18:32 | 06.01.2022
Global Abrasives Industry to 2027 – Market Trajectory & Analytics – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Abrasives – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Abrasives estimated at US$40.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$56.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Bonded, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$27.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Coated segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd.
Dronco GmBH
Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Co., Ltd.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Mirka Ltd
Nippon Resibon Corporation
Robert Bosch GmbH
Saint-Gobain Abrasives, Inc.
Tyrolit-Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski K.G.
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
