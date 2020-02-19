5:00 | 20.02.2020

The automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector is poised to grow by USD 82.72 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automated Pest Monitoring System Market for Agriculture Sector 2020-2024

The market is driven by the growing focus on reducing manual intervention in fields. In addition, the increasing focus on reducing pesticide use is anticipated to boost the growth of the automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector. Manual pest monitoring in farms can lead to pest infestation and significant yield loss because it is effective only with skilled labor and is time-consuming. In addition, it incurs additional costs for farmers and can lead to safety issues for laborers. As a result, the demand for automated solutions in farms is increasing because it ensures fewer field visits and increases the accuracy of pest monitoring at lower costs. Pest monitoring systems such as AgroPestAlert use AI to ensure accurate monitoring of pests in fields. They are equipped with sensors that issue alerts to farmers regarding pest invasions. Thus, the growing focus on reducing manual intervention in fields is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Anticimex Group operates the business under various segments such as Pest Control, Building Environment, Hygiene, and Other. The company offers SMART automated pest monitoring systems. SMART consists of three parts such as one master, trap, and sensor.

DTN

DTN offers products through the following business units: Agriculture, Energy, Financial analytics, Weather, and Transportation. The company offers automated pest monitoring system for agriculture sector under its Spensa Technologies division.

DUNAVNET DOO NOVI SAD

DUNAVNET DOO NOVI SAD operates under various business segments, namely AgroNET, ekoNET, fleetNET, glueNET, parkNET, and urbanNET. The company offers trapNET, which is an automated pest monitoring system for agriculture sector and enables continuous monitoring of the increase in population of harmful pets.

EFOS doo

EFOS doo offers products through the following business segments: TRAPVIEW automated pest monitoring system, Animal identification and movements systems, Veterinary information systems, and Monitoring of water quality. The company offers TRAPVIEW automated pest monitoring system.

FaunaPhotonics AS

FaunaPhotonics AS offers products through the Real time monitoring solutions business segments. The company offers automated sensors for farmers that uses a light-based technology that can classify and issue alerts about the presence of pests in the field.

Large-scale farms Small-scale farms

Automated Pest Monitoring System Market for Agriculture Sector Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America APAC Europe South America MEA

