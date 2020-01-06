12:17 | 06.01.2020

Global 3D Printing Materials Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “3D

Printing Materials – Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts”

The 3D Printing Materials market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2

Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 20.2%. Metals, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays

the potential to grow at over 20.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting

this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep

abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.2

Billion by the year 2025, Metals will bring in healthy gains adding

significant momentum to global growth. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a

22.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an

important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$66.6

Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over

US$92.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from

the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Metals will reach a market

size of US$95.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the

world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global

markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19.4% over the next

couple of years and add approximately US$338.3 Million in terms of

addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their

astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know

quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions,

be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a

portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will

shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in

Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated

engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all

other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

3D Systems, Inc. Arcam EBM, A GE Additive Company Arkema Group CRP Group envisionTEC GmbH EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems Exone GmbH LPW Technology Ltd. Royal DSM NV Stratasys Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:I. METHODOLOGYII. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW With Additive Manufacturing Growing in Popularity, 3D Printing

Materials Market is Poised for Growth Materials of the Future to Shape the Dynamics of 3D Printing Market Competition 3D Printing Polymer Materials Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by

Leading Players for 2019 Global 3D Printing Ceramics Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by

Leading Players for 2019E Metal Materials in 3D Printing: A Glance at Leading Vendors in the

Marketplace Global Competitor Market Shares 3D Printing Materials Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in

%): 2019 & 2025 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS Rapid Growth of 3D Printing Market Raises Demand for a Variety of 3D

Printing Materials Global 3D Printing Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2017,

2019, 2021 and 2023 Rising Popularity of 3D Metal Printing Augurs Well for the Market Advances in 3D Printing with Metal Growing Use of Polymer Materials for 3D Printing Global 3D Printing Plastic Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by

Application for 2019 Rising Significance of Metal as a Material in 3D Printing Strong Growth in 3D Printing Metals Market Bodes Well for Metals Demand 3D Printing Ceramics Market: An Overview With 3D Printing Transforming Aerospace Industry, Demand Rises for 3D

Printing Materials Used in the Sector 3D Printing Materials Market in Healthcare Sector Plastics Hold Tremendous Potential to Boost 3D Printing of Medical

Devices Sterile 3D Printing Materials: High Significance for Medical Devices Composite Materials Find Use in 3D Printing of Medical Phantoms 3D Printing Materials Market in Automotive Industry With Consumer 3D Printing Market Making Strong Gains, Demand for 3D

Printing Materials Used in 3D Printing of Consumer Goods Set for

Strong Growth 3D Printing Filament Market: Aerospace & Defense Sector to Drive

Future Growth Massive Growth of 3D Printing Underpins Growth in 3D Printing Powder

Market Dentistry to Fuel Growth in Resin Based 3D Printing Market Evolving 4D Printing Market Gives Rise to the Need for Smart Materials Multi-Material 3D Printing: Enabling the Creation of Highly Complex

and Multi-Color 3D Printed Parts Sustainable Materials: Essential to Make 3D Printing

Environmentally-Friendly Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market: Positive Growth Outlook Global Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Application for 2019 Innovations & Advancements A Glance at Few Unique Materials for Use in 3D Printing German Scientists Develop Liquid Glass Technique for 3D Printing New Generation Metals-Mimicking 3D Printed Materials to Enable

Fabrication of Architected Materials ORNL Scientists Makes Advances in Creating Renewable 3D Printing

Material Made in Space Develops New Material and Process for 3D Printing

Objects in Space Polyamide-6 Powder: Presenting New Opportunities for 3D Printing Market 3D Printed Piezoelectric Materials Present Promising Opportunities for

Medical Applications Dutch Researchers Develop Low-Cost Technique to 3D Print Bacteria into

Patterns and Shapes PRODUCT OVERVIEW 3D Printing Materials: An Introduction Properties of 3D Printing Materials Technologies Used in 3D Printing Materials A Review of Various Materials Used in 3D Printing Plastics in 3D Printing 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US 3D Printing Materials Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 CANADA JAPAN CHINA EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European 3D Printing Materials Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 FRANCE GERMANY ITALY UNITED KINGDOM REST OF EUROPE ASIA-PACIFIC REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITIONV. CURATED RESEARCH

