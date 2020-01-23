19:00 | 23.01.2020

Global Battery Market in Telecommunication Industry Expected to Grow with a CAGR of 12% During the Forecast Period, 2020-2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Battery Market in Telecommunication Industry by Product and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global Battery Market in Telecommunication Industry Market: About this market

The battery market in telecommunication industry market analysis considers sales from lead-acid battery, Li-ion battery, and other products. Our study also finds the sales of battery market in telecommunication industry in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the lead-acid battery segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as low cost compared with other battery technologies will play a significant role in the lead-acid battery segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global battery market in telecommunication industry market report looks at factors such as increase in power consumption, rising focus on green telecom towers, and rise in data usage. However, economics of fuel cell solutions for telecom towers, decline in diesel prices, and lead pollution and stringent laws may hamper the growth of the battery market in telecommunication industry over the forecast period.

Global Battery Market in Telecommunication Industry Market: Overview Rise in data use

There has been a significant rise in data usage due to the rising number of internet users and availability of large number of digital media applications and its real-time experience. The rise in data traffic increases the need for spectrum and broadband networks. Apart from network rollout, increased data use has prompted telecom operators to invest more in upgrading the existing network infrastructure. This will increase the need for batteries to run telecom power systems. With the rapid rise of telecommunication industry, the need for signal strength for disruption-free calling service increases. These factors will drive will lead to the expansion of the global battery market in telecommunication industry market at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.

Increased need for rural electrification

The high cost of grid extension has led various governments and communities to use stand-alone energy systems for decentralized power. Many companies have expressed their interest in enabling rural electrification in developing countries. This has increased by the installation of telecom towers in rural areas. Li-ion battery manufacturers are working on technological advances and are trying to reduce their prices. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

