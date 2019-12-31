|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:39 | 03.02.2021
Geospace Technologies Reports Fiscal Year 2021 First Quarter Results
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ: GEOS) today announced its highest first quarter earnings in seven years, narrowing its net loss to $1.1 million, or $(0.08) per diluted share, on revenue of $28.5 million for its first quarter ended December 31, 2020. This compares with a net loss of $9.3 million, or ($0.69) per diluted share, on revenue of $17.7 million for the first quarter of the prior year.
Walter R. (“Rick”) Wheeler, President and CEO of Geospace Technologies (the “Company”) said, “Despite the negative impacts that the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic continues to have on our business segments, we are pleased to report that we generated revenue totaling $28.5 million during the first three months of fiscal year 2021. This quarterly figure exceeds each of the previously reported quarterly figures in fiscal year 2020, and moreover represents the Company’s highest recorded first quarter revenue in seven years. Additionally, several notable first-time events occurred in the quarter. These include our first sale of a large OBX nodal marine system. The system was purchased by a large international seismic contractor for $9.9 million which included 7,500 OBX ocean-bottom marine nodes from our rental fleet along with all necessary central electronics. The quarter also marks the first occurrence of meaningful revenue from our Quantum Technology Sciences subsidiary in our Emerging Markets segment. The revenue is in partial fulfillment of a $10.5 million contract secured in April 2020 with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Border Patrol for a high technology border security solution. Our Emerging Markets products provide customers in a variety of markets with actionable real-time information by utilizing proprietary seismic acoustics and data analytics.”
Wheeler continued, “In another company ‘first’, combined revenue generated from our Emerging Markets and Adjacent Markets segments reached its highest amount ever, exceeding total revenue generated in our Oil and Gas Markets segment. This accomplishment is a tangible demonstration of true value derived entirely from our disciplined diversification strategy. With clear and focused objectives of deepening our technologies and advancing our core engineering and manufacturing competencies into broader markets, we believe this strategy will continue to create new value.”
Revenue contributions from the Company’s traditional exploration products totaled $1.0 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020. This reflects a decrease of 58% compared to $2.4 million for the same period a year ago. The decrease for the compared three-month period is the result of lower demand for the Company’s marine seismic products and lower amounts of customer product repair and support services. Greatly reduced demand for these products is expected to remain unchanged so long as industry wide seismic exploration activity remains at its current historic lows.
Segment contributions from the Company’s wireless seismic products totaled $11.7 million for the three-months ended December 31, 2020. This compares with $8.9 million for the equivalent three months last year, reflecting an increase of 31%. The increase is attributed to the sale of a large marine nodal recording system for $9.9 million comprised of 7,500 OBX ocean bottom nodes from the Company’s rental fleet. The increase was partially offset by reduced rental revenue due to lower utilization of the Company’s GSX land and OBX marine rental equipment and the conversion of an OBX rental contract to the aforementioned sale. Based on current rental contracts and requested quotes for future contracts, the Company expects lower utilization of its GSX and OBX rental equipment to continue until later in the fiscal year. Not yet included in reported revenue is the sale of a 30,000 channel GCL wireless land recording system, valued at $12.5 million and delivered in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020. The sale was partially financed by a $10.0 million promissory note. Due to concerns of collectability of the promissory note, the Company only intends to recognize revenue from the sale in the future, when and if it is likely that all payments will be made on the promissory note. To date, all payments toward the purchase have been received in a timely manner and are included in non-current deferred revenue on the Company’s balance sheet.
The Company’s reservoir seismic products contributed $29,000 to revenue in the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020, reflecting a decrease of 87% compared to $218,000 for the same year ago period. The decrease stems from fewer performed services and lower sales of borehole tool parts and repairs. Management believes contracts for the manufacture and deployment of permanent reservoir monitoring (PRM) systems represent the greatest opportunities for meaningful revenue from this product category. The Company has not received an order for a large-scale seabed PRM system since November 2012, although it has the largest installed base of PRM systems in the world, utilizing either high-resolution electromagnetic motion sensors or OptoSeis® fiber optic sensor technology. In September 2020, the Company received a request from a major oil and gas producer for a proposal to manufacture and install a large-scale seabed PRM system. The Company decided not to provide a bid on the project under the offered terms and conditions initially presented by the customer. Discussions are ongoing with this customer to try and resolve the issues necessary to provide a PRM system. Management does not know exactly when, or if these discussions will lead to a resolution or the award of a proposal. The Company also has ongoing discussions with other major oil and gas producers for possible PRM systems.
In November 2020, the Company announced the authorization of a stock repurchase program by its Board of Directors, pursuant to which, the Company could repurchase up to $5 million worth of shares of its common stock in open market transactions. Purchases under the program are determined on a discretionary basis depending on various factors, including stock price, trading volume, and general business and market conditions. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had purchased a total of 117,637 of its shares on the open market for an aggregate amount of $828,000.
