Geothermal Power Market Will Showcase Negative Impact During 2020-2024 | Rising Investments and Government Initiatives to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global geothermal power market size and it is poised to grow by 39.79 TWh during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Geothermal Power Market 2020-2024

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Aboitiz Power Corp., Berkshire Hathaway Energy Co., Calpine Corp., Enel Spa, Energy Development Corp., Geothermal Engineering Ltd., HS Orka hf, Kenya Electricity Generating Co. Plc, Kyushu Electric Power Co. Inc., and Ormat Technologies Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Rising investments and government initiatives have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high initial capital investments in establishing geothermal power plants might hamper market growth.

Rising investments and government initiatives have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high initial capital investments in establishing geothermal power plants might hamper market growth.

Geothermal Power Market is segmented as below: Type Flash Dry Steam Binary Geographic Landscape APAC North America MEA Europe South America Geothermal Power Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The geothermal power market report covers the following areas: Geothermal Power Market Size Geothermal Power Market Trends Geothermal Power Market Industry Analysis This study identifies the growing demand for renewable energy sources as one of the prime reasons driving the Geothermal Power Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist geothermal power market growth during the next five years Estimation of the geothermal power market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the geothermal power market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of geothermal power market vendors

