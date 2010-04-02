ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
18:32 | 19.08.2020
Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Outlook (2019 to 2027) – Featuring Novozymes, Syngenta & UPL Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Agricultural Biologicals – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Agricultural Biologicals market accounted for $8.95 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $28.56 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period.

Some of the factors like, increasing preference for organic products and high development costs of synthetic crop protection products are the driving the growth of the market. However, poor infrastructure & high initial investment is hampering market growth.

Agricultural biologicals are a technique of environmental farming without the use of chemical pesticides and fertilizers to grow healthy and nutritious food. It makes use of topical or seed treatment products formed of natural materials. These products help protect plants against pests and are increasingly becoming an integral part of modern farming practices.

Based on the product, the biopesticides segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to increasing focus of farmers and agriculturists towards the development of pest resistance products for crops in order to raise the yield of quality crops.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to constantly evolving agricultural practices with respect to farming techniques, technological adaptations and constant research & development and government regulations promoting sustainable farming methods.
Companies Mentioned
BASF SE

Bayer CropScience

Isagro S.p.A

Koppert Biological Systems

Marrone Bio Innovations

Novozymes A/S

Syngenta AG

UPL

Valagro S.p.A

Valent Biosciences

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation

Agrinos Inc.

Sigma Agri-Science, LLC

Agricen

Lallemand Inc.
What the report offers:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface
2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market, By Product
5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macrobials

5.3 Natural Products

5.4 Semiochemicals

5.5 Biopesticides

5.5.1 Microbials

5.5.2 Biochemicals

5.6 Biostimulants

5.6.1 Acid Based

5.6.2 Seaweed Extract

5.7 Biofertilizers

5.7.1 Nitrogen Fixation

5.7.2 Phosphate Solubilizing

5.8 Macro-Organisms
6 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market, By Function
6.1 Introduction

6.2 Crop Enhancement

6.3 Crop Protection

6.3.1 Biocontrol
7 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market, By Crop Type
7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cereals & Grains

7.3 Fruits & Vegetables

7.4 Oilseed & Pulses

7.5 Macroindicators
8 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction

8.2 Foliar Spray

8.3 Seed Treatment

8.4 Soil Treatment

8.5 Post-Harvest

8.6 Root Dipping
9 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction

9.2 Government Agencies

9.3 Biological Product Manufacturers

9.4 Agricultural Research Institutes
10 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l057yd
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200819005587/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

18:49 Uhr | 19.08.2020
Saudis schließen längere ...

18:48 Uhr | 19.08.2020
Nato-Generalsekretär fordert von ...

18:41 Uhr | 19.08.2020
Aktien Osteuropa Schluss: Börsen ...

18:37 Uhr | 19.08.2020
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Boykott-Aufruf von ...

18:35 Uhr | 19.08.2020
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer