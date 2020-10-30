ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
Global $6.14 Bn Agricultural Pumps Markets, 2020-2025 – Development of 3D Printed Impellers / Increased Adoption of Solar Pumps / Emergence of Renewable Energy Submersible Pumps – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Agricultural Pumps Market 2020-2025 by Power Source, HP, Type, End-Use, Geography and Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff’s Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Agricultural Pumps Market is estimated to be USD 4.3 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 6.14 Bn by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 7.4%.

Agricultural pumps are mechanical devices which are used in the agricultural sector mainly for the purpose of water irrigation. The pumps helps in the transport of water from various sources such as rivers, dams, wells, water tanks and storage facilities.

The use of agricultural pumps is rapidly growing in the agriculture sector due to the shifting preferences from traditional agricultural techniques towards advanced agricultural techniques. On the contrary, factors such as the costs associated with the installation of pumps hamper the growth of this market.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Grundfos, Xylem Inc, KSB SE & Co., Flowserve Corporation, Lindsay Corporation, Valmont Industries, and Jain Irrigation Systems
Market Dynamics Drivers
High dependency on agricultural production

Favourable support from the Government

Increased mechanization of agricultural activities

Higher demand for hydraulic centrifugal agricultural pumps
Restraints
High costs associated with the installation and maintenance of pump systems

Operation of large pumps in fragmented land holdings

Lack of technical knowledge
Opportunities
Introduction Of Big Data In Agricultural Farms

Integration Of Smartphones With Hardware Devices And Software Applications

Increasing mergers and acquisitions
Trends
Development of 3D printed impellers

Increased adoption of solar pumps

Emergence of renewable energy submersible pumps
Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Description 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Agricultural Pumps Market, By Power Source
6.1 Introduction

6.2 Electricity grid-connection

6.3 Diesel/Petrol

6.4 Solar
7 Global Agricultural Pumps Market, By HP
7.1 Introduction

7.2 &lessThan; 3 HP

7.3 4-15 HP

7.4 16-30 HP

7.5 31-40 HP

7.6 >40 HP
8 Global Agricultural Pumps Market, By Type
8.1 Introduction

8.2 Rotodynamic pumps

8.2.1 Centrifugal pumps

8.2.2 Axial flow

8.2.3 Mixed flow

8.3 Positive displacement pumps

8.3.1 Rotary pumps

8.3.2 Reciprocating pumps
9 Global Agricultural Pumps Market, By End Use
9.1 Introduction

9.2 Irrigation

9.3 Livestock watering
10 Global Agricultural Pumps Market, By Geography 11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

11.3.4 Investments & Fundings
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Xylem Inc.

12.2 Grundfos

12.3 Shakti Pumps Ltd (India)

12.4 Valmont Industries

12.5 KSB SE

12.6 WILO

12.7 CNP Pumps India Pvt Ltd

12.8 Jain Irrigation Systems

12.9 Lindsay Corporation

12.10 Mahindra EPC Ltd

12.11 Shimge Pump Industry Group

12.12 Franklin Electric

12.13 Zhejiang Doyin Pump industry Co. Ltd

12.14 Mono Pumps

12.15 Texmo Pumps

12.16 Leo Group Pumps

12.17 Flowserve

12.18 National Pump Company

12.19 Weir Pumps

12.20 Pentair Pumps

12.21 Falcon Pumps Pvt.Ltd.

12.22 Sulzer Ltd.

12.23 Cornell Pump Company

12.24 Walrus Pump

12.25 The Gorman-Rupp Company

12.26 Haicheng Suprasuny Pump

12.27 Franklin Electric

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xnz611
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201030005534/en/

