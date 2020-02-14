|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
13:30 | 14.02.2020
Gibraltar Acquires Assets of Delta Separations
Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROCK), a leader in the growing and processing market, today announced it has acquired the assets of California-based Delta Separations, a privately-held engineering and manufacturing company of centrifugal ethanol-based extraction systems for $50 million in an all cash transaction that closed February 13, 2020. The company sells direct to cannabis, hemp, and biomass processors focused on the production of botanical oil extracts for a variety of consumer products. Delta Separations’ 2019 revenue was $46 million, and Gibraltar expects Delta Separations to be accretive in 2020.
“As Gibraltar’s second acquisition in the processing market, Delta Separations’ leadership position in ethanol-based extraction technology combined with Apeks’ leadership position in CO2 extraction technology expands our offering as we work with customers to shape the future of this market,” said Gibraltar Chief Executive Officer Bill Bosway. “The combination of Apeks and Delta will support our customers regardless of their technology and systems preference. Delta has a strong management team, is a true leader in this market with an incredible passion for its business, and our future together. We will continue to build our presence and relevance with our customers accordingly.”
