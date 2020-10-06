17:55 | 06.10.2020

Global Bioinsecticides Market and Technology Forecast Report 2020-2028 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Bioinsecticides – Market and Technology forecast to 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The global market for Bioinsecticides is estimated to have a value of USD 3.7 Billion in 2020 and it is projected to reach a value of USD 15 Billion by 2028. The market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 19.12% during the forecast period 2020-2028. North America leads this market followed by Europe. North America dominates the global market owing to the increasing consumer demand for organically grown crops. The growing demand for organic food substances has been a key driver for this market. Moreover, people are becoming increasingly aware of the pesticide residuals found in food that can have very harmful impacts, therefore, providing this market a further push. The adoption of integrated pest management practices has had a positive impact on market growth. IPM focuses on provided holistic solutions to agronomic problems, it makes sure that the solution employed to enhance the plant’s growth is both economically and ecologically sustainable. Moreover, NA is the largest exporter of organically grown fruits and vegetables therefore in order to meet export standards-government regulations have been promoting the use of sustainable farming methods. APAC is expected to have the fastest growth momentum owing to the increasing population in developing countries like India, China, and Japan. Moreover, there has been a rise in the disposable income that provides the APAC growth segment with a boost. Additionally, food industry-based start-ups in Asia further augments the global market in a positive direction owing to a class of niche food and eateries that in turn increases the demand for organically grown crops. On the basis of application, it is seen that foliar spray dominates this segment owing to its popularity with respect to application in terms of liquid insecticides. It constitutes for roughly 70% of the global market revenue.

Scope: The report is aimed at:

The key drivers, restraints, and challenges and their effects on the changing trends of the global market have been discussed in detail. Future trends concerning upcoming technology and its impact on the global market have been discussed. Porter’s five forces and PESTLE analysis has been done for the global Bioinsecticides market. The high growth markets within this segment have been discussed in the opportunities chapter. The market has been forecasted from 2020-2028 considering all the key factors that are expected to impact the market.

Segmentation covered in this report Based Type:

Microbials Macrobials Others

Based organism type:

Insects & Mites Caterpillars Soils & Insects

Based on Crop type:

Oilseeds and Pulses Fruits and Vegetables Grains and Cereals

Based on the form:

Dry Liquid

Based on Application:

Seed Treatment Soil Treatment Foliar Spray

Country Analysis:

United States Canada France Germany Spain Portugal Denmark Netherlands Sweden Finland United Kingdom Switzerland Italy Japan Israel Turkey Australia China Malaysia Brazil For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pc39ry

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005891/en/