisons refer to the same period of the prior year, except when specified. Definitions and terms used herein are provided in the Glossary at the end of this document. This release does not contain all of the Company’s financial information and should be read in conjunction with GeoPark’s consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, available on the Company’s website.
Consolidated oil and gas production of 39,304 boepd
CPO-5 block (GeoPark non-operated, 30% WI) produced 10,310 bopd gross, 55% higher than 3Q2020
Cash flow from operations of $77.1 million / Full-year Cash flow from operations of $168.7 million
Adjusted EBITDA of $56.0 million / Full-year Adjusted EBITDA of $217.5 million
Full-year non-cash accounting impairments in Chile, Peru, Argentina and Brazil of $133.9 million and write-offs of $52.7 million for an operating loss of $110.7 million / Full-year Net loss of $233.0 million
Capital expenditures of $26.1 million / Full-year 2020 work program of $75.3 million
Full-year Production and operating costs reduced by 26% to $125.1 million
Full-Year G&G, G&A and selling expenses reduced by 24% to $71.1 million
$75 million oil prepayment facility, with $50 million committed and no amounts drawn
$125.6 million in uncommitted credit lines
Long-term financial debt maturity profile with no bond principal payments until September 2024
Continuously adding new hedges for the next 12 months
Flexible work program, quickly adaptable to any oil price scenario
Resumed cash dividends, having paid $4.9 million in full-year 2020 (quarterly and extraordinary)
Resumed discretionary share buyback program, having acquired 119,289 shares for $1.2 million since November 6, 2020, totaling $4.0 million in full-year 2020
Obtained Bureau Veritas certification on biosecurity protocols to mitigate and manage the impact of Covid-19 in GeoPark Colombia in June and again in December 2020
Signed contract to connect the Llanos 34 block (GeoPark operated, 45% WI) to the national electricity grid, which has 68% installed hydroelectric capacity. The electrification of Llanos 34 is expected to be operational in 2022, and will help reduce carbon emissions and the cost of energy
Connected the Tigana field (Llanos 34 block) to the ODCA pipeline in December 2020, further reducing truck traffic by an estimated 205 trucks per day, contributing to further reduce operational risk, costs and carbon emissions
199% 2P reserve replacement in Colombia (including acquisitions)
Net debt-adjusted 2P NPV10 after tax of $31.3 per share ($25.5 per share corresponding to Colombia)
Exploration inventory of 380-780 mmbbl4 potential recoverable resources in Colombia
James F. Park, Chief Executive Officer of GeoPark, said: “After such a historically-complex year and the exceptional efforts by our team to prevail through and succeed during 2020 – we must again express our gratitude and admiration to the GeoPark women and men that made this all possible and continued us along our 18-year growth trajectory. We kept our teams safe and healthy, we operated in the field without interruption for 365 days, we grew production, we found more oil and gas, we beat down each and every cost, we funded all our work and obligations with our own cashflow, we acquired and integrated a new company, we completely restructured our asset portfolio and organization, we strengthened our balance sheet and almost doubled our cash, we provided aid and support to our neighboring communities, we moved to reduce our carbon footprint and social and environmental impacts, and we reinstated our shareholder value initiatives with share buybacks and cash dividends. Bottom-line: GeoPark is a better and stronger Company today and well-positioned for the promising opportunities ahead. 2021 is already well underway with three drilling rigs at work, seismic being run to identify new prospects on our high-potential acreage, and our team fully engaged in getting every molecule of hydrocarbons safely, cleanly and profitably out of the ground and to market.”