Wheeler concluded, “It has been a year since COVID-19 began to wreak havoc on the Earth, jeopardizing the health of mankind and disrupting whole national economies in attempts to prevent its spread. The world is anxious, yet hopeful, that the vaccines emerging today will provide a path to normalcy. A successful recovery will take some time though, and a true rendering of society’s new normal after COVID-19 is still un-defined. Therefore, many challenges remain ahead of us in fiscal year 2021, as they do for many other companies, including our customers. The reduced demand for energy that we’ve seen over the past year is a direct consequence of the reactions to COVID-19, and we believe it is unrealistic that this reduced demand will persist once the pandemic is contained. Renewable energy will be able to assist with some fraction of these near-term needs. However, servicing a full return and subsequent growth in primary energy demand will require better recovery from existing oil and gas reservoirs and renewed exploration for new resources. The products and services we offer in our Oil and Gas Markets segment are ideally suited for these tasks, especially where the required fidelity of seismic imaging demands the highest quality data. As economic recovery takes place and a new normalcy evolves, we fully expect our Adjacent Markets segment to resume the trending growth it experienced prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. In its very essence, Geospace is a technology company, and our Adjacent Markets products embody innovative solutions created from our extensive engineering accomplishments in a broad range of industries. Our deep manufacturing skills give us the means to rapidly bring these products to market with controlled quality and cost. This is very convincingly illustrated by the novel technologies incorporated in the border and perimeter security solution we are providing to the U.S. Border Patrol, the features and capabilities of which have never existed before. While many challenges remain ahead in our 2021 fiscal year, our technical focus, conservative management, and strong balance sheet comprising no debt and ample liquidity, keep us steadily aligned on the path toward success.”
(unaudited)
Revenue:
Products
$
26,722
$
9,083
Rental
1,738
8,622
Total revenue
28,460
17,705
Cost of revenue:
Products
16,830
9,903
Rental
4,905
5,305
Total cost of revenue
21,735
15,208
Gross profit
6,725
2,497
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
5,354
5,997
Research and development
3,520
4,296
Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration
(697
)
—
Bad debt expense
7
27
Total operating expenses
8,184
10,320
Loss from operations
(1,459
)
(7,823
)
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
—
(12
)
Interest income
321
134
Foreign exchange gains (losses), net
149
(132
)
Other, net
(3
)
(29
)
Total other income (loss), net
467
(39
)
Loss before income taxes
(992
)
(7,862
)
Income tax expense
58
1,420
Net loss
$
(1,050
)
$
(9,282
)
Loss per common share:
Basic
$
(0.08
)
$
(0.69
)
Diluted
$
(0.08
)
$
(0.69
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
13,571,510
13,454,254
Diluted
13,571,510
13,454,254
(unaudited)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
33,719
$
32,686
Trade accounts and notes receivable, net
18,370
13,778
Unbilled receivables
4,263
—
Inventories, net
14,057
16,933
Asset held for sale
662
587
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,386
953
Total current assets
73,457
64,937
Non-current notes receivable
140
—
Non-current inventories, net
21,882
16,930
Rental equipment, net
44,167
54,317
Property, plant and equipment, net
29,493
29,874
Goodwill
4,337
4,337
Other intangible assets, net
7,898
8,331
Deferred cost of revenue and other assets
8,094
8,119
Total assets
$
189,468
$
186,845
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable trade
$
5,653
$
1,593
Contingent consideration
2,310
—
Deferred revenue and other current liabilities
8,350
8,753
Total current liabilities
16,313
10,346
Non-current contingent consideration
7,955
10,962
Non-current deferred revenue and other liabilities
5,363
4,567
Total liabilities
29,631
25,875
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $.01 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; 13,727,971 and 13,670,639 shares
issued, respectively; and 13,610,334 and 13,670,639 shares outstanding, respectively
137
137
Additional paid-in capital
91,513
90,965
Retained earnings
85,516
86,566
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(16,501
)
(16,698
)
Treasury stock, at cost, 117,637 shares at December 31, 2020
(828
)
—
Total stockholders’ equity
159,837
160,970
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
189,468
$
186,845
(unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(1,050
)
$
(9,282
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided (used in) by operating activities:
Deferred income tax expense (benefit)
6
(25
)
Rental equipment depreciation
3,831
4,443
Property, plant and equipment depreciation
985
930
Amortization of intangible assets
433
433
Stock-based compensation expense
548
590
Bad debt expense
7
27
Inventory obsolescence expense
617
1,436
Change in estimate of collectability of rental revenue
—
7,993
Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration
(697
)
—
Gross profit from sale of used rental equipment
(4,127
)
(284
)
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
—
(14
)
Effects of changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts and other receivables
5,143
(8,460
)
Unbilled receivables
(4,263
)
—
Inventories
(2,065
)
(3,126
)
Deferred cost of revenue and other assets
(1,422
)
(954
)
Accounts payable trade
4,053
2,284
Deferred revenue and other liabilities
311
651
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
2,310
(3,358
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(597
)
(1,670
)
Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment
—
40
Investment in rental equipment
(13
)
(5,152
)
Proceeds from the sale of used rental equipment
112
1,146
Net cash used in investing activities
(498
)
(5,636
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Purchase of treasury stock
(828
)
—
Net cash used in financing activities
(828
)
—
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
49
210
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
1,033
(8,784
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of fiscal year
32,686
18,925
Cash and cash equivalents, end of fiscal period
$
33,719
$
10,141
Cash paid for interest
$
—
$
12
Cash paid for income taxes
40
1,440
Note receivable in connection with sale of used rental equipment
9,868
—
Inventory transferred to (from) rental equipment
(667
)
4,070
(unaudited)
Traditional seismic exploration product revenue
$
997
$
2,354
Wireless seismic exploration product revenue
11,737
8,937
Reservoir product revenue
29
218
12,763
11,509
Adjacent Markets
Industrial product revenue
4,407
3,596
Imaging product revenue
2,493
2,503
6,900
6,099
Emerging Markets
Border and perimeter security product revenue
8,797
97
Total revenue
$
28,460
$
17,705
Oil and Gas Markets segment
$
(5,986
)
$
(3,894
)
Adjacent Markets segment
1,260
851
Emerging Markets segment
6,479
(1,365
)
Corporate
(3,212
)
(3,415
)
Total operating income (loss)
$
(1,459
)
$
(7,823
)
