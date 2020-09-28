|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
5:00 | 29.09.2020
Geothermal Drilling Market for Power Generation- Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19|Rising Demand for Energy to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the geothermal drilling market for power generation and it is poised to grow by USD 244.99 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Baker Hughes Co., Deep Rock Manufacturing Co., Fraste Spa, Geotech Drilling Services Ltd., Halliburton Co., Huisman Equipment BV, KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd., Marton Geotechnical Services Ltd., Ormat Technologies Inc., and Schlumberger Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The rising demand for energy will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Application
Binary Plants
Steam Plants
Geography
Europe
APAC
North America
South America
MEA
Geothermal Drilling Market for Power Generation 2020-2024: Scope
Geothermal Drilling Market for Power Generation Size
Geothermal Drilling Market for Power Generation Trends
Geothermal Drilling Market for Power Generation Industry Analysis
This study identifies the need for efficient use of resources and reduction of emissions as one of the prime reasons driving the growth of the geothermal drilling market for power generation during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist the growth of the geothermal drilling market for power generation during the next five years
Estimation of the size of the geothermal drilling market for power generation and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the geothermal drilling market for power generation
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in the geothermal drilling market for power generation
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Application
Binary plants – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Steam plants – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Geographic comparison
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Industry risks
Market positioning of vendors
Baker Hughes Co.
Deep Rock Manufacturing Co.
Fraste Spa
Geotech Drilling Services Ltd.
Halliburton Co.
Huisman Equipment BV
KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd.
Marton Geotechnical Services Ltd.
Ormat Technologies Inc.
Schlumberger Ltd.
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
