15:31 | 29.09.2020

Global $1.16 Bn Portable Solar Charger (Small, Foldable, Backpack) Markets 2019-2020 & 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Portable Solar Charger Market – By Product (Small Portable Solar Charger, Foldable Solar Charger, and Backpack Solar Charger), Application (Individual and Defense): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The global portable solar charger market accounted for USD 492.20 Million in 2019 and is expected to Reach USD 1168.76 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 13.15 %. Factors related to environmental concern such as reducing carbon emission and increasing consumer awareness are driving the growth of solar powered products. Companies and consumers are looking for solar products, as only renewables sources of energy will be used after the replenishment of non- renewable source of energy. Further, clean energy products have various advantages over the traditional energy product. These advantages are expected to bolster the market of portable solar powered products. Apart from this, features such as renewable and environment friendly energy are expected to increase the demand for solar products in the near future.

Portable Solar Charger Market: Growth Factors

The portable solar chargers have the following features they are small, wearable and handy thus can easily carried by the consumers; it offers portability and enhances the mobile applications of the product which results in the quality end user experience. This fact is driving the growth of the portable solar charger market. The portable solar charger makes use of the non-renewable energy sources making it eco-friendly and it does not emit any type of toxic substances as the energy used by the charger is from the sun’s energy. This leads to an increased adoption of the portable solar chargers. Majority of the solar portable chargers make use of solar energy only, thus restricting its application in the night as there are chances of the energy draining out. Another factor that limits the growth of the portable solar chargers is they are unable to absorb 100% of energy which is provided by the sun.

Portable Solar Charger Market: Regional Analysis

The geographical diversification of the global portable solar charger market includes North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Eastern Europe. Among all the regions, it is North America that dominates the global portable solar charger market which is followed by Europe and Asia Pacific region. The increased adoption of the wearable products in the regions such as Asia Pacific and Europe increases the demand for the portable solar charger market.

Portable Solar Charger Market: Overview

The portable solar charger makes use of the solar energy from the sun in order to provide energy. There are some types of portable solar chargers available in the market that consists of the electronic wall outlet. The portable solar charger consists of different panels and functions over silicon. The portable solar chargers are used for the storage of the power or the energy.

Portable Solar Charger Market: Facts

The portable solar charger Fuse 6W Solar Charger is a very good option. The specifications of this solar charger are as follows its capacity is 4000 mAh, the output is 1 USB (1A), the weight of the device is 1.3 pounds, and the solar panel has the capacity 6.15 Watts. The unit has a universal attachment system that completes with a set of interlocking clips.

Portable Solar Charger Market: Segmentation

The global market for the portable solar charger is fragmented into its panel type and product type. Based on the panel type, the global market is segregated into mono-crystalline solar chargers, amorphous solar chargers, poly-crystalline solar chargers, and hybrid solar chargers. Based on the type of the portable, the market is divided into fold out portable solar chargers, small portable solar chargers, and backpack portable solar chargers.

Portable Solar Charger Market: Competitive Players

Cobra Solio Solar Battery Products Goal Zero Poweradd Official Philips Lighting Holding B.V. Solartab Limited Solar Frontier K.K. Emponi Anker Technology Co. Limited. For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d02bnr

