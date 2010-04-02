|
18:32 | 19.08.2020
Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Outlook (2019 to 2027) – Featuring Novozymes, Syngenta & UPL Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Agricultural Biologicals – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Global Agricultural Biologicals market accounted for $8.95 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $28.56 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period.
Some of the factors like, increasing preference for organic products and high development costs of synthetic crop protection products are the driving the growth of the market. However, poor infrastructure & high initial investment is hampering market growth.
Agricultural biologicals are a technique of environmental farming without the use of chemical pesticides and fertilizers to grow healthy and nutritious food. It makes use of topical or seed treatment products formed of natural materials. These products help protect plants against pests and are increasingly becoming an integral part of modern farming practices.
Based on the product, the biopesticides segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to increasing focus of farmers and agriculturists towards the development of pest resistance products for crops in order to raise the yield of quality crops.
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to constantly evolving agricultural practices with respect to farming techniques, technological adaptations and constant research & development and government regulations promoting sustainable farming methods.
Bayer CropScience
Isagro S.p.A
Koppert Biological Systems
Marrone Bio Innovations
Novozymes A/S
Syngenta AG
UPL
Valagro S.p.A
Valent Biosciences
Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation
Agrinos Inc.
Sigma Agri-Science, LLC
Agricen
Lallemand Inc.
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Impact of Covid-19
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5.2 Macrobials
5.3 Natural Products
5.4 Semiochemicals
5.5 Biopesticides
5.5.1 Microbials
5.5.2 Biochemicals
5.6 Biostimulants
5.6.1 Acid Based
5.6.2 Seaweed Extract
5.7 Biofertilizers
5.7.1 Nitrogen Fixation
5.7.2 Phosphate Solubilizing
5.8 Macro-Organisms
6.2 Crop Enhancement
6.3 Crop Protection
6.3.1 Biocontrol
7.2 Cereals & Grains
7.3 Fruits & Vegetables
7.4 Oilseed & Pulses
7.5 Macroindicators
8.2 Foliar Spray
8.3 Seed Treatment
8.4 Soil Treatment
8.5 Post-Harvest
8.6 Root Dipping
9.2 Government Agencies
9.3 Biological Product Manufacturers
9.4 Agricultural Research Institutes
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
