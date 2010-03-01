12:22 | 18.05.2020

Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market Analysis & Trends – 2020 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market Analysis & Trends – Industry Forecast to 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising requirement to decrease the weight of the vehicle by using plastic tanks, increase in fuel tank capacities due to increase in penetration of all-wheel drive vehicles using lightweight materials and light weighting of cars. Fuel is segmented into alternate fuel (CNG, LPG) tank type and conventional fuel (gasoline, diesel). Moreover, alternate fuel (CNG, LPG) tank type is sub segmented into rubber and plastic lining, metal fuel tank, metal and composite lining and metal and aluminium lining. Conventional fuel (gasoline, diesel) is categorised into plastic tank and metal tank. Propulsion type is categorised into Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV), Internal Combustion Engines (ICE), hydrogen and hybrid. This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 until 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub-segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries Key developments and strategies observed in the market Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028 Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered: 1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology 1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources 1.2 Market Trends 1.3 Regulatory Factors 1.4 Strategic Benchmarking 1.5 Opportunity Analysis

2 Executive Summary 3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends 3.1.1 Rising Requirement to Decrease the Weight of the Vehicle by Using Plastic Tanks 3.1.2 Increase in Fuel Tank Capacities due to Increase in Penetration of All-Wheel Drive Vehicles using Light Weight Materials 3.1.3 Light Weighting of Cars 3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities 3.2 Drivers 3.3 Constraints 3.4 Industry Attractiveness 3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers 3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 3.4.3 Threat of substitutes 3.4.4 Threat of new entrants 3.4.5 Competitive rivalry

4 Automotive Fuel Tank Market, By Capacity

4.1 45-76 Litres 4.2 76 Litres and Above 4.3 Less than 30 Litres 5 Automotive Fuel Tank Market, By Material

5.1 Aluminium Fuel Tank 5.2 High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) 5.3 Plastic 5.4 Steel Fuel Tank

6 Automotive Fuel Tank Market, By Sales Channel

6.1 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) 6.2 Aftermarket

7 Automotive Fuel Tank Market, By Vehicle Type

7.1 Heavy Commercial Vehicles 7.2 Light Commercial Vehicles 7.3 Passenger Cars 7.4 Two-Wheelers

8 Automotive Fuel Tank Market, By Fuel

8.1 Alternate Fuel (CNG, LPG) Tank Type 8.1.1 Rubber and Plastic Lining 8.1.2 Metal Fuel Tank 8.1.3 Metal and Composite Lining 8.1.4 Metal and Aluminium Lining 8.2 Conventional Fuel (Gasoline, Diesel) 8.2.1 Plastic Tank 8.2.2 Metal Tank

9 Automotive Fuel Tank Market, By Propulsion Type

9.1 Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) 9.2 Internal Combustion Engines (ICE) 9.3 Hydrogen 9.4 Hybrid

10 Automotive Fuel Tank Market, By Geography

10.1 North America 10.1.1 US 10.1.2 Canada 10.1.3 Mexico 10.2 Europe 10.2.1 Germany 10.2.2 U.K 10.2.3 Italy 10.2.4 France 10.2.5 Spain 10.2.6 Rest of Europe 10.3 Asia Pacific 10.3.1 China 10.3.2 Japan 10.3.3 India 10.3.4 Australia 10.3.5 New Zealand 10.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific 10.4 Middle East 10.4.1 Saudi Arabia 10.4.2 UAE 10.4.3 Rest of Middle East 10.5 Latin America 10.5.1 Argentina 10.5.2 Brazil 10.5.3 Rest of Latin America 10.6 Rest of the World (RoW) 10.6.1 South Africa 10.6.2 Others

11 Key Player Activities

11.1 Acquisitions & Mergers 11.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures 11.3 Product Launch & Expansions 11.4 Other Activities

12 Leading Companies

12.1 BOYD Welding 12.2 Donghee 12.3 FTS 12.4 Hwashin Co LTD 12.5 Magna International 12.6 Metal Tech Co LTD 12.7 SMA Serbatoi S.P.A. 12.8 SRD Holdings LTD 12.9 Textron (Kautex) 12.10 The Plastic Omnium Group 12.11 TI Fluid Systems 12.12 Unipres Corporation 12.13 Westport Fuel Systems 12.14 Yachiyo 12.15 YAPP For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z30yq1

