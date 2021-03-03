12:33 | 03.03.2021

Global Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) Markets, 2012-2019 & 2020-2027 – Physical Solutions, Chemical Solutions, Biological Solutions – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Physical Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chemical Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $633.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR

The Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$633.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$543.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.

Biological Solutions Segment to Record 5.2% CAGR

In the global Biological Solutions segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$328.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$473 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$343.5 Million by the year 2027. The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Key Topics Covered:I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPEII. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Physical Solutions (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Physical Solutions (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Physical Solutions (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Chemical Solutions (Technology) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Chemical Solutions (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Chemical Solutions (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Biological Solutions (Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Biological Solutions (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Biological Solutions (Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSISGEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

