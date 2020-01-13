|
10:54 | 13.01.2020
Global Battery Storage Market: The Definitive Guide for Commercial and Industrial Applications – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Battery Storage: The Definitive Guide for Commercial and Industrial Applications” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
In recent years, the constantly growing market and the prospect of a large number of “discarded” batteries from the e-mobility sector have also brought about a plethora of battery storage system suppliers for industry and commerce.
This guide focuses on the application options and the resulting business and revenue models. In addition, it answers practice-oriented questions for potential users: Which relevant providers are active in the market? What are the differences between these providers and their products? Which additional services are offered?
The focus of the analysis are providers of complete solutions. These often differ not just in terms of the battery technology used but also in the power electronics and the control technology, which in many cases is proprietary. This can make all the difference from a user and system perspective.
This guide covers the following content:
Introduction and background
Battery storage in commerce and industry – introduction, market, promotion
Description and evaluation of use cases
Description and evaluation of business and revenue models
Provider and value chain of available solutions
Comparison of companies and products
Detailed provider / company profiles
ADS-TEC GmbH
AEG Power Solutions GmbH
Aggreko Microgrid and Storage Solutions (Formerly Younicos)
Akasol AG
Alelion Energy Systems GmbH (Previously Caterva Gmbh)
Autarctech GmbH
Autarsys GmbH
Beck Automation GmbH
Belectric Solar & Battery GmbH
Bmz Batterien-Montage-Zentrum GmbH
Bosch Energy Storage Solutions
Coulomb Gmbh (Jetzt The Mobility House GmbH)
Delta Energy Systems GmbH
E3/Dc GmbH
Enerox GmbH (Formerly Gildemeister Energy Solutions)
Eaton Electric GmbH
Fenecon GmbH
Fluence Energy Gmbh
Gustav Klein GmbH & Co
Hoppecke Batterien GmbH & Co. Kg
Iris Energy GmbH
Kaco New Energy GmbH
Leclanch S.A.
Maschinenfabrik Rheinhausen GmbH
Pfenning Elektroanlagen GmbH
Qinous GmbH
Refu Electronics GmbH
Res Deutschland GmbH
RRC Power Solutions GmbH
Schmid Energy Systems GmbH
Senec GmbH (Formerly Deutsche Energieversorgung Gmbh)
SMA AG
Smart Power GmbH & Co. KG
Socomec Group
Solarwatt GmbH
Sonnen GmbH
Tesla Germany GmbH
Tesvolt GmbH
Trina Energy Storage Vertrieb Und Service GmbH
Varta Storage GmbH
Vattenfall Europe Innovation GmbH
Vensys Elektrotechnik GmbH
Vision Ups System SARL
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/812f0f
