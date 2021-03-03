|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:33 | 03.03.2021
Global Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) Markets, 2012-2019 & 2020-2027 – Physical Solutions, Chemical Solutions, Biological Solutions – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Physical Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chemical Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Aegean Perlites SA
Akzo Nobel NV
Albemarle Corporation
Aquatech International LLC
BASF SE
Black & Veatch Holding Company
CH2M Hill Inc.
Cornerstone Industrial Minerals Corporation
Dow Water & Process Solutions
Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
IDE Technologies
Imerys SA
Keltech Energies Ltd.
Lindsay Corporation
Organo Corporation
OriginClear, Inc.
Perlite Hellas
Silbrico Corporation
Suez Environnement SA
Supreme Perlite Company
Veolia Water Technologies
WS Atkins Limited
Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Physical Solutions (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Physical Solutions (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Chemical Solutions (Technology) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Chemical Solutions (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Chemical Solutions (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Biological Solutions (Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Biological Solutions (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Biological Solutions (Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/39bu5a
