ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
12:02 | 24.03.2020
Global Bionematicide Market, 2020: Trends, Forecast & Competitive Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Bionematicide Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The future of the bionematicide market looks promising with opportunities in seed treatment, soil treatment, and foliar spray applications. The global bionematicide market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 17% from 2019 to 2024.
The major growth drivers for this market are high level of crop infestation by nematodes, rapid growth in biocontrol seed treatment solutions, and increased adoption of agricultural biological products.
Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.
Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.3. Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the bionematicide market?
Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the bionematicide market?
Q.6. What are emerging trends in the bionematicide market and the reasons behind them?
Q.7. What are some changing demands of customers in the bionematicide market?
Q.8. What are the new developments in the bionematicide market? Which companies are leading these developments?
Q.9. Who are the major players in the bionematicide market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?
Q.10. What are some of the competitive products and processes in the bionematicide market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?
Q.11. What M & A activities did take place in the last five years in the bionematicide market?
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3.2: Global Bionematicide Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Bionematicide Market by Product Type:
3.3.1: Microbials
3.3.2: Biochemical
3.4: Global Bionematicide Market by Form:
3.4.1: Dry
3.4.2: Liquid
3.5: Global Bionematicide Market by Crop Type:
3.5.1: Cereals & grains
3.5.2: Oilseeds and pulses
3.5.3: Fruits and vegetables
3.5.4: Rest of crops (sugarbeet, cotton, and others)
3.6: Global Bionematicide Market by Infestation:
3.6.1: Root knot
3.6.2: Cyst nematodes
3.6.3: Lesion nematodes
3.6.4: others
3.7: Global Bionematicide Market by Application:
3.7.1: Seed treatment
3.7.2: Soil treatment
3.7.3: Foliar sprays
3.7.4: others
4.2: North American Bionematicide Market
4.3: European Bionematicide Market
4.4: APAC Bionematicide Market
4.5: ROW Bionematicide Market
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Bionematicide Market by Product Type
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Bionematicide Market by Form
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by Crop Type
6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by Infestation
6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by Mode of application
6.1.6: Growth Opportunities for Global Bionematicide Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Bionematicide Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Bionematicide Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market
7.2: Monsanto Company
7.3: BASF SE
7.4: Dow AgroSciences LLC
7.5: Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.
7.6: T.Stanes & Company Limited
7.7: Valent BioSciences Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hf0pbh
