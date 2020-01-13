ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
10:54 | 13.01.2020
Global Battery Storage Market: The Definitive Guide for Commercial and Industrial Applications – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Battery Storage: The Definitive Guide for Commercial and Industrial Applications” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

In recent years, the constantly growing market and the prospect of a large number of “discarded” batteries from the e-mobility sector have also brought about a plethora of battery storage system suppliers for industry and commerce.

This guide focuses on the application options and the resulting business and revenue models. In addition, it answers practice-oriented questions for potential users: Which relevant providers are active in the market? What are the differences between these providers and their products? Which additional services are offered?

The focus of the analysis are providers of complete solutions. These often differ not just in terms of the battery technology used but also in the power electronics and the control technology, which in many cases is proprietary. This can make all the difference from a user and system perspective.

This guide covers the following content:

Introduction and background

Battery storage in commerce and industry – introduction, market, promotion

Description and evaluation of use cases

Description and evaluation of business and revenue models

Provider and value chain of available solutions

Comparison of companies and products

Detailed provider / company profiles
Companies Mentioned
ABB AG

ADS-TEC GmbH

AEG Power Solutions GmbH

Aggreko Microgrid and Storage Solutions (Formerly Younicos)

Akasol AG

Alelion Energy Systems GmbH (Previously Caterva Gmbh)

Autarctech GmbH

Autarsys GmbH

Beck Automation GmbH

Belectric Solar & Battery GmbH

Bmz Batterien-Montage-Zentrum GmbH

Bosch Energy Storage Solutions

Coulomb Gmbh (Jetzt The Mobility House GmbH)

Delta Energy Systems GmbH

E3/Dc GmbH

Enerox GmbH (Formerly Gildemeister Energy Solutions)

Eaton Electric GmbH

Fenecon GmbH

Fluence Energy Gmbh

Gustav Klein GmbH & Co

Hoppecke Batterien GmbH & Co. Kg

Iris Energy GmbH

Kaco New Energy GmbH

Leclanch S.A.

Maschinenfabrik Rheinhausen GmbH

Pfenning Elektroanlagen GmbH

Qinous GmbH

Refu Electronics GmbH

Res Deutschland GmbH

RRC Power Solutions GmbH

Schmid Energy Systems GmbH

Senec GmbH (Formerly Deutsche Energieversorgung Gmbh)

SMA AG

Smart Power GmbH & Co. KG

Socomec Group

Solarwatt GmbH

Sonnen GmbH

Tesla Germany GmbH

Tesvolt GmbH

Trina Energy Storage Vertrieb Und Service GmbH

Varta Storage GmbH

Vattenfall Europe Innovation GmbH

Vensys Elektrotechnik GmbH

Vision Ups System SARL

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/812f0f
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200113005373/en/

