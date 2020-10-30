|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
15:53 | 30.10.2020
Global $6.14 Bn Agricultural Pumps Markets, 2020-2025 – Development of 3D Printed Impellers / Increased Adoption of Solar Pumps / Emergence of Renewable Energy Submersible Pumps – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Global Agricultural Pumps Market 2020-2025 by Power Source, HP, Type, End-Use, Geography and Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff’s Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Global Agricultural Pumps Market is estimated to be USD 4.3 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 6.14 Bn by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 7.4%.
Agricultural pumps are mechanical devices which are used in the agricultural sector mainly for the purpose of water irrigation. The pumps helps in the transport of water from various sources such as rivers, dams, wells, water tanks and storage facilities.
The use of agricultural pumps is rapidly growing in the agriculture sector due to the shifting preferences from traditional agricultural techniques towards advanced agricultural techniques. On the contrary, factors such as the costs associated with the installation of pumps hamper the growth of this market.
Favourable support from the Government
Increased mechanization of agricultural activities
Higher demand for hydraulic centrifugal agricultural pumps
Operation of large pumps in fragmented land holdings
Lack of technical knowledge
Integration Of Smartphones With Hardware Devices And Software Applications
Increasing mergers and acquisitions
Increased adoption of solar pumps
Emergence of renewable energy submersible pumps
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Trends
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6.2 Electricity grid-connection
6.3 Diesel/Petrol
6.4 Solar
7.2 &lessThan; 3 HP
7.3 4-15 HP
7.4 16-30 HP
7.5 31-40 HP
7.6 >40 HP
8.2 Rotodynamic pumps
8.2.1 Centrifugal pumps
8.2.2 Axial flow
8.2.3 Mixed flow
8.3 Positive displacement pumps
8.3.1 Rotary pumps
8.3.2 Reciprocating pumps
9.2 Irrigation
9.3 Livestock watering
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships
11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
11.3.4 Investments & Fundings
12.2 Grundfos
12.3 Shakti Pumps Ltd (India)
12.4 Valmont Industries
12.5 KSB SE
12.6 WILO
12.7 CNP Pumps India Pvt Ltd
12.8 Jain Irrigation Systems
12.9 Lindsay Corporation
12.10 Mahindra EPC Ltd
12.11 Shimge Pump Industry Group
12.12 Franklin Electric
12.13 Zhejiang Doyin Pump industry Co. Ltd
12.14 Mono Pumps
12.15 Texmo Pumps
12.16 Leo Group Pumps
12.17 Flowserve
12.18 National Pump Company
12.19 Weir Pumps
12.20 Pentair Pumps
12.21 Falcon Pumps Pvt.Ltd.
12.22 Sulzer Ltd.
12.23 Cornell Pump Company
12.24 Walrus Pump
12.25 The Gorman-Rupp Company
12.26 Haicheng Suprasuny Pump
12.27 Franklin Electric
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xnz611
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer