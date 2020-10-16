|
Geothermal Power Market Will Showcase Negative Impact During 2020-2024 | Rising Investments and Government Initiatives to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the global geothermal power market size and it is poised to grow by 39.79 TWh during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Aboitiz Power Corp., Berkshire Hathaway Energy Co., Calpine Corp., Enel Spa, Energy Development Corp., Geothermal Engineering Ltd., HS Orka hf, Kenya Electricity Generating Co. Plc, Kyushu Electric Power Co. Inc., and Ormat Technologies Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Rising investments and government initiatives have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high initial capital investments in establishing geothermal power plants might hamper market growth.
Geothermal Power Market is segmented as below:
Type
Flash
Dry Steam
Binary
Geographic Landscape
APAC
North America
MEA
Europe
South America
This study identifies the growing demand for renewable energy sources as one of the prime reasons driving the Geothermal Power Market growth during the next few years.
Table of Contents:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market landscape
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Flash – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Dry Steam – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Binary – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscapeGeographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver-Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Aboitiz Power Corp.
Berkshire Hathaway Energy Co.
Calpine Corp.
Enel Spa
Energy Development Corp.
Geothermal Engineering Ltd.
HS Orka hf
Kenya Electricity Generating Co. Plc
Kyushu Electric Power Co. Inc.
Ormat Technologies Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
