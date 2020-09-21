|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:41 | 21.09.2020
Global $6.2 Billion Sulfur Fertilizers Market Trajectory & Analytics, 2012-2019 & 2020-2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Sulfur Fertilizers – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Sulfate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2% CAGR and reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Elemental Sulfur segment is readjusted to a revised 1.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The 290-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd.
EuroChem Group AG
ICL Fertilizers
K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Koch Industries, Inc.
Kugler Company
Nutrien Ltd.
Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan, Inc.
The Mosaic Company
Uralchem JSC
Yara International ASA
Sulfur Fertilizers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kxjy9z