33,238
32,875
35,456
34,860
34,442
Gas production (mcfpd)
36,390
35,814
37,971
31,992
33,624
Average net production (boepd)
39,304
38,845
41,786
40,192
40,046
Brent oil price ($ per bbl)
46.0
43.3
62.4
43.2
64.2
Combined realized price ($ per boe)
31.7
27.9
43.6
28.4
45.7
⁻ Oil ($ per bbl)
35.5
31.7
48.7
31.2
50.7
⁻ Gas ($ per mcf)
3.0
2.5
4.2
3.0
4.5
Sale of crude oil ($ million)
97.5
89.3
144.4
359.6
579.0
Sale of gas ($ million)
9.2
8.8
13.7
34.1
49.9
Revenue ($ million)
106.7
98.1
158.1
393.7
628.9
Commodity risk management contracts ($ million)
-17.5
2.7
-6.5
8.1
-22.5
Production & operating costsb ($ million)
-34.9
-28.4
-42.3
-125.1
-169.0
G&G, G&Ac and selling expenses ($ million)
-21.7
-14.4
-29.9
-71.1
-93.5
Adjusted EBITDA ($ million)
56.0
56.1
85.7
217.5
363.3
Adjusted EBITDA ($ per boe)
16.6
15.9
23.6
15.7
26.4
Operating Netback ($ per boe)
22.2
19.2
31.0
19.9
32.5
Net Profit (loss) ($ million)
-119.2
-4.3
-0.2
-233.0
57.8
Capital expenditures ($ million)
26.1
9.8
38.1
75.3
126.3
Amerisur acquisitiond ($ million)
–
–
–
272.3
–
Cash and cash equivalents ($ million)
201.9
163.7
111.2
201.9
111.2
Short-term financial debt ($ million)
17.7
4.8
17.3
17.7
17.3
Long-term financial debt ($ million)
766.9
767.4
420.1
766.9
420.1
Net debt ($ million)
582.7
608.4
326.2
582.7
326.2
a) Includes royalties paid in kind in Colombia for approximately 986, 1,284 and 1,587 bopd in 4Q2020, 3Q2020 and 4Q2019 respectively. No royalties were paid in kind in Chile, Brazil or Argentina.
b) Production and operating costs include operating costs and royalties paid in cash.
c) G&A and G&G expenses include non-cash, share-based payments for $2.3 million, $1.8 million and $1.3 million in 4Q2020, 3Q2020 and 4Q2019, respectively. These expenses are excluded from the Adjusted EBITDA calculation.
d) Amerisur acquisition is shown net of cash acquired.
The revised 2021 work program reflects an average production of 41,000-43,0001 boepd (excluding potential production from the 2021 exploration drilling program), which includes drilling of 37-42 gross wells, with approximately 60-65% to be allocated to development activities and 35-40% to exploration activities.
Using a $50-55/bbl Brent assumption, GeoPark can execute a risk-balanced work program to continue growing its business by producing, developing and exploring its portfolio of assets, fully funded within cashflow, maintaining a strong balance sheet and returning value to its shareholders.
The table below provides further details about GeoPark’s revised 2021 work program compared to its November 4, 2020 guidance.
Average Production5
41,000-43,000 boepd
40,000-42,000 boepd
Total 2021 Capital Expenditures
$130-150 million
$100-120 million
Development Capital
$75-90 million
$60-70 million
Operating Netback
$330-370 million
$210-280 million
Development/Appraisal Wells (Gross)
30-34 wells
26-28 wells
Exploration Wells (Gross)
7-8 wells
5-6 wells
Total Wells (Gross)
37-42 wells
31-34 wells
Operating Netback to Capital Expenditures Ratio7
2.5x
2.2x
For further details, please refer to the 4Q2020 Operational Update published on January 7, 2021.
In Colombia, the local marker differential to Brent averaged $2.3 per bbl in 4Q2020, compared to $3.2 per bbl in 4Q2019. Commercial and transportation discounts averaged $8.4 per bbl in 4Q2020, compared to $10.6 per bbl in 4Q2019, resulting from further improvements achieved for production in the Llanos 34 block plus the addition of the Platanillo (GeoPark operated, 100% WI) and CPO-5 blocks as part of the Amerisur acquisition, both of which have lower commercial and transportation discounts.
