20:00 | 02.11.2020
Global Animal Feed Market- Featuring Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc, among others

The animal feed market is poised to grow by USD 92.79 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005647/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Animal Feed Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report on the animal feed market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increasing number of product launches.

The animal feed market analysis includes product and geography landscape. This study identifies the adoption of new technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the animal feed market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
The Animal Feed Market covers the following areas:
Animal Feed Market Sizing

Animal Feed Market Forecast

Animal Feed Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Cargill Inc.

Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc

Evonik Industries AG

ForFarmers NV

Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd.

Land O’Lakes Inc.

New Hope Group Co. Ltd.

Nutreco NV

Perdue Farms Inc.

 

Key Topics Covered:PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORTPART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value Chain Analysis

Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market Outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Poultry – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Swine – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Ruminant – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Aquaculture – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPEPART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORKPART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers

Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
Entry of new players into the market

Adoption of new technologies

Increasing demand for meat and poultry
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 14: APPENDIX
Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
