17:16 | 11.03.2021
Global Agriculture Dyes and Pigment Market (2021 to 2026) – Players Include Aromatic Fillers, Sun Chemical & Orion Engineered Carbons Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Agriculture Dyes and Pigment Market – Forecasts from 2021 to 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The agriculture dyes and pigments market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.49% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$2.428 billion in 2026 from US$1.665 billion in 2020.
The Agricultural Dyes and pigments refer to the colours for fertilizer, seed protection and other agricultural products. The dyes, pigments and colours are used in the agricultural industry to differentiate the products while inspecting the crop filed. These dyes have a limit to be used as per the agriculture governing bodies of the respective countries. The sector has been criticizing the use of chemical concentrated dyes which includes components of pyridine, bis-diazo, anthraquinone as it is costly in terms of operation, and adds to the chemical pollution.
This has promoted the use of bio-agricultural dyes in the market. For instance, Emperor Chemical has transformed the raw materials for its product named Enoch from having chemical substrates to organic and raw substrates having an eye for the details such as pH value, light impact, surface tensions and others. The shift to organic substrates has allured farmers to purchase products proactively. The market increase can be attributed to the increase in the paints and coatings of agricultural auxiliary products with an increase in the size of farmlands. The agricultural products require such offerings for seed treatment, fertilizer colours, adding to the ability to differentiate without many efforts. It protects seeds from pests and boosts yield. Colouring the fertilizers makes it easier to undertake treatment at the leftover part of the field by demarketing it.
Shree Laxmi Corporation
Aromatic Fillers, LLC
Sun Chemical
Orion Engineered Carbons LLC
Mamta Tex Dyes
Jyoti Dye Chem Agency
Colorifix
Pylam Dyes
1.2. Market Segmentation
2.2. Assumptions
4.2. Market Restraints
4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry
4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis
5.2. Acid
5.3. Basic
5.4. Direct
5.5. Others
6.2. Color Solutions
6.3. Seed Treatment
6.4. Crop protection
6.5. Fertilizer
7.2. North America
7.3. South America
7.4. Europe
7.5. Middle East and Africa
7.6. Asia Pacific
8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness
8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations
8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix
