ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
12:30 | 29.10.2020
Gibraltar Announces Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROCK), a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial and infrastructure markets, today reported its financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020.
“We delivered a solid performance as we continued to focus on executing our business plans. Revenue increased 10.2% and adjusted EPS increased 11.6%, with GAAP and adjusted operating margins improving 280 and 40 basis points respectively,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Bosway. “Our investments across the business over the last nine months have been meaningful, targeted, and are beginning to generate positive results. We also recently completed a $27 million acquisition of Architectural Mailboxes, a complementary addition to our Mail and Package solutions business. We enter the fourth quarter with solid momentum and a backlog of $304 million, up 26%, and a strong, liquid balance sheet to fund key initiatives.”
$
329.7
$
299.2
10.2
%
$
329.7
$
299.2
10.2
%
Net Income
$
33.8
$
24.5
38.0
%
$
34.9
$
31.2
11.9
%
Diluted EPS
$
1.02
$
0.75
36.0
%
$
1.06
$
0.95
11.6
%
Third quarter 2020 net sales increased 10.2% to $329.7 million, driven by the Residential Products and Renewable Energy & Conservation segments. Of the 10.2% increase, organic growth accounted for 2.1%, and recent acquisitions contributed 8.1%.
GAAP earnings increased 38.0% to $33.8 million, or $1.02 per share, while adjusted earnings increased 11.9% to $34.9 million, or $1.06 per share, the result of organic growth and marked margin expansion in our Residential Products segment, continued execution in all core businesses, product and services mix, favorable alignment of price to material costs, and ongoing benefits from operational excellence initiatives. Adjusted measures remove charges for restructuring initiatives, acquisition-related items, senior leadership transition costs, and other reclassifications, as further described in the appended reconciliation of adjusted financial measures.
$
128.3
$
116.8
9.8
%
$
128.3
$
116.8
9.8
%
Operating Margin
11.1
%
16.8
%
(570) bps
11.6
%
17.8
%
(620) bps
Segment revenue increased 9.8% driven by growth in Renewable Energy and previous acquisitions in the Conservation business, offset by a decline in the core Conservation business related to a slowdown in the cannabis and hemp markets. Total segment backlog increased 28% with Renewable Energy and Conservation businesses contributing equally to the increase over 2019. The strength in backlog is the result of strong end market demand in Renewable Energy, and in Conservation, driven by strength in the fruits and vegetables market and increasing activity in the cannabis market.
Adjusted operating margin declined for the quarter driven by near-term market challenges impacting the Conservation business, particularly related to the cannabis and hemp markets. The acquisitions made in the Conservation business delivered margins consistent with expectations, and margins are expected to improve moving forward. Renewable Energy margin performance remains solid, driven by strong execution, participation gains, and product and service mix.
$
151.7
$
126.3
20.1
%
$
151.7
$
126.3
20.1
%
Operating Margin
21.4
%
13.5
%
790 bps
21.5
%
16.2
%
530 bps
Segment revenue increased 20.1% as the home improvement market continued to show solid activity, and through participation gains across our various distribution channels. Adjusted operating margin increased with consistent execution on higher volume, effective price and material cost management, and additional 80/20 initiatives.
Subsequent to quarter-end, Gibraltar acquired Architectural Mailboxes for $27 million, a complementary addition to Gibraltar’s existing mail & package solutions business within the Residential segment. The acquisition provides an entry into new market segments while creating synergy across digital marketing, engineering, and supply chain initiatives. Architectural Mailboxes revenue is expected to be $26 million in 2020.
$
49.7
$
56.2
(11.6
)%
$
49.7
$
56.2
(11.6
)%
Operating Margin
10.5
%
9.7
%
80 bps
11.0
%
10.2
%
80 bps
Segment revenue decreased 11.6%, driven by lower demand for core industrial products. The infrastructure business was down slightly as the pandemic affected spending on infrastructure projects in certain end markets. Infrastructure backlog grew slightly.
The increase in adjusted operating margin was driven by continued improvement in execution in the industrial business and effective price and material cost management.
“While our momentum and end market trends continue to be positive, we are closely monitoring the everchanging pandemic landscape and potential impact on the U.S. and global economy,” Bosway commented. “We remain focused on executing our operating playbook, maintaining a safe environment for our people, and meeting our customers’ needs every day. We will also continue key organic and inorganic investments to strengthen our business platforms for the markets we serve.”
GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net Sales
$
329,665
$
299,236
$
864,918
$
789,308
Cost of sales
244,222
222,658
650,830
605,272
Gross profit
85,443
76,578
214,088
184,036
Selling, general, and administrative expense
41,584
45,158
120,448
115,444
Income from operations
43,859
31,420
93,640
68,592
Interest expense
218
17
385
2,297
Other expense (income)
53
84
(1,542)
660
Income before taxes
43,588
31,319
94,797
65,635
Provision for income taxes
9,828
6,843
21,686
14,901
Net income
$
33,760
$
24,476
$
73,111
$
50,734
Net earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.03
$
0.75
$
2.24
$
1.57
Diluted
$
1.02
$
0.75
$
2.22
$
1.55
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
32,635
32,470
32,606
32,357
Diluted
32,969
32,770
32,902
32,677
GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
September 30,
December 31,
(unaudited)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
179,816
$
191,363
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,319 and $6,330
203,488
147,515
Inventories, net
77,943
78,476
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
20,306
19,748
Total current assets
481,553
437,102
Property, plant, and equipment, net
94,983
95,409
Operating lease assets
32,359
27,662
Goodwill
382,427
329,705
Acquired intangibles
108,821
92,592
Other assets
1,703
1,980
$
1,101,846
$
984,450
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
131,746
$
83,136
Accrued expenses
106,480
98,463
Billings in excess of cost
31,267
47,598
Total current liabilities
269,493
229,197
Deferred income taxes
40,942
40,334
Non-current operating lease liabilities
23,314
19,669
Other non-current liabilities
22,022
21,286
Shareholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 10,000 shares; none outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 50,000 shares; 33,519 shares and 33,192 shares issued and outstanding in 2020 and 2019
335
332
Additional paid-in capital
302,107
295,582
Retained earnings
478,488
405,668
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(6,220)
(5,391)
Cost of 1,024 and 906 common shares held in treasury in 2020 and 2019
(28,635)
(22,227)
Total shareholders’ equity
746,075
673,964
$
1,101,846
$
984,450
GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
Nine Months Ended
2020
2019
Net income
$
73,111
$
50,734
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
17,325
14,923
Stock compensation expense
6,151
10,087
Gain on sale of business
(1,881)
—
Exit activity costs, non-cash
505
479
Provision for (benefit of) deferred income taxes
668
(429)
Other, net
1,402
3,267
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
(40,176)
(56,645)
Inventories
6,102
18,617
Other current assets and other assets
6,095
(6,949)
Accounts payable
13,408
22,770
Accrued expenses and other non-current liabilities
(26,516)
15,640
Net cash provided by operating activities
56,194
72,494
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(54,385)
(8,665)
Net proceeds from sale of property and equipment
568
87
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
(9,335)
(7,703)
Net proceeds from sale of business
2,000
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(61,152)
(16,281)
Long-term debt payments
—
(212,000)
Payment of debt issuance costs
—
(1,235)
Purchase of treasury stock at market prices
(6,408)
(3,495)
Net proceeds from issuance of common stock
377
400
Net cash used in financing activities
(6,031)
(216,330)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(558)
729
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(11,547)
(159,388)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
191,363
297,006
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
179,816
$
137,618
GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
Three Months Ended
As
Restructuring
Senior
Acquisition
Adjusted
Net Sales
Renewable Energy & Conservation
$
128,258
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
128,258
Residential Products
151,718
—
—
—
151,718
Industrial & Infrastructure Products
49,767
—
—
—
49,767
Less Inter-Segment Sales
(78)
—
—
—
(78)
49,689
—
—
—
49,689
Consolidated sales
329,665
—
—
—
329,665
Income from operations
Renewable Energy & Conservation
14,195
172
—
572
14,939
Residential Products
32,454
186
—
—
32,640
Industrial & Infrastructure Products
5,199
252
—
—
5,451
Segments Income
51,848
610
—
572
53,030
Unallocated corporate expense
(7,989)
17
170
16
(7,786)
Consolidated income from operations
43,859
627
170
588
45,244
Interest expense
218
—
—
—
218
Other expense
53
—
—
—
53
Income before income taxes
43,588
627
170
588
44,973
Provision for income taxes
9,828
146
—
135
10,109
Net income
$
33,760
$
481
$
170
$
453
$
34,864
Net earnings per share – diluted
$
1.02
$
0.02
$
0.01
$
