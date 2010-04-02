18:32 | 19.08.2020

Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Outlook (2019 to 2027) – Featuring Novozymes, Syngenta & UPL Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Agricultural Biologicals – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The Global Agricultural Biologicals market accounted for $8.95 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $28.56 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period. Some of the factors like, increasing preference for organic products and high development costs of synthetic crop protection products are the driving the growth of the market. However, poor infrastructure & high initial investment is hampering market growth. Agricultural biologicals are a technique of environmental farming without the use of chemical pesticides and fertilizers to grow healthy and nutritious food. It makes use of topical or seed treatment products formed of natural materials. These products help protect plants against pests and are increasingly becoming an integral part of modern farming practices. Based on the product, the biopesticides segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to increasing focus of farmers and agriculturists towards the development of pest resistance products for crops in order to raise the yield of quality crops. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to constantly evolving agricultural practices with respect to farming techniques, technological adaptations and constant research & development and government regulations promoting sustainable farming methods.

Companies Mentioned

BASF SE Bayer CropScience Isagro S.p.A Koppert Biological Systems Marrone Bio Innovations Novozymes A/S Syngenta AG UPL Valagro S.p.A Valent Biosciences Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation Agrinos Inc. Sigma Agri-Science, LLC Agricen Lallemand Inc.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments Strategic recommendations for the new entrants Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027 Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and recommendations) Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface

2.1 Abstract 2.2 Stake Holders 2.3 Research Scope 2.4 Research Methodology 2.4.1 Data Mining 2.4.2 Data Analysis 2.4.3 Data Validation 2.4.4 Research Approach 2.5 Research Sources 2.5.1 Primary Research Sources 2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources 2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction 3.2 Drivers 3.3 Restraints 3.4 Opportunities 3.5 Threats 3.6 Product Analysis 3.7 Application Analysis 3.8 End User Analysis 3.9 Emerging Markets 3.10 Impact of Covid-19

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 4.3 Threat of substitutes 4.4 Threat of new entrants 4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction 5.2 Macrobials 5.3 Natural Products 5.4 Semiochemicals 5.5 Biopesticides 5.5.1 Microbials 5.5.2 Biochemicals 5.6 Biostimulants 5.6.1 Acid Based 5.6.2 Seaweed Extract 5.7 Biofertilizers 5.7.1 Nitrogen Fixation 5.7.2 Phosphate Solubilizing 5.8 Macro-Organisms

6 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market, By Function

6.1 Introduction 6.2 Crop Enhancement 6.3 Crop Protection 6.3.1 Biocontrol

7 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market, By Crop Type

7.1 Introduction 7.2 Cereals & Grains 7.3 Fruits & Vegetables 7.4 Oilseed & Pulses 7.5 Macroindicators

8 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction 8.2 Foliar Spray 8.3 Seed Treatment 8.4 Soil Treatment 8.5 Post-Harvest 8.6 Root Dipping

9 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction 9.2 Government Agencies 9.3 Biological Product Manufacturers 9.4 Agricultural Research Institutes

10 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction 10.2 North America 10.2.1 US 10.2.2 Canada 10.2.3 Mexico 10.3 Europe 10.3.1 Germany 10.3.2 UK 10.3.3 Italy 10.3.4 France 10.3.5 Spain 10.3.6 Rest of Europe 10.4 Asia Pacific 10.4.1 Japan 10.4.2 China 10.4.3 India 10.4.4 Australia 10.4.5 New Zealand 10.4.6 South Korea 10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific 10.5 South America 10.5.1 Argentina 10.5.2 Brazil 10.5.3 Chile 10.5.4 Rest of South America 10.6 Middle East & Africa 10.6.1 Saudi Arabia 10.6.2 UAE 10.6.3 Qatar 10.6.4 South Africa 10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures 11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers 11.3 New Product Launch 11.4 Expansions 11.5 Other Key Strategies

12 Company Profiling

