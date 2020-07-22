|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:11 | 22.07.2020
Getty Realty Corp. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.37 per common share payable on October 8, 2020, to holders of record on September 24, 2020.
