16:15 | 09.07.2020
Global Biomass Solid Fuel Market to reach US$ 425.8 Bn by end of 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)
The global Biomass Solid Fuel market was valued at US$ 221.7 Bn in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period (2020-2027), in terms of revenue.
Biomass solid fuel market is classified on the basis of source, application, and end use. Biomass solid fuel is being increasingly used now for energy source. Countries across the globe are investing millions of dollars to adopt green energy source. For instance, in 2018, Nippon Paper Industries, one of the largest paper producers in the world, started operating a bio-power plant at its paper mill in Japan. Such factors are expected to drive the global biomass solid fuel market growth during the forecast period.
Among regions, Europe accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue, in the global Biomass Solid Fuel market in 2019. This is attributed to increasing demand for renewable energy resources in the region. According to International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the installed biomass power capacity in Europe has increased over the last decade, supported by strong legislative policies. It accounts for around half of the global installed capacities.
Prominent players operating in the biomass solid fuel market are focusing on the development of products and systems such as boilers, and heaters among others to strengthen their position in the global market.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, BTG Biomass Technology Group, Eni S.p.A., Fulcrum BioEnergy, SOCOTEC Group, Drax Biomass Inc., Aggregated Micro Power Holdings plc, PVM Environmental Products, VGrid Energy Systems, and Vattenfall AB.
Crop Residue
Energy Crops
Municipal Solid Waste (MSW)
Others (Peat, Sawdust, etc.)
Cooking
Heat Processing
Electricity Generation
Others
Institutional
Domestic
U.S.
Canada
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Europe
France
Germany
U.K.
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
