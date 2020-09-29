|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
15:31 | 29.09.2020
Global $1.16 Bn Portable Solar Charger (Small, Foldable, Backpack) Markets 2019-2020 & 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Portable Solar Charger Market – By Product (Small Portable Solar Charger, Foldable Solar Charger, and Backpack Solar Charger), Application (Individual and Defense): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global portable solar charger market accounted for USD 492.20 Million in 2019 and is expected to Reach USD 1168.76 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 13.15 %.
Factors related to environmental concern such as reducing carbon emission and increasing consumer awareness are driving the growth of solar powered products. Companies and consumers are looking for solar products, as only renewables sources of energy will be used after the replenishment of non- renewable source of energy.
Further, clean energy products have various advantages over the traditional energy product. These advantages are expected to bolster the market of portable solar powered products. Apart from this, features such as renewable and environment friendly energy are expected to increase the demand for solar products in the near future.
This leads to an increased adoption of the portable solar chargers. Majority of the solar portable chargers make use of solar energy only, thus restricting its application in the night as there are chances of the energy draining out. Another factor that limits the growth of the portable solar chargers is they are unable to absorb 100% of energy which is provided by the sun.
Solio Solar Battery Products
Goal Zero
Poweradd Official
Philips Lighting Holding B.V.
Solartab Limited
Solar Frontier K.K.
Emponi
Anker Technology Co. Limited.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d02bnr
