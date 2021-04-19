19:31 | 22.12.2021



Global Base Metals Directory 2022: Data on 3,000+ Miners, Producers and Traders of Aluminium, Copper, Lead, Nickel, Tin and Zinc – ResearchAndMarkets.com



The “Global Base Metals Directory 2022” directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Base Metals Directory contains detailed and up to date company information for 3,000+ miners, producers and traders of Aluminium, downstream Aluminium, Copper, Lead, Nickel, Tin and Zinc markets. Wherever you sit in the base metals supply chain, this directory is an essential business tool.

The Global Base Metals Directory has been completely re-researched. Each company, old and new, has been contacted individually to ensure the information contained in the new edition is accurate and up-to-date.

Contact and Company InformationCompany profiles include:

Core data: Full contact details, year established, number of employees, exports markets, end user industries and accreditations

Products: Capacity and output numbers

Facilities: Mines (ores/minerals mined, reserves, output) and plants (equipment type and technology supplier, size and capacity)

Expansion plans: New mines, new plants and modernisation projects covered

Finance data: Ownership details, Revenue and Net Profit

You will be able to:

Search for companies by metal, region, location, company type, job title or type of equipment.

Export your results to Excel.

Save time and reduce your costs.

Identify new sales opportunities in minutes

Plan your business trips

Create high quality, accurate and targeted prospect lists

Improve targeted spend of your sales budget.

This is the ultimate resource to all the players in the base metals markets