The tables below provide a breakdown of reference and net realized oil prices in Colombia, Chile and Argentina in 4Q2020 and 4Q2019:
46.0
45.6
46.0
Local marker differential
(2.3)
–
–
Commercial, transportation discounts & Other
(8.4)
(7.8)
(5.0)
Realized oil price
35.3
37.8
41.0
Weight on oil sales mix
95%
1%
4%
62.4
63.2
62.4
Local marker differential
(3.2)
–
–
Commercial, transportation discounts & Other
(10.6)
(7.2)
(14.6)
Realized oil price
48.6
56.0
47.8
Weight on oil sales mix
94%
2%
4%
(*) Specified Brent oil price differs in each country as sales are priced with different Brent reference prices.
Colombia: In 4Q2020, oil revenue decreased by 32% to $91.6 million reflecting lower realized oil prices and a 7% decrease in oil deliveries. Realized prices decreased by 27% to $35.3 per bbl due to lower Brent oil prices, partially compensated by lower commercial and transportation discounts and a lower Vasconia differential. Oil deliveries decreased by 7% to 29,324 bopd, reflecting temporary shut-ins and limited drilling and maintenance activity in previous quarters of 2020. Colombian earn-out payments decreased by 42% to $3.6 million in 4Q2020, compared to $6.1 million in 4Q2019, in line with lower oil revenue in the Llanos 34 block.
Chile: In 4Q2020, oil revenue decreased by 46% to $1.3 million, due to lower oil prices and volumes sold. Realized oil prices decreased by 33% to $37.8 per bbl, in line with lower Brent prices. Oil deliveries decreased by 20% to 383 bopd due to limited maintenance works and no drilling activity, combined with the natural decline of the fields.
Argentina: In 4Q2020, oil revenue decreased by 32% to $4.4 million due to lower oil prices and lower deliveries. Realized oil prices decreased by 14% to $41.0 per bbl, and oil deliveries decreased by 21% to 1,171 bopd due to limited maintenance works and no drilling activity, combined with the natural decline of the fields.
Chile: In 4Q2020, gas revenue decreased by 35% to $3.5 million reflecting lower gas prices, partially offset by higher gas deliveries. Gas prices were 39% lower, or $2.3 per mcf ($13.7 per boe) in 4Q2020. The successful development of the Jauke gas field and the discovery of the Jauke Oeste gas field in early 2020 increased gas deliveries by 5% to 16,565 mcfpd (2,761 boepd).
Brazil: In 4Q2020, gas revenue decreased by 33% to $4.5 million, due to lower gas deliveries and lower gas prices. Gas deliveries fell by 20% in the Manati gas field (GeoPark non-operated, 10% WI) to 11,706 mcfpd (1,951 boepd) due to lower gas demand in Brazil. Gas prices decreased by 16% to $4.2 per mcf ($24.9 per boe), due to the impact of the local currency devaluation, which was partially offset by the annual price inflation adjustment of approximately 7%, effective in January 2020.
Argentina: In 4Q2020, gas revenue decreased by 41% to $0.6 million, resulting from lower gas prices, partially offset by higher deliveries. Gas prices decreased by 49% to $1.6 per mcf ($9.8 per boe) due to local market conditions while deliveries increased by 14% to 4,251 mcfpd (708 boepd) due to optimization activities focused on enhancing base production levels and the improved performance of the Challaco Bajo gas field.
Commodity risk management contracts have two different components, a realized and an unrealized portion.
The realized portion of the commodity risk management contracts registered a cash gain of $5.3 million in 4Q2020 compared to zero in 4Q2019. Realized gains in 4Q2020 resulted from hedges in place providing protection from prevailing oil prices during 4Q2020.
The unrealized portion of the commodity risk management contracts amounted to a $22.8 million loss in 4Q2020, compared to a $6.5 million loss in 4Q2019. Unrealized losses during 4Q2020 resulted from the increase in the forward Brent oil price curve compared to September 30, 2020 and the impact of new hedges added during 4Q2020, as measured at December 31, 2020.
