|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
15:32 | 22.07.2020
Global Biofertilizers Market (2020 to 2025) – Featuring Biomax Naturals, Seipasa & Jaipur Biofertilizers Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Biofertilizers Market by Form (Liquid, Carrier-Based), Mode of Application (Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment), Crop Type, Type (Nitrogen-Fixing, Phosphate Solubilizing & Mobilizing, Potash Solubilizing & Mobilizing), Region – Global Forecast to 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The biofertilizers market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6%, recording a value of USD 3.9 billion by 2025.
The growth of the biofertilizers market is driven by the growing organic food industry, initiatives by government agencies, and increasing awareness about the need for sustainability in modern agriculture. Rising awareness of the hazards of chemical fertilizers is also accelerating market growth. However, environment and technological constraints along with poor infrastructure & high initial investment for biofertilizer manufacturing facilities, are hampering the market growth.
Among all the microorganisms, Rhizobium is used widely due to its efficiency in nitrogen fixation. Rhizobium is a symbiotic, nitrogen-fixing bacterium, which integrates atmospheric nitrogen with the root nodules of crops. This bacteria doesn’t have an unpleasant odor as well as has no foam formation with pH range from 6.8-7.5.
Initiatives by Government Agencies and Increasing Awareness About the Need for Sustainability in Modern Agriculture
Hazards of Using Chemical Fertilizers
Increase in the Usage of Biofertilizers in Ranches and Private Farms
Poor Infrastructure & High Initial Investment
Supply of Counterfeit and Less-Effective Products
COVID-19 Pandemic Impact
National Fertilizers Limited
Madras Fertilizers Limited
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
Vegalab S.A
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
Kiwa Bio-Tech
Rhizobacter Argentina S.A.
T.Stanes & Company Limited
International Panaacea Limited
Lallemand Inc.
Nutramax Laboratories, Inc.
Kan Biosys
Symborg
Somphytopharma India Limited
Mapleton Agri Biotech Pt Ltd
Manidharma Biotech Pvt Ltd
Biomax Naturals
Seipasa
Jaipur Biofertilizers
Varsha Bioscience and Technology India Pvt Ltd
Criyagen
LKB Biofertilizer
Aumgene Biosciences
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wbc2vc
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer