ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
5:00 | 29.09.2020
Geothermal Drilling Market for Power Generation- Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19|Rising Demand for Energy to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the geothermal drilling market for power generation and it is poised to grow by USD 244.99 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200928005767/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Geothermal Drilling Market For Power Generation 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts Frequently Asked Questions- Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?
The binary plants are expected to be the leading segment in the global market during the forecast period.
What are the major trends in the market?
The need for efficient use of resources and reduction of emissions is one of the major trends in the market.
At what rate is the market projected to grow?
Growing at a CAGR of over 5%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 244.99 million.
Who are the top players in the market?
Baker Hughes Co., Deep Rock Manufacturing Co., Fraste Spa, Geotech Drilling Services Ltd., Halliburton Co., Huisman Equipment BV, KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd., Marton Geotechnical Services Ltd., Ormat Technologies Inc., and Schlumberger Ltd. are some of the major market participants.
What are the key market drivers and challenges?
Rising demand for energy is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the high capital requirement restraints the market growth.
How big is the APAC market?
The APAC region will contribute 42% of market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Baker Hughes Co., Deep Rock Manufacturing Co., Fraste Spa, Geotech Drilling Services Ltd., Halliburton Co., Huisman Equipment BV, KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd., Marton Geotechnical Services Ltd., Ormat Technologies Inc., and Schlumberger Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The rising demand for energy will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.View market snapshot before purchasingTechnavio’s custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.Geothermal Drilling Market for Power Generation 2020-2024: Segmentation
Geothermal Drilling Market for Power Generation is segmented as below:

Application

Binary Plants

Steam Plants

Geography

Europe

APAC

North America

South America

MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44744Geothermal Drilling Market for Power Generation 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The geothermal drilling market report covers the following areas:

Geothermal Drilling Market for Power Generation Size

Geothermal Drilling Market for Power Generation Trends

Geothermal Drilling Market for Power Generation Industry Analysis

This study identifies the need for efficient use of resources and reduction of emissions as one of the prime reasons driving the growth of the geothermal drilling market for power generation during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformGeothermal Drilling Market for Power Generation 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist the growth of the geothermal drilling market for power generation during the next five years

Estimation of the size of the geothermal drilling market for power generation and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the geothermal drilling market for power generation

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in the geothermal drilling market for power generation
Table of Contents:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape
Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments

Comparison by Application

Binary plants – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Steam plants – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application
Customer LandscapeGeographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Baker Hughes Co.

Deep Rock Manufacturing Co.

Fraste Spa

Geotech Drilling Services Ltd.

Halliburton Co.

Huisman Equipment BV

KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd.

Marton Geotechnical Services Ltd.

Ormat Technologies Inc.

Schlumberger Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

 

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200928005767/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

04:50 Uhr | 29.09.2020
dpa-AFX KUNDEN-INFO: ...

04:50 Uhr | 29.09.2020
dpa-AFX KUNDEN-INFO: Impressum

04:44 Uhr | 29.09.2020
Hella verkauft ...

23:33 Uhr | 28.09.2020
Richterin erwartet Prozess in ...

23:03 Uhr | 28.09.2020
ROUNDUP 3: Bund schlägt ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer