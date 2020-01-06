ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
12:17 | 06.01.2020
Global 3D Printing Materials Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “3D
Printing Materials – Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts”
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The 3D Printing Materials market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2
Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 20.2%.

Metals, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays
the potential to grow at over 20.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting
this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep
abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.2
Billion by the year 2025, Metals will bring in healthy gains adding
significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a
22.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an
important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$66.6
Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over
US$92.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from
the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Metals will reach a market
size of US$95.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the
world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global
markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19.4% over the next
couple of years and add approximately US$338.3 Million in terms of
addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their
astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know
quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions,
be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a
portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will
shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in
Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated
engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all
other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
3D Systems, Inc.

Arcam EBM, A GE Additive Company

Arkema Group

CRP Group

envisionTEC GmbH

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

Exone GmbH

LPW Technology Ltd.

Royal DSM NV

Stratasys Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:I. METHODOLOGYII. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW

With Additive Manufacturing Growing in Popularity, 3D Printing
Materials Market is Poised for Growth

Materials of the Future to Shape the Dynamics of 3D Printing Market

Competition

3D Printing Polymer Materials Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
Leading Players for 2019

Global 3D Printing Ceramics Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
Leading Players for 2019E

Metal Materials in 3D Printing: A Glance at Leading Vendors in the
Marketplace

Global Competitor Market Shares

3D Printing Materials Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in
%): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapid Growth of 3D Printing Market Raises Demand for a Variety of 3D
Printing Materials

Global 3D Printing Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2017,
2019, 2021 and 2023

Rising Popularity of 3D Metal Printing Augurs Well for the Market

Advances in 3D Printing with Metal

Growing Use of Polymer Materials for 3D Printing

Global 3D Printing Plastic Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
Application for 2019

Rising Significance of Metal as a Material in 3D Printing

Strong Growth in 3D Printing Metals Market Bodes Well for Metals Demand

3D Printing Ceramics Market: An Overview

With 3D Printing Transforming Aerospace Industry, Demand Rises for 3D
Printing Materials Used in the Sector

3D Printing Materials Market in Healthcare Sector

Plastics Hold Tremendous Potential to Boost 3D Printing of Medical
Devices

Sterile 3D Printing Materials: High Significance for Medical Devices

Composite Materials Find Use in 3D Printing of Medical Phantoms

3D Printing Materials Market in Automotive Industry

With Consumer 3D Printing Market Making Strong Gains, Demand for 3D
Printing Materials Used in 3D Printing of Consumer Goods Set for
Strong Growth

3D Printing Filament Market: Aerospace & Defense Sector to Drive
Future Growth

Massive Growth of 3D Printing Underpins Growth in 3D Printing Powder
Market

Dentistry to Fuel Growth in Resin Based 3D Printing Market

Evolving 4D Printing Market Gives Rise to the Need for Smart Materials

Multi-Material 3D Printing: Enabling the Creation of Highly Complex
and Multi-Color 3D Printed Parts

Sustainable Materials: Essential to Make 3D Printing
Environmentally-Friendly

Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market: Positive Growth Outlook

Global Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Application for 2019

Innovations & Advancements

A Glance at Few Unique Materials for Use in 3D Printing

German Scientists Develop Liquid Glass Technique for 3D Printing

New Generation Metals-Mimicking 3D Printed Materials to Enable
Fabrication of Architected Materials

ORNL Scientists Makes Advances in Creating Renewable 3D Printing
Material

Made in Space Develops New Material and Process for 3D Printing
Objects in Space

Polyamide-6 Powder: Presenting New Opportunities for 3D Printing Market

3D Printed Piezoelectric Materials Present Promising Opportunities for
Medical Applications

Dutch Researchers Develop Low-Cost Technique to 3D Print Bacteria into
Patterns and Shapes

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

3D Printing Materials: An Introduction

Properties of 3D Printing Materials

Technologies Used in 3D Printing Materials

A Review of Various Materials Used in 3D Printing

Plastics in 3D Printing

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US 3D Printing Materials Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European 3D Printing Materials Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITIONV. CURATED RESEARCH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v257mn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200106005454/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

12:46 Uhr | 06.01.2020
Merkel sieht bei Regierungsarbeit ...

12:42 Uhr | 06.01.2020
ROUNDUP: Goldpreis weiter im ...

12:39 Uhr | 06.01.2020
Leichte Änderungen an Entwürfen ...

12:36 Uhr | 06.01.2020
GESAMT-ROUNDUP: Iraner nehmen ...

12:20 Uhr | 06.01.2020
OTS: Jones Lang LaSalle SE (JLL) / ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer