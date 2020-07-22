ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
Global Biofertilizers Market (2020 to 2025) – Featuring Biomax Naturals, Seipasa & Jaipur Biofertilizers Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Biofertilizers Market by Form (Liquid, Carrier-Based), Mode of Application (Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment), Crop Type, Type (Nitrogen-Fixing, Phosphate Solubilizing & Mobilizing, Potash Solubilizing & Mobilizing), Region – Global Forecast to 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The biofertilizers market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6%, recording a value of USD 3.9 billion by 2025.

The growth of the biofertilizers market is driven by the growing organic food industry, initiatives by government agencies, and increasing awareness about the need for sustainability in modern agriculture. Rising awareness of the hazards of chemical fertilizers is also accelerating market growth. However, environment and technological constraints along with poor infrastructure & high initial investment for biofertilizer manufacturing facilities, are hampering the market growth.
The liquid biofertilizer segment in the biofertilizers market is projected to record the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
Liquid biofertilizer technology is considered as an alternative solution to the conventional form of carrier-based biofertilizers. Liquid biofertilizers are formulated specially and contain not only the desired microorganisms strains but also substances that can support the stability of the storage conditions of resting spores and cysts for longer shelf-life. Liquid fertilizers can be stored for two to three years without any special arrangements. They do not get contaminated and have greater immunity against native soil microbial populations.
Soil treatment segment held the maximum share, based on the mode of application, in the biofertilizers market.
Soil treatment is a method, in which certain bacteria, fungi, and other microorganisms, such as algae and protozoa, are mixed with plowed soil or organic fertilizers to enrich the soil microbiome. When these helpful microorganisms are introduced in the soil, they help the plant to receive adequate nutrients, which are available in the soluble and absorbable form. In addition, these biofertilizers do not impact the soil fertility adversely but help to enhance it.
Nitrogen-fixing biofertilizers segment held the maximum share, based on type, in the biofertilizers market.
The nitrogen-fixing biofertilizers contain microorganisms such as Rhizobium, Actinobacteria, Azotobacter, and Azospirillum. They help in transforming nitrogen into organic compounds. Biological nitrogen fixation is one way of converting elemental nitrogen into a usable form for the plants. It is the reduction of nitrogen (N2) to ammonia (NH3). Thus, increasing awareness of water pollution and nitrate emissions is driving the need for alternative sustainable sources such as nitrogen-fixing biofertilizers.

Among all the microorganisms, Rhizobium is used widely due to its efficiency in nitrogen fixation. Rhizobium is a symbiotic, nitrogen-fixing bacterium, which integrates atmospheric nitrogen with the root nodules of crops. This bacteria doesn’t have an unpleasant odor as well as has no foam formation with pH range from 6.8-7.5.
High growth is projected to be witnessed in the North America biofertilizers market during the forecast period.
North America held a majority share of the global biofertilizers industry in 2020. This is due to the rising demand for organic products, high acceptance of biofertilizers as well as high adoption of advanced irrigation systems such as drip & sprinkler irrigation. Industrialization and urbanization have resulted in the decline in agricultural as well as arable land in North America. Due to the rampant use of chemical fertilizers, the fertility of the soil is declining. The farmers in this region are highly skilled in terms of knowledge and machinery. Thus, to maintain soil fertility as well as the yield of crops, farmers are opting for organic manure and biofertilizers.
Market DynamicsDrivers
Growth in the Organic Food Industry

Initiatives by Government Agencies and Increasing Awareness About the Need for Sustainability in Modern Agriculture

Hazards of Using Chemical Fertilizers

Increase in the Usage of Biofertilizers in Ranches and Private Farms
Restraints
Environmental and Technological Constraints

Poor Infrastructure & High Initial Investment
Opportunities
New Target Markets: Asia-Pacific & Africa
Challenges
Lack of Awareness & Low Adoption Rate of Biofertilizers

Supply of Counterfeit and Less-Effective Products

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact
Companies Profiled
Novozymes A/S

National Fertilizers Limited

Madras Fertilizers Limited

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

Vegalab S.A

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Kiwa Bio-Tech

Rhizobacter Argentina S.A.

T.Stanes & Company Limited

International Panaacea Limited

Lallemand Inc.

Nutramax Laboratories, Inc.

Kan Biosys

Symborg

Somphytopharma India Limited

Mapleton Agri Biotech Pt Ltd

Manidharma Biotech Pvt Ltd

Biomax Naturals

Seipasa

Jaipur Biofertilizers

Varsha Bioscience and Technology India Pvt Ltd

Criyagen

LKB Biofertilizer

Aumgene Biosciences

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wbc2vc
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200722005539/en/

