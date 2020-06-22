12:09 | 22.06.2020

Global Biomethane Market Outlook (2019 to 2027) – Impact of COVID-19 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Biomethane – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The Global Biomethane market accounted for $1.82 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $3.44 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth include high potential usage of biomethane in the automotive and power generation sector, surging demand for bio-based fuel for power generation plants, rapid industrialization and growing environmental concerns. However, high initial investment and high installation and operating costs restrain the market. Biomethane, a natural gas, is a green source of energy source, which is produced by the anaerobic digestion of organic matter that is agricultural waste, green waste, household waste, food industry waste, and even industrial waste. It is also known as renewable and sustainable natural gas. The raw material used for biomethane production is biogas that can be processed from various feedstock sources like vegetables and animals. Hence, it is eco-friendly and the most efficient fuel for various applications. It is liquified to obtain liquified biomethane. It is widely used in the automotive sector and power generation. Biomethane lowers the amount of CO2 emissions significantly as compared to other fuels. In addition, is suitable for all engine types and all transport modes. By application, Automotive segment is projected to grow at significant rate during the forecast period, as the automotive sector is responsible for significant volume of greenhouse gas emissions, the usage of biomethane as an automotive fuel will directly benefit the environment in terms of reduced emissions. Petroleum fuels are responsible for emission of harmful gases in environment, which leads to several ill effects such as cancer, bronchitis, and asthma. Moreover, various governmental policies to ensure cleaner and eco-friendly fuel production have shifted global fuel market towards alternative fuel in automobiles, which is likely to increase product demand. On the basis of geography, North America is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast priod, due to the growing demand from automotive sector together with emission reduction of harmful gases and environment protection. Moreover, the establishments of new biomethane facilities in the U.S. continue to transform the power requirements of the world and promote the industry to expand with viable coal and GHG reduction alternatives. The U.S. is the major contributor to the North American biomethane market.

JV Energen Magne Gas Gasrec ORBITAL CNG Services Planet Biogas Global VERBIO GM-Green Methane Mailhem Ikos Environment Gazasia Biogas Products SGN ETW Energietechnik GmbH Schmack Carbotech EnviTec Biogas SoCalGas Green Elephant Future Biogas Limited

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments Strategic recommendations for the new entrants Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027 Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations) Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc. Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface 3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction 3.2 Drivers 3.3 Restraints 3.4 Opportunities 3.5 Threats 3.6 Application Analysis 3.7 Emerging Markets 3.8 Impact of Covid-19

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 4.3 Threat of substitutes 4.4 Threat of new entrants 4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Biomethane Market, By Production Method

5.1 Introduction 5.2 Gasification 5.3 Fermentation 5.4 Anaerobic Digestion

6 Global Biomethane Market, By Feedstock

6.1 Introduction 6.2 Agricultural Waste 6.3 Sewage Sludge 6.4 Organic Household Waste Derived 6.5 Animal Manure 6.6 Industrial Food Processing Waste 6.7 Energy Crops 6.8 Municipal Waste

7 Global Biomethane Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction 7.2 Automotive 7.3 Power Generation 7.4 Heat generation 7.5 Alternative Fuel 7.6 Water Heating 7.7 Space Heating 7.8 Bio-fuel

8 Global Biomethane Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction 8.2 North America 8.2.1 US 8.2.2 Canada 8.2.3 Mexico 8.3 Europe 8.3.1 Germany 8.3.2 UK 8.3.3 Italy 8.3.4 France 8.3.5 Spain 8.3.6 Rest of Europe 8.4 Asia Pacific 8.4.1 Japan 8.4.2 China 8.4.3 India 8.4.4 Australia 8.4.5 New Zealand 8.4.6 South Korea 8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific 8.5 South America 8.5.1 Argentina 8.5.2 Brazil 8.5.3 Chile 8.5.4 Rest of South America 8.6 Middle East & Africa 8.6.1 Saudi Arabia 8.6.2 UAE 8.6.3 Qatar 8.6.4 South Africa 8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures 9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers 9.3 New Product Launch 9.4 Expansions 9.5 Other Key Strategies

10 Company Profiling

