Global Animal Feed Market- Featuring Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc, among others

The animal feed market is poised to grow by USD 92.79 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis

The report on the animal feed market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increasing number of product launches. The animal feed market analysis includes product and geography landscape. This study identifies the adoption of new technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the animal feed market growth during the next few years. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

The Animal Feed Market covers the following areas:

Animal Feed Market Sizing Animal Feed Market Forecast Animal Feed Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Archer Daniels Midland Co. Cargill Inc. Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc Evonik Industries AG ForFarmers NV Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd. Land O’Lakes Inc. New Hope Group Co. Ltd. Nutreco NV Perdue Farms Inc. Key Topics Covered:PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORTPART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Value Chain Analysis Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition Market sizing 2019 Market Outlook Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product Comparison by product Poultry – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Swine – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Ruminant – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Aquaculture – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPEPART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORKPART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Entry of new players into the market Adoption of new technologies Increasing demand for meat and poultry

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview Landscape disruption Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Archer Daniels Midland Co. Cargill Inc. Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc Evonik Industries AG ForFarmers NV Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd. Land O’Lakes, Inc. New Hope Group Co. Ltd. Nutreco NV Perdue Farms, Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology List of abbreviations Definition of market positioning of vendors

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

