ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
19:31 | 22.12.2021
Global Base Metals Directory 2022: Data on 3,000+ Miners, Producers and Traders of Aluminium, Copper, Lead, Nickel, Tin and Zinc – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Global Base Metals Directory 2022” directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Global Base Metals Directory contains detailed and up to date company information for 3,000+ miners, producers and traders of Aluminium, downstream Aluminium, Copper, Lead, Nickel, Tin and Zinc markets. Wherever you sit in the base metals supply chain, this directory is an essential business tool.
The Global Base Metals Directory has been completely re-researched. Each company, old and new, has been contacted individually to ensure the information contained in the new edition is accurate and up-to-date.
Products: Capacity and output numbers
Facilities: Mines (ores/minerals mined, reserves, output) and plants (equipment type and technology supplier, size and capacity)
Expansion plans: New mines, new plants and modernisation projects covered
Finance data: Ownership details, Revenue and Net Profit
Export your results to Excel.
Plan your business trips
Create high quality, accurate and targeted prospect lists
Improve targeted spend of your sales budget.
This is the ultimate resource to all the players in the base metals markets
For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1gmh1p
