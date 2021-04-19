18:13 | 29.12.2021

Global Anaerobic Digestion Market to 2026 – Growth Trends and Forecasts – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Anaerobic Digestion (AD) Market – Global Industry Analysis (2018 – 2020) – Growth Trends and Market Forecast (2021 – 2026)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. This report forecasts a solid double-digit growth rate for AD market, crossing the estimated valuation of US$18.5 Bn by the end of forecast year.

Companies Mentioned

Siemens AG Veolia 2G Energy AG Vanguard Renewables HoSt Holding B.V. Clearfleau Group Limited GE Clarke Energy Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA WELTEC BIOPOWER Favourable regulatory initiatives, and growing incentivisation are expected to add to the lucrativeness of AD as a practical, feasible, economical, and profitable solution. Several governments considering AD as an excellent vehicle to attain environmental sustainability by greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction, thereby driving the global anaerobic digestion market. Economically competitive when compared to conventional fossil fuel energy, anaerobic digestion is likely to represent a voluminous market in the near future. However, establishment of AD plants continues to face severe challenges thrown by expensive capital investment, high O&M costs, and inadequate awareness. Incorporation of AD process into large-scale farm operations has been on the rise in an effort to achieve economic feasibility, and environmental sustainability. Moreover, there has been a lot of research around how food waste acts as a valuable feedstock for an anaerobic digestion plant. This has pushed multiple innovations, leading to enhanced profitability of the overall AD process with co-digestion of food waste. The market has been since witnessing greater adoption of this co-digestion strategy involving both food waste, and wastewater sludge, especially across highly populous urban areas. The report projects Europe, and the US as the most interesting markets to look at. Led by Germany, Europe’s dominance in the global anaerobic digestion market is likely to prevail throughout the period assessment as the region has been an early adopter of AD systems. The market here drives on the back of high installed capacity. On the other hand, growth of the US market continues to face an impediment to rapid growth as the real AD conversion potential is still underutilised here. It only looks technically attractive here but the potential of huge volumes, and a wide variety of suitable feedstock remains underutilised. Heavy investments flowing in to the renewable gas sector point to a remunerative opportunity for the anaerobic digestion market players in the US. On the other hand, high-potential markets like those in Africa, Asia, and South America continue to witness expanding bases of small-scale digester systems like those at a family/household farm level that typically cater to cooking gas demand. There has been remarkable progress in the sector of bioenergy production through anaerobic digestion over the past few decades, especially after the mid 2000’s Kyoto Protocol.

Key Topics Covered:1. Executive Summary2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations 2.2. Market Dynamics 2.2.1. Drivers 2.2.2. Restraints 2.2.3. Market Opportunities 2.2.4. Micro and Macro Factors 2.3. Value Chain Analysis 2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis 2.5. Covid-19 Impact 2.5.1. Supply Chain 2.5.2. Raw Materials Impact Analysis

3. Price Trends Analysis and Future Projects, 2018 – 2026

3.1. Key Highlights 3.2. by Application/by Type 3.3. By Region 3.4. Anaerobic Digestion Facility: Cost Structure Analysis

4. Global Anaerobic Digestion (AD) Market Outlook, 2018 – 20265. North America Anaerobic Digestion (AD) Market Outlook, 2018 – 20266. Europe Anaerobic Digestion (AD) Market Outlook, 2018 – 20267. Asia Pacific Anaerobic Digestion (AD) Market Outlook, 2018 – 20268. Latin America Anaerobic Digestion (AD) Market Outlook, 2018 – 20269. Middle East & Africa Anaerobic Digestion (AD) Market Outlook, 2018 – 202610. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Company Market Share Analysis, 2020 10.2. Strategic Collaborations 10.3. Company Profiles

11. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/96wfpy

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211229005346/en/