19:19 | 16.12.2021
Global $8.57 Bn Carbon Fiber Markets, 2021-2026 by Raw Materials, Fiber Type, Product Type, Modulus, Application, End Users – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Global Carbon Fiber Market (2021-2026) by Raw Materials, Fiber Type, Product Type, Modulus, Application, End Users, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Global Carbon Fiber Market is estimated to be USD 5.3 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8.57 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.1%.
Carbon fiber is composed of carbon atoms bonded together to form a long chain, these carbon atoms form a microscopic crystal exhibiting high strength to weight ratio. The rising product usage in the industries such as automotive, wind energy, and aerospace for reducing the weight of the components and parts used in these industries will drive market growth.
The companies operating in the market are investing in the development of coal-based carbon fibers that will create new opportunities for product consumption. In addition, the growing use of 3D Printing in several industries will surge the market demand.
However, some factors such as the relatively high cost of carbon fiber and long production cycle may affect the market growth.
By Fiber Type, the market is classified as Virgin Carbon Fiber and Recycled Carbon Fiber. Amongst the two, the Virgin Carbon Fiber segment is expected to hold the highest market share.
By Product Type, the market is classified as Continuous Carbon Fiber, Long Carbon Fiber, and Short Carbon Fiber. Amongst all, the Continuous Carbon Fiber segment is expected to hold the highest market share.
By Modulus, the market is classified as Standard Modulus, Intermediate Modulus, and High Modulus. Amongst all, the High Modulus segment is expected to hold the highest market share.
By Application, the market is classified as Composite, and Non-Composite. Amongst the two, the Composite segment is expected to hold the highest market share.
By End Users, the market is classified as Aerospace & Defense, Wind Energy, Automotive, Sporting Goods, Pipe & Tank, Civil Engineering, Electrical & Electronics, Marine, and Others. Amongst all, the Aerospace & Defense segment is expected to hold the highest market share.
By Geography, Europe is projected to lead the market.
Teijin Limited launched new Tenax PW (power series) and Tenax BM (beam series) brands of carbon fiber intermediate materials for sports applications. -26th February, 2021
Increasing Use of Composites in Automotive Components
High Demand for Next-Generation, Single-Aisle Aircraft
Growing Usage in the Wind Energy Industry
Restraints
High Cost and Long Production Cycle of Carbon Fiber
Opportunities
Research and Development of Coal-Based Carbon Fiber
Rising Demand from Medical Industry
Increasing Use in 3D Printing
Challenges
Production of Low-cost Carbon Fiber
Advanced Composites
Bcircular
Dalian Xingke Carbon Fiber
Dowaksa
ELG Carbon Fiber
Formosa
Hexcel
Hyosung
Jiangsu Hengshen
Jilin Qifeng Chemical Fiber
Kureha
Mitsubishi Chemical
Nippon Graphite Fiber
Ornl
SGL Group
Solvay
Taekwang Industries
Teijin Limited
Toray Industries
Umatex (Alabuga Fiber)
Weihai Guangwei Composites
Zhong An Xin Technology
Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber
Zoltek Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bzlcqp
