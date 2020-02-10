11:45 | 10.02.2020

Global Aviation Fuel Market (2020 to 2024) – CAGR of 4% Expected During the Forecast Period – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Aviation Fuel Market 2020-2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The author has been monitoring the global aviation fuel market and it is poised to grow by USD 38.39 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The report on provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in number of aircraft. In addition, increased focus on biofuel by eu is anticipated to boost the growth of the global aviation fuel market as well.

Key Trends for global aviation fuel market growth

This study identifies increased focus on biofuel by EU as the prime reasons driving the global aviation fuel market growth during the next few years.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary Market Overview Market Landscape Market ecosystem Value chain analysis Market Sizing Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024 Five Forces Analysis Five Forces Summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition Market Segmentation by Product Market segments Comparison by Product placement ATF – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Aviation biofuel – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Product Customer landscape Overview Geographic Landscape Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Market drivers Volume driver – Demand led growth Volume driver – Supply led growth Volume driver – External factors Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets Price driver – Inflation Price driver – Shift from lower to higher priced units Market challenges Market trends Vendor Landscape Overview Vendor landscape Landscape disruption Vendor Analysis Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Appendix Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

Companies Mentioned

BP Plc Chevron Corp. Exxon Mobil Corp. Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd. Honeywell International Inc. Marathon Petroleum Corp. Petrleo Brasileiro SA PJSC Gazprom Royal Dutch Shell Plc TOTAL SA For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jq4gq5

