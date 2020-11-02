|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
20:00 | 02.11.2020
Global Animal Feed Market- Featuring Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc, among others
The animal feed market is poised to grow by USD 92.79 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increasing number of product launches.
The animal feed market analysis includes product and geography landscape. This study identifies the adoption of new technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the animal feed market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
Animal Feed Market Forecast
Animal Feed Market Analysis
Cargill Inc.
Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc
Evonik Industries AG
ForFarmers NV
Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd.
Land O’Lakes Inc.
New Hope Group Co. Ltd.
Nutreco NV
Perdue Farms Inc.
Key Topics Covered:PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORTPART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market characteristics
Value Chain Analysis
Market segmentation analysis
Market sizing 2019
Market Outlook
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by product
Poultry – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Swine – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Ruminant – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Aquaculture – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by product
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
Market challenges
Adoption of new technologies
Increasing demand for meat and poultry
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
