Global $6.14 Bn Agricultural Pumps Markets, 2020-2025 – Development of 3D Printed Impellers / Increased Adoption of Solar Pumps / Emergence of Renewable Energy Submersible Pumps – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Agricultural Pumps Market 2020-2025 by Power Source, HP, Type, End-Use, Geography and Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff’s Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The Global Agricultural Pumps Market is estimated to be USD 4.3 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 6.14 Bn by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 7.4%. Agricultural pumps are mechanical devices which are used in the agricultural sector mainly for the purpose of water irrigation. The pumps helps in the transport of water from various sources such as rivers, dams, wells, water tanks and storage facilities. The use of agricultural pumps is rapidly growing in the agriculture sector due to the shifting preferences from traditional agricultural techniques towards advanced agricultural techniques. On the contrary, factors such as the costs associated with the installation of pumps hamper the growth of this market.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Grundfos, Xylem Inc, KSB SE & Co., Flowserve Corporation, Lindsay Corporation, Valmont Industries, and Jain Irrigation Systems

Market Dynamics Drivers

High dependency on agricultural production Favourable support from the Government Increased mechanization of agricultural activities Higher demand for hydraulic centrifugal agricultural pumps

Restraints

High costs associated with the installation and maintenance of pump systems Operation of large pumps in fragmented land holdings Lack of technical knowledge

Opportunities

Introduction Of Big Data In Agricultural Farms Integration Of Smartphones With Hardware Devices And Software Applications Increasing mergers and acquisitions

Trends

Development of 3D printed impellers Increased adoption of solar pumps Emergence of renewable energy submersible pumps

Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Description 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction 4.2 Market Dynamics 4.2.1 Drivers 4.2.2 Restraints 4.2.3 Opportunities 4.3 Trends

5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 5.2 Impact of COVID-19 5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Agricultural Pumps Market, By Power Source

6.1 Introduction 6.2 Electricity grid-connection 6.3 Diesel/Petrol 6.4 Solar

7 Global Agricultural Pumps Market, By HP

7.1 Introduction 7.2 &lessThan; 3 HP 7.3 4-15 HP 7.4 16-30 HP 7.5 31-40 HP 7.6 >40 HP

8 Global Agricultural Pumps Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction 8.2 Rotodynamic pumps 8.2.1 Centrifugal pumps 8.2.2 Axial flow 8.2.3 Mixed flow 8.3 Positive displacement pumps 8.3.1 Rotary pumps 8.3.2 Reciprocating pumps

9 Global Agricultural Pumps Market, By End Use

9.1 Introduction 9.2 Irrigation 9.3 Livestock watering

10 Global Agricultural Pumps Market, By Geography 11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant 11.2 Market Share Analysis 11.3 Competitive Scenario 11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions 11.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships 11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements 11.3.4 Investments & Fundings

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Xylem Inc. 12.2 Grundfos 12.3 Shakti Pumps Ltd (India) 12.4 Valmont Industries 12.5 KSB SE 12.6 WILO 12.7 CNP Pumps India Pvt Ltd 12.8 Jain Irrigation Systems 12.9 Lindsay Corporation 12.10 Mahindra EPC Ltd 12.11 Shimge Pump Industry Group 12.12 Franklin Electric 12.13 Zhejiang Doyin Pump industry Co. Ltd 12.14 Mono Pumps 12.15 Texmo Pumps 12.16 Leo Group Pumps 12.17 Flowserve 12.18 National Pump Company 12.19 Weir Pumps 12.20 Pentair Pumps 12.21 Falcon Pumps Pvt.Ltd. 12.22 Sulzer Ltd. 12.23 Cornell Pump Company 12.24 Walrus Pump 12.25 The Gorman-Rupp Company 12.26 Haicheng Suprasuny Pump 12.27 Franklin Electric For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xnz611

