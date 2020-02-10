ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
11:45 | 10.02.2020
Global Aviation Fuel Market (2020 to 2024) – CAGR of 4% Expected During the Forecast Period – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Aviation Fuel Market 2020-2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The author has been monitoring the global aviation fuel market and it is poised to grow by USD 38.39 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

The report on provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in number of aircraft. In addition, increased focus on biofuel by eu is anticipated to boost the growth of the global aviation fuel market as well.
Key Trends for global aviation fuel market growth
This study identifies increased focus on biofuel by EU as the prime reasons driving the global aviation fuel market growth during the next few years.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

ATF – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Aviation biofuel – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver – Demand led growth

Volume driver – Supply led growth

Volume driver – External factors

Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver – Inflation

Price driver – Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations
Companies Mentioned
BP Plc

Chevron Corp.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Marathon Petroleum Corp.

Petrleo Brasileiro SA

PJSC Gazprom

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

TOTAL SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jq4gq5
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005380/en/