GeoPark recently added new oil hedges that further increased its low-price risk protection over the next 12 months. Please refer to the “Commodity Risk Oil Management Contracts” section below for a description of hedges in place as of the date of this release.
The table below provides a breakdown of production and operating costs in 4Q2020 and 4Q2019:
(In millions of $)
22.9
25.7
Royalties
11.6
16.6
Share-based payments
0.4
–
Production and operating costs
34.9
42.3
Consolidated operating costs decreased by 10%, or $2.7 million to $22.9 million in 4Q2020 compared to $25.7 million in 4Q2019.
The breakdown of operating costs is as follows:
Colombia: Operating costs per boe increased to $6.5 in 4Q2020 compared to $5.2 in 4Q2019. Total operating costs increased by 6% and amounted to $16.5 million, due to higher well maintenance costs plus the addition of the Platanillo block as part of the Amerisur acquisition, which has higher costs per boe than the Llanos 34 block.
Chile: Operating costs per boe decreased by 36% to $8.9 in 4Q2020 compared to $13.9 in 4Q2019, due to successful cost reduction efforts (including lower well intervention activities, efficiencies and the renegotiation of existing contracts). Total operating costs decreased by 35% to $2.6 million in 4Q2020 from $4.0 million in 4Q2019, in line with lower operating costs per boe and flat oil and gas deliveries.
Brazil: Operating costs per boe remained flat at $7.6 in 4Q2020 compared to $7.5 in 4Q2019. Total operating costs decreased by 32% to $0.9 million in 4Q2020 compared to $1.3 million in 4Q2019, reflecting lower gas deliveries in Manati gas field, which decreased by 20%.
Argentina: Operating costs per boe decreased by 29% to $18.5 in 4Q2020 compared to $26.0 in 4Q2019 due to ongoing cost-reduction efforts (including lower well intervention activities, efficiencies and the renegotiation of existing contracts) and to a lesser extent, due to the devaluation of the local currency. Total operating costs decreased by 37% to $3.1 million in 4Q2020 compared to $4.9 million in 4Q2019 due to lower operating costs per boe and lower oil and gas deliveries, which decreased by 11%.
Consolidated royalties fell by 30% or $5.0 million to $11.6 million in 4Q2020 compared to $16.6 million in 4Q2019, mainly resulting from lower oil and gas prices.
Colombia: Adjusted EBITDA of $60.5 million in 4Q2020
Chile: Adjusted EBITDA of $0.3 million in 4Q2020
Brazil: Adjusted EBITDA of $2.2 million in 4Q2020
Argentina: Adjusted EBITDA of negative $1.7 million in 4Q2020
Corporate, Ecuador and Peru: Adjusted EBITDA of negative $5.3 million in 4Q2020
The table below shows production, volumes sold and the breakdown of the most significant components of Adjusted EBITDA for 4Q2020 and 4Q2019, on a per country and per boe basis:
31,858
33,311
3,133
3,292
2,167
2,799
2,146
2,384
39,304
41,786
Inventories, RIKa & Other
(2,329)
(1,653)
11
(194)
(187)
(218)
(266)
(278)
(2,771)
(2,343)
Sales volume (boepd)
29,529
31,658
3,144
3,098
1,980
2,581
1,880
2,106
36,533
39,443
% Oil
99.3%
99.4%
12%
15%
1%
5%
62%
71%
85%
85%
Realized oil price
35.3
48.6
37.8
56.0
43.2
67.7
41.0
47.8
35.5
48.7
Realized gas priceb
31.3
29.3
13.7
22.3
24.9
29.8
9.8
19.1
17.7
25.3
Earn-out
(1.3)
(2.1)
–
–
–
–
–
–
(1.1)
(2.0)
2.0
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
1.6
–
Operating costs
(6.5)
(5.2)
(8.9)
(13.9)
(7.6)
(7.5)
(18.5)
(26.0)
(7.4)
(7.2)
Royalties in cash
(3.8)
(5.0)
(0.6)
(1.0)
(2.0)
(2.8)
(4.5)
(6.0)
(3.4)
(4.6)
Selling & other expenses
(0.2)
(0.9)
(0.3)
(0.3)
–
–
(1.2)
(1.2)
(0.3)
(0.8)
(5.6)
(7.4)
b) Conversion rate of $mcf/$boe=1/6.
