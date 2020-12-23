13:48 | 23.12.2020

Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Report 2020: Market Grew at a CAGR of 14% During 2014-2019 – Forecast to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Agricultural Biologicals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The global agricultural biologicals market grew at a CAGR of around 14% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global agricultural biologicals market to continue its strong growth during the next five years. Agricultural biologicals are plant protection products derived from organic matter, such as microorganisms, insects and from plant or animal extracts. They are applied to the soil for protecting crops from pests, weeds, diseases, and to enhance their yield by improving nutrient uptake. Besides this, they assist in residue and resistance management, restoring mineral and microbial balance, and increase the carbon levels and water holding capacity of the soil. Nowadays, agricultural biologicals are used as an integral part of integrated pest management (IPM) to maintain a balance between the physical, biological and chemical aspects of the soil. With the rapidly growing population, there is a significant scarcity of arable land and a simultaneous rise in the demand for agro-based products. This represents one of the key factors influencing the sales of agricultural biologicals across the globe. Moreover, the rising awareness about the harmful impact of chemical-based fertilizers is escalating the demand for organic food products. This, in confluence with the increasing concerns for soil health, agricultural sustainability and environmental safety, is propelling the uptake of agricultural biologicals among farmers. Furthermore, several governing agencies, as well as non-profit organizations (NGOs), are encouraging the usage of agricultural biologicals to support diversity in modern farming practices. Apart from this, the versatile functions of agriculture biologicals in both organic and conventional crop production systems, along with increasing investments by the leading players in research and development (R&D) projects, are expected to drive the market further.

How has the global agricultural biologicals market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years? What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global agricultural biologicals market? What are the key regional markets? What is the breakup of the market based on the type? What is the breakup of the market based on the source? What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of application? What is the breakup of the market based on the application? What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry? What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry? What is the structure of the global agricultural biologicals market and who are the key players? What is the degree of competition in the industry?

