11:07 | 21.01.2021
Global $962.6 Million Static VAR Compensators (SVC) Market Trajectory & Analytics to 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Static VAR Compensators (SVC) – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Thyristor-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.1% CAGR and reach US$609.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the MCR-based segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
American Electric Power Co., Inc.
American Superconductor Corporation
Eaton Corporation PLC
General Electric Company
Hyosung Corporation
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
NR Electric Co., Ltd.
Rongxin Power Electronic Co., Ltd.
Siemens AG
Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
World 15-Year Perspective for Thyristor-based by Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
World 15-Year Perspective for MCR-based by Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
TWorld 15-Year Perspective for Electric Utility by Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
World 15-Year Perspective for Renewable by Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
World 15-Year Perspective for Railway by Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Market Analytics
Current & Future Analysis for Static VAR Compensators (SVC) by Type – Thyristor-based and MCR-based – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Historic Review for Static VAR Compensators (SVC) by Type – Thyristor-based and MCR-based Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
15-Year Perspective for Static VAR Compensators (SVC) by Type – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thyristor-based and MCR-based for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Current & Future Analysis for Static VAR Compensators (SVC) by Industry Vertical – Electric Utility, Renewable, Railway, Industrial and Oil & Gas – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Historic Review for Static VAR Compensators (SVC) by Industry Vertical – Electric Utility, Renewable, Railway, Industrial and Oil & Gas Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
15-Year Perspective for Static VAR Compensators (SVC) by Industry Vertical – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electric Utility, Renewable, Railway, Industrial and Oil & Gas for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qyb0vb
