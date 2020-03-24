12:02 | 24.03.2020

Global Bionematicide Market, 2020: Trends, Forecast & Competitive Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Bionematicide Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The future of the bionematicide market looks promising with opportunities in seed treatment, soil treatment, and foliar spray applications. The global bionematicide market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 17% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are high level of crop infestation by nematodes, rapid growth in biocontrol seed treatment solutions, and increased adoption of agricultural biological products.

Some of the features of Global Bionematicides Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include:Market size estimates: Global Bionematicides market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Global market size by product type, form, crop type, infestation, mode of application, and region

Regional analysis: Global bionematiciades market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for bionematicides in the global bionematicides market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for bionematicides in the global bionematicides market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global bionematicide market by mode of application (seed treatment, soil treatment, foliar sprays, and others.), type (microbials and biochemical), by form (dry and liquid), crop type (cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and rest of crops), infestation (root knot, cyst nematodes, lesion nematodes, and others.), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW)? Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Q.3. Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why? Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the bionematicide market? Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the bionematicide market? Q.6. What are emerging trends in the bionematicide market and the reasons behind them? Q.7. What are some changing demands of customers in the bionematicide market? Q.8. What are the new developments in the bionematicide market? Which companies are leading these developments? Q.9. Who are the major players in the bionematicide market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? Q.10. What are some of the competitive products and processes in the bionematicide market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution? Q.11. What M & A activities did take place in the last five years in the bionematicide market?

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification 2.2: Supply Chain 2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024:

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast 3.2: Global Bionematicide Market: Trends and Forecast 3.3: Global Bionematicide Market by Product Type: 3.3.1: Microbials 3.3.2: Biochemical 3.4: Global Bionematicide Market by Form: 3.4.1: Dry 3.4.2: Liquid 3.5: Global Bionematicide Market by Crop Type: 3.5.1: Cereals & grains 3.5.2: Oilseeds and pulses 3.5.3: Fruits and vegetables 3.5.4: Rest of crops (sugarbeet, cotton, and others) 3.6: Global Bionematicide Market by Infestation: 3.6.1: Root knot 3.6.2: Cyst nematodes 3.6.3: Lesion nematodes 3.6.4: others 3.7: Global Bionematicide Market by Application: 3.7.1: Seed treatment 3.7.2: Soil treatment 3.7.3: Foliar sprays 3.7.4: others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region:

4.1: Global Bionematicide Market by Region 4.2: North American Bionematicide Market 4.3: European Bionematicide Market 4.4: APAC Bionematicide Market 4.5: ROW Bionematicide Market

5. Competitor Analysis:

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis 5.2: Market Share Analysis 5.3: Operational Integration 5.4: Geographical Reach 5.5: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis 6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Bionematicide Market by Product Type 6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Bionematicide Market by Form 6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by Crop Type 6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by Infestation 6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by Mode of application 6.1.6: Growth Opportunities for Global Bionematicide Market by Region 6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Bionematicide Market 6.3: Strategic Analysis 6.3.1: New Product Development 6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Bionematicide Market 6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players:

7.1: Syngenta AG 7.2: Monsanto Company 7.3: BASF SE 7.4: Dow AgroSciences LLC 7.5: Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. 7.6: T.Stanes & Company Limited 7.7: Valent BioSciences Corporation For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hf0pbh

