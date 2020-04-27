|
Global Biofuels Market (2019 to 2024) – Featuring Cargill Inc, Archer Daniels Midland & BASF Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Global Biofuels Market – Procurement Intelligence Report” has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Biofuels are fuels that are manufactured using plants, animal tissues, and industrial wastes. Biofuels are available in liquid and gaseous forms. Spend growth in this market will be primarily attributed to the ease of processing and manufacturing biofuels plants, animal tissues, and industrial wastes and are available in both liquid and gaseous forms.
The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Biofuels Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.
The report, Global Biofuels Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.
What are the key market trends?
What are the category growth drivers?
What are the constraints on category growth?
Who are the suppliers in this market?
What are the demand-supply shifts?
What are the major category requirements?
What are the procurement best practices in this market?
The following companies as the key suppliers in the Global Biofuels Category – Procurement Market Intelligence Report: Cargill Inc, Archer Daniels Midland Co, BASF SE, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, INEOS Group Holdings SA, Valero Energy Corp.
Category spend growth
Spend segmentation by region
Regional spend dynamics
Regional influence on global spend
Regional spend opportunity for suppliers
Supplier cost structure
Outlook for input costs
Total cost of ownership analysis
Overview of pricing models
Comparison of pricing models
Supply chain margins
Cost drivers: Impact on pricing
Volume drivers: Impact on pricing
Buyer-side levers
Quantifying cost-saving opportunities
Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies
Procurement excellence best practices
Procurement best practices
Sustainability practices
Sustainability best practices
Competitiveness index for suppliers
Buyer power
Supplier power
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Buyer ecosystem
Supplier ecosystem
Supplier and buyer KPIs
Outsourcing category management activities
Risk management
Category enablers
Supplier selection criteria
Service level agreement
Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics
Supplier positioning
Profile: JAYANT AGRO-ORGANICS Ltd.
Profile: Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd.
Profile: Adani Wilmar Ltd.
Profile: AMBUJA solvex Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: ITOH OIL CHEMICALS Co. Ltd.
Profile: R.P.K. Agrotech Exports Pvt. Ltd.
Pricing outlook
Supplier cost structure in the US
Margins of suppliers in the US
Category cost drivers
Category volume drivers
Overview of best practices in the US
Procurement best practices in the US
US supply market overview
Supplier positioning for the US
Regional category risks
Category scope
Category map
Archer Daniels Midland Co
BASF SE
Royal Dutch Shell Plc
INEOS Group Holdings SA
Valero Energy Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gr7wxh
