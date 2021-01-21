11:07 | 21.01.2021

Global $962.6 Million Static VAR Compensators (SVC) Market Trajectory & Analytics to 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Global Static VAR Compensators (SVC) Market to Reach $962.6 Million by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Static VAR Compensators (SVC) estimated at US$752.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$962.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the period 2020-2027. Thyristor-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.1% CAGR and reach US$609.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the MCR-based segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U. S. Market is Estimated at $221.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.4% CAGR

The Static VAR Compensators (SVC) market in the U. S. is estimated at US$221.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$171.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR. The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

ABB Ltd. American Electric Power Co., Inc. American Superconductor Corporation Eaton Corporation PLC General Electric Company Hyosung Corporation Mitsubishi Electric Corporation NR Electric Co., Ltd. Rongxin Power Electronic Co., Ltd. Siemens AG

Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World 15-Year Perspective for Static VAR Compensators (SVC) by Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 World 15-Year Perspective for Thyristor-based by Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 World 15-Year Perspective for MCR-based by Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 TWorld 15-Year Perspective for Electric Utility by Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 World 15-Year Perspective for Renewable by Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 World 15-Year Perspective for Railway by Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Current & Future Analysis for Static VAR Compensators (SVC) by Type – Thyristor-based and MCR-based – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Historic Review for Static VAR Compensators (SVC) by Type – Thyristor-based and MCR-based Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 15-Year Perspective for Static VAR Compensators (SVC) by Type – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thyristor-based and MCR-based for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Current & Future Analysis for Static VAR Compensators (SVC) by Industry Vertical – Electric Utility, Renewable, Railway, Industrial and Oil & Gas – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Historic Review for Static VAR Compensators (SVC) by Industry Vertical – Electric Utility, Renewable, Railway, Industrial and Oil & Gas Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 15-Year Perspective for Static VAR Compensators (SVC) by Industry Vertical – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electric Utility, Renewable, Railway, Industrial and Oil & Gas for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION

