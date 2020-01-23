16:30 | 23.01.2020

Global Agricultural Rollers Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Degelman Industries and KUBOTA | Technavio

The global agricultural rollers market is poised to grow by USD 14 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 105-page research report with TOC on "Agricultural Rollers Market Analysis Report by Product (Hydraulic and Non-hydraulic agricultural rollers), by Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 – 2023."

The rising demand for efficient residue management of soil and introduction of agricultural rollers with cost-saving features are factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market. Crop residue management is a crucial practice in agriculture. It helps enhance the physical and chemical properties of soil by incorporating residues such as straw and leaves at an adequate level. It also helps mitigate the emission of GHG in the atmosphere and aids in conservation of carbon. Crop residue management not only minimizes the nutrient run-off and erosion but also maintains soil moisture and improves the quality and water holding capacity of soil. The addition of residue to the soil maximizes the nitrogen use of soil, thereby providing enough nitrogen to the crops. Such benefits of using residues is driving the demand for agricultural rollers as they are used to break down residue for harvest. Moreover, they aid in the process of residue decomposition by shattering the root ball structure of crops. Thus, the rising demand for efficient residue management of soil and the impact of agricultural rollers in residue management is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Agricultural Rollers Market Companies:Degelman Industries

Degelman Industries is headquartered in Canada and operates the business under various segments such as Tillage, Bulldozer Blades, Heavy Harrows, Landrollers, Rock Removal, Livestock, and Cutting Equipment. The company offers agricultural roller models such as Landroller LRX, Five Plex Landroller, and Tri Plex Landroller.

Fleming Agri-Products

Fleming Agri-Products is headquartered in Ireland and offers products through the following business units: Groundscare Range, Agriculture Range, and Merchandise. The company offers agricultural roller models such as 8WK12, 9WK12, 9WK16, and 183012.

HORSCH Maschinen

HORSCH Maschinen is headquartered in Germany and operates under various business segments, namely Soil cultivation, Seeding technology, Crop protection, Logistics, Components, and Intelligence. The company offers agricultural rollers under Optipack SD series.

KUBOTA

KUBOTA is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The company offers agricultural roller models such as DD Ring, DD Lite, ML Roller, V-Roller, and HD Roller.

WALTER WATSON

WALTER WATSON is headquartered in Ireland and offers products through the following business segments: Structural Steel, Agricultural Division, Reinforcement Steel, Overhead Travelling Cranes, and Steel Stockholding. The company offers Hydraulic Rollers, Water Ballast Land Rollers, Tandem Rollers, and Compact Rollers.

Agricultural Rollers Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2023)

Hydraulic agricultural rollers Non-hydraulic agricultural rollers

Agricultural Rollers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2023)

Americas APAC EMEA

