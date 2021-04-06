ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
Global Alkaline Batteries Market to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Alkaline Batteries – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Alkaline Batteries estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1% over the period 2020-2027.

Primary Battery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 1.1% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Secondary Battery segment is readjusted to a revised 0.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The Alkaline Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -0.2% and 0.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured):
Duracell, Inc.

Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

 