For further details, please refer to Note 37 of GeoPark’s consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2020, available on the Company’s website.
Cash generated from financing activities of $271.1 million mainly included net proceeds from the issuance of the 2027 Notes of $342.5 million, partially offset by interest payments of $37.6 million, lease payments of $9.4 million, $11.9 million related to the acquisition of the LG International Corp’s non-controlling interest in Colombia and Chile in 2018, cash distributions of $4.9 million, share repurchase payments of $4.0 million and short-term principal payments of $3.6 million.
Cash used in investing activities of $347.6 million included the acquisition of Amerisur of $272.3 million (net of cash received), and organic capital expenditures of $75.3 million.
For further details, please refer to Note 27 of GeoPark’s consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2020, available on the Company’s website.
437.4
111.2
326.2
0.9x
12.1x
1Q2020
775.3
165.5
609.9
1.7x
11.6x
2Q2020
783.4
157.5
625.9
2.3x
7.2x
3Q2020
772.2
163.7
608.4
2.5x
5.7x
4Q2020
784.6
201.9
582.7
2.7x
4.5x
For further details, please refer to Note 27 of GeoPark’s consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2020, available on the Company’s website.
The Company has the following commodity risk management contracts in place as of the date of this release:
Zero cost collar
Brent
2,500
40.0
N/A
50.3-50.4
1Q2021
Zero cost collar
Brent
7,500
35.0
N/A
50.3-53.8
Zero cost collar
Brent
5,500
40.0
N/A
52.8-53.9
Zero cost collar
Brent
3,500
37.0
N/A
50.0
Zero cost collar
Vasconia
2,000
35.0
N/A
43.0
Zero cost collar
Brent
2,000
45.0
N/A
55.5
Zero cost collar
Brent
2,500
45.0
N/A
59.0
2Q2021
Zero cost collar
Brent
5,000
35.0
N/A
51.7-55.0
Zero cost collar
Brent
3,500
38.0
N/A
51.0
Zero cost collar
Brent
5,500
40.0
N/A
53.5-53.9
Zero cost collar
Brent
4,500
40.0
N/A
50.3-50.4
Zero cost collar
Brent
2,000
45.0
N/A
55.5
Zero cost collar
Brent
2,500
45.0
N/A
59.0
Zero cost collar
Brent
2,500
50.0
N/A
57.1-57.3
3Q2021
Zero cost collar
Brent
2,000
40.0
N/A
56.0
Zero cost collar
Brent
2,500
40.0
N/A
50.4-50.5
Zero cost collar
Brent
4,500
40.0
N/A
54.0-57.1
Zero cost collar
Brent
4,500
45.0
N/A
61.2-66.1
Zero cost collar
Brent
2,500
46.0
N/A
62.5
Zero cost collar
Vasconia
2,000
41.5
N/A
68.1-69.0
4Q2021
Zero cost collar
Brent
2,000
40.0
N/A
56.0
Zero cost collar
Brent
2,500
40.0
N/A
50.4-50.5
Zero cost collar
Brent
4,500
40.0
N/A
54.0-57.1
Zero cost collar
Brent
4,500
45.0
N/A
61.6-64.1
Zero cost collar
Brent
2,000
45.0
N/A
71.0
Zero cost collar
Brent
2,000
50.0
N/A
75.8
1Q2022
Zero cost collar
Brent
2,500
45.0
N/A
60.4
Zero cost collar
Brent
2,000
45.0
N/A
76.8
For further details, please refer to Note 8 of GeoPark’s consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, available on the Company’s website.
0.29
0.61
Moving Vehicle Crash Rate (MVCR)
0.13
0.37
Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR)
0.87
1.84
Operations in the Llanos 34 and Platanillo blocks obtained Bureau Veritas certification on biosecurity protocols to mitigate and manage the impact of Covid-19 in GeoPark Colombia in June and again in December 2020.
GeoPark signed a contract to connect the Llanos 34 block to the national electricity grid, which has 68% installed hydroelectric capacity. The electrification of Llanos 34 is expected to be operational in 2022 and will help reduce carbon emissions and the cost of energy.
In December 2020, connected the Tigana oil field (Llanos 34 block) to the ODCA pipeline, further reducing the amount of truck traffic by 50 trucks per day in 2020. Since the connection of the ODCA to the Jacana oil field in 2019 and adding the Tigana connection to date, the company has reduced its truck traffic by a total of 205 trucks per day to further reduce operational risk, costs, and carbon emissions.
91.6
134.6
Sale of gas
0.6
0.5
Revenue
92.2
135.1
Production and operating costsa
-26.9
-30.0
Adjusted EBITDA
60.5
85.5
Capital expenditureb
25.5
22.1
1.3
2.5
Sale of gas
3.5
5.4
Revenue
4.8
7.8
Production and operating costsa
-2.8
-4.2
Adjusted EBITDA
0.3
2.5
Capital expenditureb
0.4
4.6
0.1
0.8
Sale of gas
4.5
6.7
Revenue
4.6
7.5
Production and operating costsa
-1.2
-1.9
Adjusted EBITDA
2.2
4.3
Capital expenditureb
0.1
1.6
4.4
6.5
Sale of gas
0.6
1.1
Revenue
5.1
7.6
Production and operating costsa
-3.9
-6.1
Adjusted EBITDA
-1.7
-1.9
Capital expenditureb
0.0
8.0
a)
Production and operating costs = Operating costs + Royalties + Share-based payments.
b)
Capital expenditure in Peru and Ecuador explains the difference with the reported figure in the Key Performance Indicators table.
Sale of crude oil
97.5
144.4
359.6
579.0
Sale of gas
9.2
13.7
34.1
49.9
-17.5
-6.5
8.1
-22.5
Production and operating costs
-34.9
-42.3
-125.1
-169.0
Geological and geophysical expenses (G&G)
-4.8
-5.7
-14.9
-18.6
Administrative expenses (G&A)
-16.0
-21.3
-50.3
-60.8
Selling expenses
-0.9
-2.8
-5.8
-14.1
Depreciation
-28.8
-28.7
-118.1
-105.5
Write-off of unsuccessful exploration efforts
-48.9
-9.0
-52.7
-18.3
Impairment loss on non-financial assets
-35.4
-7.6
-133.9
-7.6
Other operating
-2.7
-2.4
-11.7
-1.8
Financial costs, net
-16.4
-12.2
-61.4
-38.7
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
-6.3
-1.8
-13.0
-2.5
Income tax
-13.4
-17.9
-47.9
-111.8
Property, plant and equipment
614.7
567.8
Other non-current assets
54.0
58.4
Inventories
13.3
11.4
Trade receivables
46.9
44.2
Other current assets
29.5
59.2
Cash at bank and in hand
201.9
111.2
Equity attributable to owners of GeoPark
-109.2
132.9
Borrowings
766.9
420.1
Other non-current liabilities
105.9
84.2
Borrowings
17.7
17.3
Other current liabilities
179.0
197.6
Cash flow from operating activities
77.1
78.5
168.7
235.4
Cash flow (used in) investing activities
-26.0
-38.2
-347.6
-119.3
Cash flow (used in) from financing activities
-13.1
-10.7
271.1
-132.5
8.1
4.8
1.2
-15.1
-63.7
-33.6
-3.7
-16.6
-0.5
-118.1
Unrealized commodity risk management contracts
-13.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
-13.0
Write-off of unsuccessful exploration efforts & impairment
-2.0
-132.1
-2.3
-16.2
-34.0
-186.5
Share based payment
-0.7
-0.2
-0.1
-0.3
-7.1
-8.4
Lease Accounting – IFRS 16
5.8
0.1
2.2
0.9
0.4
9.4
Others
-0.2
-1.0
0.3
-1.6
-9.2
-11.7
-61.4
Foreign exchange charges, net
-13.0
8.3
11.8
0.9
-24.7
-46.9
-34.8
-7.4
-15.6
-0.7
-105.5
Unrealized commodity risk management contracts
-26.4
–
–
–
–
-26.4
Write-off of unsuccessful exploration efforts & impairment
–
–
-5.1
-20.7
–
-25.8
Share based payment
-0.4
0.0
-0.1
-0.1
-2.1
-2.7
Lease Accounting – IFRS 16
1.1
0.2
2.2
0.9
0.5
4.9
Others
3.4
-0.5
0.4
0.5
-0.9
3.0
-38.7
Foreign exchange charges, net
