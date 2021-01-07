|
Global Anode Material for Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market Report 2020-2030 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Anode Material for Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market Research Report: By Type, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Technology – Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global anode material for automotive lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery market is predicted to generate a revenue of $1,348.6 million by 2030, increasing from $707.2 million in 2019, progressing at a 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2030)
The reducing prices of anode materials and rising sales of electric vehicles are the major driving factors of the market. In terms of type, the market is divided into silicon compound, amorphous carbon, lithium-titanate oxide (LTO), artificial graphite, and natural graphite.
Out of these, the artificial graphite division held the major share of the anode material for automotive Li-ion battery market in 2019, and is predicted to retain its dominance during the forecast period as well. This material has a number of advantages over other anode materials, including better recycling performance, improved power output and/or energy density, and lower cost. The LTO division is projected to progress at the fastest pace during the forecast period.
Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the market during the historical period (2014-2019), and it is further projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of electric vehicles, owing to the enhanced government, especially in China, is leading to the growth of the regional domain. The demand for anode material in the region is also growing due to the surging environmental concerns and lower total cost of ownership for electric vehicles as compared to conventional vehicles.
Hence, the market is being driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles and rising investments in the domain.
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Research Scope
1.4 Key Stakeholders
2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Data Triangulation
2.5 Assumptions for the Study
4.1.1 By Type
4.1.1.1 Artificial graphite
4.1.1.2 Natural graphite
4.1.1.3 Amorphous carbon
4.1.1.4 LTO
4.1.1.5 Silicon compound
4.1.2 By Vehicle Type
4.1.2.1 Two-wheeler
4.1.2.2 Passenger car
4.1.2.3 Commercial vehicle
4.1.3 By Vehicle Technology
4.1.3.1 HEV
4.1.3.2 PHEV
4.1.3.3 BEV
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Trends
4.2.1.1 Inflow of investments
4.2.2 Drivers
4.2.2.1 Increasing sales of electric vehicles
4.2.2.1.1 Rising environmental concerns
4.2.2.1.2 Government support for the adoption of electric vehicles
4.2.2.2 Continuous reduction in prices of anode materials
4.2.2.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast
4.2.3 Restraints
4.2.3.1 High cost of lithium-ion batteries
4.2.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast
4.2.4 Opportunities
4.2.4.1 Introduction of silicon-carbon-based anodes
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
6.2 By Vehicle Type
6.3 By Vehicle Technology
6.4 By Region
11.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players
11.3 Strategic Developments of Key Players
11.3.1 Product Launches
11.3.2 Partnerships
11.3.3 Mergers and Acquisition
11.3.4 Facility Expansion
11.3.5 Other Developments
12.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.3 Key Financial Summary
POSCO
3M Co.
Kureha Corp.
NEI Corporation
BASF SE
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
Hitachi Chemical Company Limited
Nichia Corporation
Umicore SA
Johnson Matthey PLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x75rwb