0.01
$
1.06
Operating margin
Renewable Energy & Conservation
11.1
%
0.1
%
—
%
0.4
%
11.6
%
Residential Products
21.4
%
0.1
%
—
%
—
%
21.5
%
Industrial & Infrastructure Products
10.5
%
0.5
%
—
%
—
%
11.0
%
Segments Margin
15.7
%
0.2
%
—
%
0.2
%
16.1
%
Consolidated
13.3
%
0.2
%
0.1
%
0.2
%
13.7
%
GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
Three Months Ended
As
Restructuring
Senior
Acquisition
Adjusted
Net Sales
Renewable Energy & Conservation
$
116,771
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
116,771
Residential Products
126,275
—
—
—
126,275
Industrial & Infrastructure Products
56,361
—
—
—
56,361
Less Inter-Segment Sales
(171)
—
—
—
(171)
56,190
—
—
—
56,190
Consolidated sales
299,236
—
—
—
299,236
Income from operations
Renewable Energy & Conservation
19,633
37
—
1,166
20,836
Residential Products
17,012
3,415
—
—
20,427
Industrial & Infrastructure Products
5,462
285
—
—
5,747
Segments income
42,107
3,737
—
1,166
47,010
Unallocated corporate expense
(10,687)
246
2,708
470
(7,263)
Consolidated income from operations
31,420
3,983
2,708
1,636
39,747
Interest expense
17
—
—
—
17
Other expense
84
—
—
—
84
Income before income taxes
31,319
3,983
2,708
1,636
39,646
Provision for income taxes
6,843
1,030
161
417
8,451
Net income
$
24,476
$
2,953
$
2,547
$
1,219
$
31,195
Net earnings per share – diluted
$
0.75
$
0.09
$
0.08
$
0.03
$
0.95
Operating margin
Renewable Energy & Conservation
16.8
%
—
%
—
%
1.0
%
17.8
%
Residential Products
13.5
%
2.7
%
—
%
—
%
16.2
%
Industrial & Infrastructure Products
9.7
%
0.5
%
—
%
—
%
10.2
%
Segments margin
14.1
%
1.2
%
—
%
0.4
%
15.7
%
Consolidated
10.5
%
1.3
%
0.9
%
0.5
%
13.3
%
GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
Nine Months Ended
As
Restructuring
Senior
Acquisition
Gain on
Adjusted
Net Sales
Renewable Energy & Conservation
$
323,014
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
323,014
Residential Products
394,609
—
—
—
—
394,609
Industrial & Infrastructure Products
147,831
—
—
—
—
147,831
Less Inter-Segment Sales
(536)
—
—
—
—
(536)
147,295
—
—
—
—
147,295
Consolidated sales
864,918
—
—
—
—
864,918
Income from operations
Renewable Energy & Conservation
29,082
578
—
2,745
—
32,405
Residential Products
74,143
670
—
—
—
74,813
Industrial & Infrastructure Products
15,832
564
—
—
—
16,396
Segments Income
119,057
1,812
—
2,745
—
123,614
Unallocated corporate expense
(25,417)
116
2,512
325
—
(22,464)
Consolidated income from operations
93,640
1,928
2,512
3,070
—
101,150
Interest expense
385
—
—
—
—
385
Other (income) expense
(1,542)
—
—
—
1,881
339
Income before income taxes
94,797
1,928
2,512
3,070
(1,881)
100,426
Provision for income taxes
21,686
455
—
725
(469)
22,397
Net income
$
73,111
$
1,473
$
2,512
$
2,345
$
(1,412)
$
78,029
Net earnings per share – diluted
$
2.22
$
0.04
$
0.08
$
0.07
$
(0.04)
$
2.37
Operating margin
Renewable Energy & Conservation
9.0
%
0.2
%
—
%
0.8
%
—
%
10.0
%
Residential Products
18.8
%
0.2
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
19.0
%
Industrial & Infrastructure Products
10.7
%
0.4
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
11.1
%
Segments Margin
13.8
%
0.2
%
—
%
0.3
%
—
%
14.3
%
Consolidated
10.8
%
0.2
%
0.3
%
0.4
%
—
%
11.7
%
GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
Nine Months Ended
As
Restructuring
Senior
Acquisition
Debt
Adjusted
Net Sales
Renewable Energy & Conservation
$
261,612
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
261,612
Residential Products
360,417
—
—
—
—
360,417
Industrial & Infrastructure Products
168,096
—
—
—
—
168,096
Less Inter-Segment Sales
(817)
—
—
—
—
(817)
167,279
—
—
—
—
167,279
Consolidated sales
789,308
—
—
—
—
789,308
Income from operations
Renewable Energy & Conservation
30,914
36
—
1,166
—
32,116
Residential Products
49,880
3,785
78
—
—
53,743
Industrial & Infrastructure Products
13,660
1,598
—
—
—
15,258
Segments income
94,454
5,419
78
1,166
—
101,117
Unallocated corporate expense
(25,862)
919
6,973
474
—
(17,496)
Consolidated income from operations
68,592
6,338
7,051
1,640
—
83,621
Interest expense
2,297
—
—
—
(1,079)
1,218
Other expense
660
—
—
—
—
660
Income before income taxes
65,635
6,338
7,051
1,640
1,079
81,743
Provision for income taxes
14,901
1,616
481
418
269
17,685
Net income
$
50,734
$
4,722
$
6,570
$
1,222
$
810
$
64,058
Net earnings per share – diluted
$
1.55
$
0.15
$
0.20
$
0.04
$
0.02
$
1.96
Operating margin
Renewable Energy & Conservation
11.8
%
—
%
—
%
0.4
%
—
%
12.3
%
Residential Products
13.8
%
1.1
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
14.9
%
Industrial & Infrastructure Products
8.2
%
1.0
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
9.1
%
Segments margin
12.0
%
0.7
%
—
%
0.1
%
—
%
12.8
%
Consolidated
8.7
%
0.8
%
0.9
%
0.2
%
—
%
10.6
%