-2.5
Includes Peru, Ecuador and Corporate.
1.2
0.0
0.5
0.1
1.8
2.7
0.3
0.2
0.2
3.3
-0.2
0.0
0.5
0.1
0.4
2.9
0.3
0.2
0.2
3.6
-2.1
-1.3
IFRS 16 ($mm)
0.1
0.1
3.3
3.6
-0.2
0.0
IFRS 16 ($mm)
0.1
0.1
Allocation to capitalized projects ($mm)
0.0
1.0
3.3
3.6
To listen to the call, participants can access the webcast located in the Investor Support section of the Company’s website at www.geo-park.com, or by clicking below:
United States Participants: 833-945-1670
International Participants: +1 929-517-9721
Passcode: 2093194
Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download any streaming media software that might be required to listen to the webcast. An archive of the webcast replay will be made available in the Investor Support section of the Company’s website at www.geo-park.com after the conclusion of the live call.
Operating cash flow less cash flow used in investment activities
Finding and Development costs, calculated as capital expenditures divided by the applicable net reserve additions before changes in Future Development Capital
Rounding amounts and percentages: Certain amounts and percentages included in this press release have been rounded for ease of presentation. Percentage figures included in this press release have not in all cases been calculated on the basis of such rounded figures, but on the basis of such amounts prior to rounding. For this reason, certain percentage amounts in this press release may vary from those obtained by performing the same calculations using the figures in the financial statements. In addition, certain other amounts that appear in this press release may not sum due to rounding.
This press release contains certain oil and gas metrics, including information per share, operating netback, reserve life index and others, which do not have standardized meanings or standard methods of calculation and therefore such measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Such metrics have been included herein to provide readers with additional measures to evaluate the Company’s performance; however, such measures are not reliable indicators of the future performance of the Company and future performance may not compare to the performance in previous periods.
Forward-looking statements that appear in a number of places in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations, regarding various matters, including the cost reduction initiatives, expected or future production, production growth and operating and financial performance, operating netback per boe, future opportunities and our capital expenditures plan. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions, and on information currently available to the management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information or future developments or to release publicly any revisions to these statements in order to reflect later events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a discussion of the risks facing the Company which could affect whether these forward-looking statements are realized, see filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Oil and gas production figures included in this release are stated before the effect of royalties paid in kind, consumption and losses. Annual production per day is obtained by dividing total production by 365 days.
NPV10 for PRMS 1P, 2P and 3P reserves is not a substitute for the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flow for SEC proved reserves.
The reserve estimates provided in this release are estimates only, and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. Actual reserves may eventually prove to be greater than, or less than, the estimates provided herein. Statements relating to reserves are by their nature forward-looking statements.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer