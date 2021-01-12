|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL

17:17 | 12.01.2021
Global Bacteriocide in Agriculture Industry (2020 to 2027) – Market Trends and Drivers – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Bacteriocide in Agriculture – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 6th edition of this report. The 290-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Copper-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.4% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dithiocarbamate segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
BASF SE
Bayer CropScience AG
Corteva Agriscience, A DowDupont Company
DowDuPont, Inc.
FMC Corporation
Nippon Soda Co., Ltd.
Nufarm Limited
Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
Syngenta AG
Bacteriocide in Agriculture Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d1ysa2
