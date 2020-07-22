23:11 | 22.07.2020

Getty Realty Corp. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.37 per common share payable on October 8, 2020, to holders of record on September 24, 2020.

About Getty Realty Corp.

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned 887 properties and leased 59 properties from third-party landlords in 35 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

