Geothermal Drilling Market for Power Generation- Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19|Rising Demand for Energy to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the geothermal drilling market for power generation and it is poised to grow by USD 244.99 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200928005767/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Geothermal Drilling Market For Power Generation 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis.

The binary plants are expected to be the leading segment in the global market during the forecast period.

What are the major trends in the market?

The need for efficient use of resources and reduction of emissions is one of the major trends in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Growing at a CAGR of over 5%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 244.99 million.

Who are the top players in the market?

Baker Hughes Co., Deep Rock Manufacturing Co., Fraste Spa, Geotech Drilling Services Ltd., Halliburton Co., Huisman Equipment BV, KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd., Marton Geotechnical Services Ltd., Ormat Technologies Inc., and Schlumberger Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

Rising demand for energy is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the high capital requirement restraints the market growth.

How big is the APAC market?

The APAC region will contribute 42% of market growth. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Baker Hughes Co., Deep Rock Manufacturing Co., Fraste Spa, Geotech Drilling Services Ltd., Halliburton Co., Huisman Equipment BV, KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd., Marton Geotechnical Services Ltd., Ormat Technologies Inc., and Schlumberger Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The rising demand for energy will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Geothermal Drilling Market for Power Generation 2020-2024: Segmentation

Geothermal Drilling Market for Power Generation is segmented as below: Application Binary Plants Steam Plants Geography Europe APAC North America South America MEA To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44744Geothermal Drilling Market for Power Generation 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The geothermal drilling market report covers the following areas: Geothermal Drilling Market for Power Generation Size Geothermal Drilling Market for Power Generation Trends Geothermal Drilling Market for Power Generation Industry Analysis This study identifies the need for efficient use of resources and reduction of emissions as one of the prime reasons driving the growth of the geothermal drilling market for power generation during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformGeothermal Drilling Market for Power Generation 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist the growth of the geothermal drilling market for power generation during the next five years Estimation of the size of the geothermal drilling market for power generation and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the geothermal drilling market for power generation Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in the geothermal drilling market for power generation

Table of Contents:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments Comparison by Application Binary plants – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Steam plants – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Application

Customer LandscapeGeographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography Market drivers Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario Vendor landscape Landscape disruption Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Baker Hughes Co. Deep Rock Manufacturing Co. Fraste Spa Geotech Drilling Services Ltd. Halliburton Co. Huisman Equipment BV KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd. Marton Geotechnical Services Ltd. Ormat Technologies Inc. Schlumberger Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

