10:54 | 13.01.2020

Global Battery Storage Market: The Definitive Guide for Commercial and Industrial Applications – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Battery Storage: The Definitive Guide for Commercial and Industrial Applications” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. In recent years, the constantly growing market and the prospect of a large number of “discarded” batteries from the e-mobility sector have also brought about a plethora of battery storage system suppliers for industry and commerce. This guide focuses on the application options and the resulting business and revenue models. In addition, it answers practice-oriented questions for potential users: Which relevant providers are active in the market? What are the differences between these providers and their products? Which additional services are offered? The focus of the analysis are providers of complete solutions. These often differ not just in terms of the battery technology used but also in the power electronics and the control technology, which in many cases is proprietary. This can make all the difference from a user and system perspective. This guide covers the following content: Introduction and background Battery storage in commerce and industry – introduction, market, promotion Description and evaluation of use cases Description and evaluation of business and revenue models Provider and value chain of available solutions Comparison of companies and products Detailed provider / company profiles

Companies Mentioned

ABB AG ADS-TEC GmbH AEG Power Solutions GmbH Aggreko Microgrid and Storage Solutions (Formerly Younicos) Akasol AG Alelion Energy Systems GmbH (Previously Caterva Gmbh) Autarctech GmbH Autarsys GmbH Beck Automation GmbH Belectric Solar & Battery GmbH Bmz Batterien-Montage-Zentrum GmbH Bosch Energy Storage Solutions Coulomb Gmbh (Jetzt The Mobility House GmbH) Delta Energy Systems GmbH E3/Dc GmbH Enerox GmbH (Formerly Gildemeister Energy Solutions) Eaton Electric GmbH Fenecon GmbH Fluence Energy Gmbh Gustav Klein GmbH & Co Hoppecke Batterien GmbH & Co. Kg Iris Energy GmbH Kaco New Energy GmbH Leclanch S.A. Maschinenfabrik Rheinhausen GmbH Pfenning Elektroanlagen GmbH Qinous GmbH Refu Electronics GmbH Res Deutschland GmbH RRC Power Solutions GmbH Schmid Energy Systems GmbH Senec GmbH (Formerly Deutsche Energieversorgung Gmbh) SMA AG Smart Power GmbH & Co. KG Socomec Group Solarwatt GmbH Sonnen GmbH Tesla Germany GmbH Tesvolt GmbH Trina Energy Storage Vertrieb Und Service GmbH Varta Storage GmbH Vattenfall Europe Innovation GmbH Vensys Elektrotechnik GmbH Vision Ups System SARL For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/812f0f

